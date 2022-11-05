Show your tough-girl side with a pair of combat boots that will add a touch of military-chic to any look. Featuring a rounded toe with decorative lace up and sometimes buckle straps combat-inspired leather boots is a trend that mixes style with comfort.

From many different types to choose from, a tough-chic motorcycle boot will complement this season’s leather trend for a timeless rocker chic glam. Fashionably fierce and totally unfussy, cool studded boots with a combat attitude are another great choice to recreate the look.

Tough-girl chic is always a winner in our eyes, and this time they are not just being thrown on with jeans. These sturdy boots add a modern, rough edge to feminine minis, and chic short suits. Either channel rock-chick all-black, or go for the girly look and style with contrasting feminine separates.

How to wear combat boots?

Military meets rocker edge boots can be worn with jeans, leggings or even a flirty skirt. To achieve a very right-now look soften them up a bit with a floral dress and pile on jewelry. Go for a fashionably casual look with leggings and slouchy knit leg-warmers.

You can still recreate a classic tough enough style in accordance with an on-trend biker chic as seen in Burberry Prorsum spring summer 2011. Christopher Bailey explained where his inspiration came from and it was Thomas Burberry’s Heritage Biker’s collection from the early 1900’s. Going back to the roots, Mr Bailey? Whatever your fashion choice is, you have got a friend in these stylish, versatile and totally comfy combat boots.

See the best hand-picked boots: