22 Nov

Miami Designer Donna Leah Reveals Her Favorite Holiday Gifts

by Gabi
Shopping
womens clothes

Finding gifts for hard to please people and those that seem to have everything or want nothing is certainly a challenge. When shopping for family and friends who are super picky or are the first ones that grab the next new buzzy item before anyone else, it can be hard to pick that special something.

In these situations, it’s hard to what they will like or appreciate. They probably have every new gadget and certainly don’t need a wardrobe refresh.

Designer and founder of Donna Leah Designs, Donna Leah, says that finding a unique gift is equal parts thoughtful and unexpected. It doesn’t necessarily have to be functional or needed, just something that is meaningful to the person receiving it. Just because the person has everything or is almost impossible to shop for, doesn’t mean you have to go over the top. Pick something that fits their personality whether based on color, style, or interest.

For the Wanderlust

This is the person on your list that is always dreaming about the next adventure that’s big and around the corner. Having a cultured style, she likes unique pieces that can be worn multiple ways. There’s an international flare to it all and interesting fabrics are a must. For this type of person, Donna Leah recommends a chic t-shirt dress from the Sizzle Series. Made with stunning fabrics in a versatile silhouette, this is the item that travels well and looks great at a fancy restaurant, on the beach, or with a pair of metallic sneakers.

Donna Leah For the Wanderlust

For the Nature Lover

Nature in Miami is about the beach, flora and fauna, and majestic sunsets. A lover of the great outdoors done beachside means wearing something that captures the light in warm hues. This is the piece that evokes the same level of and joy as a walk along the beach or watching the sunrise. This personality will love the Coral Gown which was inspired by the dazzling Miami sunset.

Donna Leah For the Nature Lover

For the Goddess

Just because she’s a goddess doesn’t mean that she doesn’t like a more casual look. It’s just done in her own special way. Black, boring hoodies and joggers are a big “no” in this person’s style guide. This lady likes to kick back and relax in something more elevated and special. The perfect gift for this goddess is a hoodie from the Sparky for Hoodies series. Fabulous and fashionable on the outside, comfy cozy on the inside. It’s all about balance and finding something unique that fits a lifestyle.

Donna Leah For the Glam Goddess

For the One that Needs Fabulous and Functional

There’s always one friend that can only enjoy things that have a bit of functionality. Never frivolous, you love this person because they are reliable, and they make smart decisions. While you might think that their careful selections are too square, it’s this exact character that makes you care so much about them. This is the person that will truly be in love with a hand embellished jacket from Donna Leah Designs. Dress it up or dress it down, wear in the morning and throw it over your shoulders at night, this piece works as hard as your fabulous friend.

Donna Leah For the One that Needs Fabulous and Functional

