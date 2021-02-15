Featured Posts

To top
15 Feb

Most Expensive Clothing Brands

by Gabi
Fashion Trends
women in winter clothes

The brands that we are listing in this post will make you wish you were filthy rich. Nothing screams luxury as the clothes that you wear. In fact, fashion is actually a status symbol. The clothes that you wear show how much money you have.

If you would like to look rich and sophisticated, then you should consider buying any one of these brands. Maybe you can try your luck at online pokies at reelsofjoy.com jackpots. Maybe you could walk away as a millionaire and be able to afford these brands. Without wasting much time, here are the most expensive clothing brands in the world.

Gucci

This is an Italian fashion brand that has been around for decades now and offers some modern-day, trendy fashion items. This brand is popular all over the world and has Hollywood celebrities rocking it all the time. Gucci is an amazing brand that instantly evokes a sense of status, prestige and desirability. It confers a social status symbol being rich in heritage.

Everyone cannot afford the iconic designs that give its wearers the exclusivity ad sense of sophistication, prestige, and status. As the brand continued developing, Gucci gave some top-notch artists the opportunity to design their products to create more exclusivity, clientele demand, and brand recognition.

Of course, you will find some Gucci fashion items that are affordable, but most of them are high-end and, therefore, expensive. Some of the celebrities who have rocked this brand include Kate Moss, Harry Styles, Rihanna, and more and blackjack jeu en ligne. You will find that this brand is most popular when it comes to pop culture and music, which is probably one of the reasons why it’s very expensive.
The price of Gucci clothes ranges between $210 and $250,000.

House Of Bijan

This bespoke suits brand has some of the most expensive custom-tailored suits in the world. During production, the finest of lightweight fabrics are used, which is why the suits are expensive. Everything is matched to your style and personality. Some of the world’s popular personalities who have won this brand include Arnold Schwarzenegger, Barack Obama, Giorgio Armani, and more. The brand also specializes in other clothing items such as neckties, jackets, fragrances, shoes, and more.

The Bija clothing is made in a way that no other brand does, just like a Bijan tie that is all made by hands with pure silk, in Italy. To own a piece from this fashion label, you will have to part with between $1,000 and $50,000 – the price for an ultra-exclusive men’s brand is really high, and why not Bijan has dressed royalty and Presidents.

Breitling

This is a high-end fashion brand from Switzerland and designs luxurious watches for men. The inventor of the modern chronograph, Breitling is producing luxury watches since 1884, which adds to one thing that drives up costs – Scarcity and Rarity. These top of the line watches come with so many features that are quite cool and has been worn by famous people like Brad Pitt, Charlize Theron, and more. The watches cost between $4,310 and $24,270.

Breitling timepieces’ exclusivity comes in the quality of the materials that are far above what you find in conventional overpriced watches. These watches’ construction involves the intricate design, cutting edge technology, and machinery with highly skilled and experienced workers. The precision is uncanny. The luxury tier of watches like Breitling carries a perceived sense of value.

Which brands would you like to wear to satisfy your inner fashionista, fulfill the sense of prestige and status?

