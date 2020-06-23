Featured Posts

23 Jun

Must-Have Wearable Tech Gadgets

by Gabi
Lifestyle Blog
headphones

As technology continues to evolve, wearable tech has moved from fancy prototypes to an ever-evolving product category full of great surprises. Today, players like Intel and Qualcomm are investing heavily in wearable tech, while retail giants like Amazon continue serving these products to the global market. Here are all the must-have wearable tech gadgets that are worth your money in 2020.

Best SmartWatch: Apple Watch Series 5

blue smart watch

While the Series 3 has remained a favorite in the smartwatch market, Apple’s Series 5 smartwatch is even better. The Series 5 is the first smartwatch from Apple to feature an always-on display. That might not sound amazing, but it will allow you to see time whenever you stare at your watch from any direction – contrary to previous versions.

Besides a never sleeping display, this watch comes with heart monitoring apps and noise app alerts that let you know when things are getting out of hand. Ladies can use the smartwatch to track their menstrual cycle, and you’ll also crush your fitness goals thanks to its advanced workout metrics.

Best Gaming Headset: Oculus Quest All-in-one

woman with fancy headphones

When it comes to gaming, having a VR headset can reset your gaming experience and immerse you more into the game. The Oculus Quest All-in-one is arguably the best gaming headset on the internet, promising an easy set-up and a myriad of other exciting features.

This wearable gaming headset boasts built-in sensors to translate your movements in virtual reality, giving you phenomenal gaming experience. Even better, the Oculus touch controllers ensure that your gestures are translated into virtual reality with intuitive and realistic precision.

Best Wearable Speaker: Avantree Wearable Wireless Neckband

speaker

Unlike headphones, the Avantree wearable wireless neckband takes the pressure off your ears and head, snugly sitting on your neck. It’s retractable Bluetooth speakers allow you to enjoy your music while on the go, without any wires. Even better, these speakers deliver 3D theater sound quality, with aptX codec to eliminate lip-sync delay while watching movies/TV.

The neckband features a lightweight, ergonomic design that’s gentle around your neck, making it excellent for use over prolonged periods. However, this wearable neckband isn’t recommended for rigorous or high-impact sports activities.

Best Wearable Camera: OhO Sunshine Waterproof Video Sunglasses

girl with a tripod

While it’s always fun to record all your adventures, your regular camcorder might not be equal to the task. Fortunately, the OhO Sunshine waterproof video sunglasses will offer you everything you need to record a professional quality video without holding a camera. It provides crisp, clear 1080P full HD videos, making it perfect for recording fluid motion with fast action.

When it comes to storage, these video sunglasses come with a 64GB memory card, storing about 10 hours of video information. Even better, it comes with IP66 waterproof protection, meaning that you can use these sunglasses to capture all your water adventures like water moto bike and surfing. Additionally, the battery takes only about an hour to fully charge, though the video quality is affected a little when you are panning your head.

