Fashion, like everything else in life, goes in cycles that repeat themselves. Some fashion experts claim that most classic fashion trends “come back” because all generations want to wear things that represent their roots to make them feel authentic and more genuine. There are a few styles that stay in vogue, like combat boots which were invented during World War II and have successfully made their way into all of our closets. Designers, however, do not play favorites and, for a long time, every year comes with new trends and new throwbacks to old fashion pieces that were in style when our grandparents were in their 20s.

Let’s look at styles that you will not believe are coming back this year.

The (NOT SO) Classic Style

Since 2020 may be the end of the world, we are likely to live and continue needing the right footwear. Some classic options, like a pair of Vans, can be stylish, comfy, and affordable, but, most importantly, are back in style. For real, if you’re looking for a daily wear pair, at the vans HK store you can find plenty of Vans’ old school pairs; their black and white checkerboard classic, for example. The lifelong skateboarders’ design that went mainstream and had almost everyone “in their shoes!”

Return of The Denim

Whether you’re into fashion or not, you have definitely encountered Timberlake and Spears’s 2001 all-denim ensemble! Some may have perceived it as an odd look, but a cool one for sure; a look that has been there since the 70’s and has never faded away. Remember when boyfriend cut jeans came back in style a while ago? It’s happening again, but this year with groovy knee-length skirts. You can tuck your pullover or your basic T in it, and pair it with your long coats and your knee-high boots. Not a very big fan of skirts? Flares are coming back as well, Voila!

Patterns, Patterns And More Patterns

Who doesn’t have a favorite pattern print? We all do! But some of us get really hesitant in choosing two patterns that can work together. But, since they’re being revived, designers thought of a way to end the hassle and are producing shirts with a couple or more cutouts from different prints that look fantabulous together! Put them over your white T-shirt or just wear them alone paired with dark jeans and you’ve gone way back!

Have A Cross Jazz Up

If you’re already halfway through 2020 and still haven’t gotten a crossbody bag, you should sadly be informed that you’re now outdated! Yet, it’s never too late! Crossbody bags are having a one hard rebound, not only for the looks but for the convenience. And, if you have it with a long strap, try adding an over/lower shoulder seen knot which will add style and uniqueness to your look and leave you absolutely a la mode.

And by 2021, more vintage styles are expected to make a comeback, like ruffles, the all leather Matrix look, and various Bohemian-chic patterns. Throwing away your old closet may not be the best option, ‘cause who knows? They may come back in style.