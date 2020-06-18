Featured Posts

pastel heels
Pastel Spring Time Accessories for Work and Play
Whether it’s wearing colorful pants in mint, sorbet yellows or corals, or adding a simple pop of colour to a subdued neutral or black ensemble, spring is the perfect season to incorporate more cheerfulness into your wardrobe.
View Post
distressed-denim
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
View Post
woman getting tan
Top Beach Essentials For A Super Chic Summer
Packing for a beachside vacation can be a challenge. Whether you're planning to lounge on the shores of St. Barts or explore the eclectic island streets, you're sure to need some versatile and comfortable options. But not to worry — we've got your style needs covered thanks to this fashion guide.
View Post
To top
18 Jun

4 Styles You Won’t Believe Are Coming Back This Year

by Gabi
Fashion
pink shoes

Fashion, like everything else in life, goes in cycles that repeat themselves. Some fashion experts claim that most classic fashion trends “come back” because all generations want to wear things that represent their roots to make them feel authentic and more genuine. There are a few styles that stay in vogue, like combat boots which were invented during World War II and have successfully made their way into all of our closets. Designers, however, do not play favorites and, for a long time, every year comes with new trends and new throwbacks to old fashion pieces that were in style when our grandparents were in their 20s.

Let’s look at styles that you will not believe are coming back this year.

The (NOT SO) Classic Style

pair of vans

Since 2020 may be the end of the world, we are likely to live and continue needing the right footwear. Some classic options, like a pair of Vans, can be stylish, comfy, and affordable, but, most importantly, are back in style. For real, if you’re looking for a daily wear pair, at the vans HK store you can find plenty of Vans’ old school pairs; their black and white checkerboard classic, for example. The lifelong skateboarders’ design that went mainstream and had almost everyone “in their shoes!”

Return of The Denim

denim jacket fashionista

Whether you’re into fashion or not, you have definitely encountered Timberlake and Spears’s 2001 all-denim ensemble! Some may have perceived it as an odd look, but a cool one for sure; a look that has been there since the 70’s and has never faded away. Remember when boyfriend cut jeans came back in style a while ago? It’s happening again, but this year with groovy knee-length skirts. You can tuck your pullover or your basic T in it, and pair it with your long coats and your knee-high boots. Not a very big fan of skirts? Flares are coming back as well, Voila!

Patterns, Patterns And More Patterns

off shoulder dress

Who doesn’t have a favorite pattern print? We all do! But some of us get really hesitant in choosing two patterns that can work together. But, since they’re being revived, designers thought of a way to end the hassle and are producing shirts with a couple or more cutouts from different prints that look fantabulous together! Put them over your white T-shirt or just wear them alone paired with dark jeans and you’ve gone way back!

Have A Cross Jazz Up

pink handbag

If you’re already halfway through 2020 and still haven’t gotten a crossbody bag, you should sadly be informed that you’re now outdated! Yet, it’s never too late! Crossbody bags are having a one hard rebound, not only for the looks but for the convenience. And, if you have it with a long strap, try adding an over/lower shoulder seen knot which will add style and uniqueness to your look and leave you absolutely a la mode.

And by 2021, more vintage styles are expected to make a comeback, like ruffles, the all leather Matrix look, and various Bohemian-chic patterns. Throwing away your old closet may not be the best option, ‘cause who knows? They may come back in style.

Related Posts

  • Why Cowboy Boots Are the Latest Trend for WomenWhy Cowboy Boots Are the Latest Trend for WomenHave you noticed that everywhere you go, women seem to be wearing cowboy boots? Unlike so many fashion trends that come and go, cowboy boots have a rich history steeped in tradition, folklore, and pop culture that makes them unique in the world of design. Posted in Shoes
  • How Music Has Inspired Modern-Day Fashion TrendsHow Music Has Inspired Modern-Day Fashion TrendsFor decades, our favorite musicians have been igniting hot new fashion trends and inspiring the way that we present ourselves to the world. Because music is an emotional experience and something we tend to feel a very personal connection with, we seem to see a reflection of ourselves […] Posted in Fashion
  • Clothing Tips & Tricks Every Girl Should KnowClothing Tips & Tricks Every Girl Should KnowAre you making the right statement with your clothes? Everyone knows that girls are a bit more conscious about what they wear than boys. Almost every girl has a trick up their sleeve when it comes to their clothes. Here is a look at a few clothing tips and tricks that makes life a bit […] Posted in Fashion
  • 8 Ways to Style the Perfect Day-to-Night Outfit8 Ways to Style the Perfect Day-to-Night OutfitFrom long work days, to classes at the gym, to spending time with friends, life can get really busy really fast. For those of us who are always on the go, it’s so important to build a wardrobe of multipurpose pieces that can seamlessly transition from work to date night in a flash. Here […] Posted in Fashion
  • Spring 2020 Fashion Must-HavesSpring 2020 Fashion Must-HavesFashion designers did not stop working, and they already had their spring-summer fashion lines ready to wear. So, to be prepared to get back in the fashion game, here are this season's fashion must-haves. Posted in Fashion
  • Summer Shoe Styles To Look For In 2020Summer Shoe Styles To Look For In 2020Shoe trends 2020 have greatly been influenced by the retro ‘70s style when it comes to sole and frame. Consumers are noticing the changes and experiments that brands are making to wow their tastes. Below are five shoe trends that are likely to dominate every woman’s wardrobe this year. Posted in Shoes & Accessories
Previous post
The Ultimate Guide to Choosing Your Go-To Handbag
You might also like
wedding couple and a bouquet
Are You Ready for Your Wedding? Doubts Are Natural
2020-06-15
man in a shirt
Men’s Fashion Tips And Style Guide For 2020
2020-05-24
woman in the office
How to Build an Affordable Work Wardrobe
2020-04-09
Follow Me On Instagram
Futrzana niedziela 🐱🐱🐱 #cats_of_instagram #catrelax #catscatscats #catsoninstagram #catsofinsta #catsofinstagram #cats_of_world #catsoftheday #catseverywhere #catlover #catstagram #instacat #instacats #instacatgram #potd📷 #potd❤ #potd #potd📸 #stayhome #stayathome #staysafe
Nie każdy wie, że jestem fanką książek psychologicznych w wydaniu popularnonaukowym 😊 oto kilka pozycji, które zamierzam przeczytać w trakcie przymusowej akcji #zostańwdomu #stayhome #stayathome #covid #covid2020 #bookstagram #bookreading #bookshelf #booklover #bookworm #kraków #krakow #polishgirl #polishwoman #instagramczyta #koronawirus #czytambolubie #kwarantanna #katarzynamiller #książki #psychoterapia #psychologia #rozwój #reading #bookpassion #zostajewdomu @zwierciadlo_miesiecznik @dadada_pl @zlotemysli.pl
Fascynujące życie w cieniu koronawirusa 😂 #polishgirl #polishwoman #koronawirus #zostańwdomu #zostanwdomu #potd📷 #potd #cats_of_instagram #catrelax #catsoninstagram #catsofinsta #catsoftheday #catsofig #catstagram #catofday
Whitepress umieścił mnie na liście 100 kobiet w branży SEO 😊 #work #seo #sem #ppc #googleads #googleadwords #googlemaps #pozycjonowanie #kampania #searchengineoptimization #searchenginemarketing #searchengines #entrepreneurship #business #businesswoman #workworkwork #seotips #seoservices #semkrk #whitepress #contentmarketing #seoaudit #seoaudits #linkbuilding #potd📷 #potd #polishwoman #polishgirl #dzienkobiet
Sówka chłodzi się w strumyku #brzozów #rbr #animallover #animallovers #animals #owl #owls #sowa #sówka #zwierzęta #zwierzeta #fauna #podkarpacie #podkarpackie #podkarpaciejestpiękne #potd📷 #potd #potd❤
Kitku wieczorową porą #cats_of_instagram #catrelax #catscatscats #catsoninstagram #catsofinsta #catsofinstagram #cats_of_world #catsoftheday #catlover #catseverywhere #catsruleeverythingaroundme #catsofig #catlady #catofday #catstagram #catlounge #catig #catoftheday #potd📷 #potd #poland #animallover #animallovers #animals
Mediolan w styczniu 😍 #mediolan #mediolan #milanfashion #milano #milanfashionweek #milanfashionweek2020 #milano🇮🇹 #travelbook #traveller #travels #travelgram #travelphotography #travelgirl #travelling #travel #traveltheworld #italianstyle #italy #italy🇮🇹 #italian_city #milan #milanostreetstyle #milanotoday
This site uses cookies Find out more
})(jQuery)