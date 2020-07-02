Many little girls dream of a traditional white wedding: the classic white dress, the charming white chapel, the tossing of white rice, the release of white doves. What little girls rarely see in that dream, though, is that the white rice makes the doves sick, the white dress collects dust and lint, and renting the charming chapel costs half a year’s salary.

In other words, the white reality ain’t what it’s cracked up to be. For those who dream a little differently, of an organic wedding experience in the woods among nature, here are a few ideas to help build your forest wedding dream into a ceremony reality.

The Dress

Forget the bright, white, chiffon wedding dress with the long, intricate train. That dress will snag as soon as you step outside. Although the train looks gorgeous in white wedding pictures, it will weigh down your head like an anchor during your forest wedding, as you jerk your way down the dirt aisle, gathering twigs and debris along the way. Not the best pic for your woodsy wedding photographer.

Instead, an all-natural cotton cream or an off-white gauze dress is a more appropriate pick for your forest wedding. These materials are far more durable and flowy, not to mention comfortable and forgiving. Additionally, these airy materials blend better with your audience of trees. And who needs white rice when you’ve got the falling of maple leaves and the chirping of wild woodland birds in half a dozen colors?

The Venue

Most couples opt for a church wedding in their denomination of choice, but religion isn’t limited to chapels. A wedding ceremony set deep in the trees can be just as holy as one in a church. Those who find faith in the outdoors have many options. With the great outdoors designing your event, there is little additional décor required.

Mother Nature has already done most of the work, but adding an outdoor archway as a focal point instead of a traditional alter juxtaposes indoor features and outdoor design perfectly. Unique features like natural wreaths laced with flowers in your wedding colors or ornate dreamcatchers woven from leaves and twigs can add some personality to the already decorative venue.

The Save-the-Dates

The standard white save-the-dates with stiff lettering and a sad, single sheet of tissue paper inside just won’t do for a woodsy wedding. Such an event calls for something more stylish and vibrant. To set the tone for a forest wedding, and with stationery suppliers like Minted, you can use your own photos or designs to continue the woodsy element on your save-the-dates.

Dream in Color

For those who have tired of the traditional white wedding and long for an unbridled, all-natural special day in the forest, it’s time to abandon the cliché white chapel in favor of the unbeaten path of a wedding aisle. Cast off that restrictive white, chiffon wedding gown and embrace a gorgeous, gauzy alternative that flows freely in the wind. Forget about that stale, stiff stationery that all looks the same and opt for more personalized, vibrant save-the-dates and invitations. Use these tips to kiss the white wedding goodbye and dare to dream of your wedding in nature in color.