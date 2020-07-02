Featured Posts

pastel heels
Pastel Spring Time Accessories for Work and Play
Whether it’s wearing colorful pants in mint, sorbet yellows or corals, or adding a simple pop of colour to a subdued neutral or black ensemble, spring is the perfect season to incorporate more cheerfulness into your wardrobe.
View Post
distressed-denim
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
View Post
woman getting tan
Top Beach Essentials For A Super Chic Summer
Packing for a beachside vacation can be a challenge. Whether you're planning to lounge on the shores of St. Barts or explore the eclectic island streets, you're sure to need some versatile and comfortable options. But not to worry — we've got your style needs covered thanks to this fashion guide.
View Post
To top
2 Jul

Ideas for the Perfect Forest Wedding Ceremony

by Gabi
Fashion
forest wedding ceremony

Many little girls dream of a traditional white : the classic white dress, the charming white chapel, the tossing of white rice, the release of white doves. What little girls rarely see in that dream, though, is that the white rice makes the doves sick, the white dress collects dust and lint, and renting the charming chapel costs half a year’s salary.

In other words, the white reality ain’t what it’s cracked up to be. For those who dream a little differently, of an organic wedding experience in the woods among nature, here are a few ideas to help build your forest wedding dream into a ceremony reality.

The Dress

bride in a wedding gown

Forget the bright, white, chiffon wedding dress with the long, intricate train. That dress will snag as soon as you step outside. Although the train looks gorgeous in white wedding pictures, it will weigh down your head like an anchor during your forest wedding, as you jerk your way down the dirt aisle, gathering twigs and debris along the way. Not the best pic for your woodsy wedding photographer.

Instead, an all-natural cotton cream or an off-white gauze dress is a more appropriate pick for your forest wedding. These materials are far more durable and flowy, not to mention comfortable and forgiving. Additionally, these airy materials blend better with your audience of trees. And who needs white rice when you’ve got the falling of maple leaves and the chirping of wild woodland birds in half a dozen colors?

The Venue

bride pictured before wedding

Most couples opt for a church wedding in their denomination of choice, but religion isn’t limited to chapels. A wedding ceremony set deep in the trees can be just as holy as one in a church. Those who find faith in the outdoors have many options. With the great outdoors designing your event, there is little additional décor required.

Mother Nature has already done most of the work, but adding an outdoor archway as a focal point instead of a traditional alter juxtaposes indoor features and outdoor design perfectly. Unique features like natural wreaths laced with flowers in your wedding colors or ornate dreamcatchers woven from leaves and twigs can add some personality to the already decorative venue.

The Save-the-Dates

wedding invitation

The standard white save-the-dates with stiff lettering and a sad, single sheet of tissue paper inside just won’t do for a woodsy wedding. Such an event calls for something more stylish and vibrant. To set the tone for a forest wedding, and with stationery suppliers like Minted, you can use your own photos or designs to continue the woodsy element on your save-the-dates.

Dream in Color

wedding bouquet and candles

For those who have tired of the traditional white wedding and long for an unbridled, all-natural special day in the forest, it’s time to abandon the cliché white chapel in favor of the unbeaten path of a wedding aisle. Cast off that restrictive white, chiffon wedding gown and embrace a gorgeous, gauzy alternative that flows freely in the wind. Forget about that stale, stiff stationery that all looks the same and opt for more personalized, vibrant save-the-dates and invitations. Use these tips to kiss the white wedding goodbye and dare to dream of your wedding in nature in color.

Related Posts

  • How to Style Floral Dresses for BridesmaidsHow to Style Floral Dresses for BridesmaidsNot sure how to style a floral bridesmaid dress? Unsure if the trend will work for your wedding? Don't worry, we’re here to help. Here are our top tips on how to work florals into your bridesmaid dresses and your wedding theme. Posted in Fashion
  • Are You Ready for Your Wedding? Doubts Are NaturalAre You Ready for Your Wedding? Doubts Are NaturalThe decision to finally tie the knot should be one that is taken in private by two people, simply because they know it’s time. Having said that, deciding on that can get quite confusing even for people who have been together for a decade or more! Therefore, it’s only natural to have […] Posted in Fashion
  • 3 Tips to Prepare Yourself for Wedding Season3 Tips to Prepare Yourself for Wedding SeasonWith some good planning and a few key preparation tips, however, you can pull it off without a hitch. Most of it is about taking the right attitude and understanding what's truly important. So, if you keep your head on straight and don't get too stressed about the small details, […] Posted in Fashion
  • 5 Lively Tips For an Unforgettable Reception5 Lively Tips For an Unforgettable ReceptionWe present 5 suggestions to get the most out of your wedding reception and leave an indelible mark in the memories of everyone who attended. These participatory suggestions are aimed to enliven the reception and allow your guests to feel like they are contributing to the experience. Posted in Lifestyle Blog
  • Ten Wedding Planning Apps Every Bride-to-be NeedsTen Wedding Planning Apps Every Bride-to-be NeedsPlanning for a wedding can be exciting and at the same time, overwhelming. It can take a toll on a bride who wants everything to be perfect on her wedding day. However, thanks to technology planning has been made easier with these ten apps. Posted in Fashion
  • 8 Ways to Style the Perfect Day-to-Night Outfit8 Ways to Style the Perfect Day-to-Night OutfitFrom long work days, to classes at the gym, to spending time with friends, life can get really busy really fast. For those of us who are always on the go, it’s so important to build a wardrobe of multipurpose pieces that can seamlessly transition from work to date night in a flash. Here […] Posted in Fashion
Previous post
Must-Have Wearable Tech Gadgets
Next post
How to Choose the Best Hair Extensions for You
You might also like
wedding couple and a bouquet
Are You Ready for Your Wedding? Doubts Are Natural
2020-06-15
wedding roses
3 Tips to Prepare Yourself for Wedding Season
2020-03-16
wedding bouquet and candles
5 Lively Tips For an Unforgettable Reception
2019-10-30
This site uses cookies Find out more
})(jQuery)