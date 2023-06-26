Featured Posts

26 Jun

Old Money Aesthetic: How To Wear It

by Gabi
Fashion
spring fashion woman

The “old money” aesthetic in fashion refers to a style associated with wealth, refinement, and tradition. It is often characterized by timeless elegance, understated luxury, and a sense of heritage. Here are some key elements of the old money aesthetic in fashion:

Classic and Timeless Pieces: Old money fashion favors classic and timeless clothing pieces that have stood the test of time. This includes tailored blazers, well-fitted trousers, A-line skirts, button-up shirts, cashmere sweaters, and elegant dresses. These pieces are often made of high-quality fabrics and feature clean lines and minimal embellishments.

Neutral and Subdued Colours: Old money fashion tends to favor neutral and subdued colours such as navy, beige, cream, camel, and black. These colours exude sophistication and can be easily mixed and matched. Bright and bold colours are generally avoided, as the old money aesthetic prioritizes a more refined and understated palette.

Quality Fabrics and Construction: Garments in the old money aesthetic are made of high-quality fabrics like wool, silk, cashmere, and linen. The focus is on superior craftsmanship and attention to detail. Clothes are well-tailored, ensuring a proper fit and flattering silhouette. Quality over quantity is emphasized, with a preference for investing in timeless pieces that will last.

Minimalist Approach: Old money fashion leans towards a more minimalist and less-is-more approach. Outfits are typically characterized by simplicity and a lack of excess or ostentation. Clean lines, simple silhouettes, and subtle detailing are valued over flashy embellishments or logos.

Subtle and Refined Accessories: Accessories in the old money aesthetic are understated and refined. Think delicate gold or silver jewelry, classic leather handbags, and quality leather shoes. The focus is on quality materials and craftsmanship rather than overt logos or branding.

Heritage and Vintage Pieces: Incorporating heritage and vintage pieces into the wardrobe is a common practice in the old money aesthetic. This can include heirloom jewelry, vintage designer pieces, or well-preserved garments with a sense of history. These items add character and a sense of legacy to the overall style.

Confidence and Grace: Above all, the old money aesthetic is about exuding confidence and grace. It’s about dressing in a way that reflects a sense of self-assuredness and poise. The focus is on personal style rather than following fleeting trends, and carrying oneself with elegance and sophistication.

Remember, the old money aesthetic is not about flaunting wealth or showing off designer labels. It’s about cultivating a timeless and refined style that speaks to heritage, quality, and a sense of understated luxury.

elegant women wearing heels

Old Money essentials for women

The old money aesthetic for women emphasizes timeless elegance, refined taste, and understated luxury. While personal style can vary, here are some essential pieces commonly associated with the old money aesthetic:

Tailored Blazers: Invest in well-fitted blazers in neutral colours like navy, black, or beige. A classic blazer instantly elevates any outfit and can be worn with trousers, skirts, or dresses.

Crisp Button-Up Shirts: Opt for high-quality button-up shirts in white or soft pastel shades. Look for tailored cuts and luxurious fabrics like silk or cotton. These shirts can be paired with trousers, skirts, or layered under sweaters.

Cashmere Sweaters: Timeless and luxurious, cashmere sweaters are a staple in old money fashion. Choose versatile colours like camel, gray, or navy and opt for crew neck or V-neck styles. They can be worn alone or layered over shirts or dresses.

Well-Fitted Trousers: Look for tailored trousers with a straight or wide-leg silhouette. Classic colours such as black, navy, or gray are ideal. Ensure a proper fit and pay attention to the length, aiming for a clean and polished look.

A-Line Skirts: A-line skirts in versatile lengths, such as knee-length or midi, are a must-have. Choose high-quality fabrics like wool or silk and opt for timeless patterns such as plaids or pinstripes.

Little Black Dress: Every woman’s wardrobe should include a timeless little black dress. Choose a style that flatters your body shape, whether it’s a sheath, wrap, or fit-and-flare silhouette. Keep it simple and elegant, and accessorize accordingly for different occasions.

Quality Outerwear: Invest in well-constructed coats and jackets for colder seasons. A classic trench coat, a tailored wool coat, or a quilted jacket can add sophistication and warmth to your outfits.

Timeless Accessories: When it comes to accessories, opt for quality and understated elegance. Invest in a classic leather handbag in a neutral colour, like black or tan. Choose delicate gold or silver jewelry, such as simple necklaces, bracelets, or stud earrings. A silk scarf or a pair of leather gloves can add a touch of refinement.

Classic Footwear: Invest in high-quality shoes that are both comfortable and stylish. Choose timeless options like leather loafers, ballet flats, low-heeled pumps, or knee-high boots in neutral colours. Avoid overly trendy or flashy styles.

Quality Fabrics: Prioritize natural and luxurious fabrics like silk, cashmere, wool, and linen. Pay attention to the quality of craftsmanship and materials when selecting clothing items. Timeless pieces made with high-quality fabrics will stand the test of time.

Remember, the old money aesthetic is about investing in timeless pieces, focusing on quality over quantity, and cultivating a refined and sophisticated style. These essentials form a foundation for building a versatile and elegant wardrobe that can be mixed and matched to create various polished looks.

snakeskin slippers

