Fashion is an ever-evolving industry. Similar to technology, a fashion trend is popular one minute and then it moves on to the next “big thing.” For instance, do you see that belt that’s hanging in your closet? Do you remember when you first purchased it; it was all the rage in that season? Now, it has accumulated dust because you no longer wear the outfit that it once was paired with. Plus, the color isn’t really in style anymore and is definitely out of season. In fact, as you look around, you realize that there are quite a few items in your closet that are now outdated. It’s time to clean up and choose which stays and which goes. Here are a few fashion trends that will never go out of style, no matter the season. So hold on to these quintessential fashion staples while making room in your closet.

Jewelry

Jewelry is a timeless classic. Jewelry will always be the go-to accessory with any outfit in any season. Jewelry highlights what’s most important: you. Specifically, jewelry can highlight specific areas of your body and enhance the outfit you chose to wear it with. You get it, keep, keep, keep. Obviously, wearing jewelry of great monetary value involves a degree of risk. It can be lost at an event while you’re dancing the night away. It can catch envious eyes of some rather unsavory people. Jewelry of high value should be worn at special events that are suited for that type of outstanding display. Now, I know what you’re thinking. You want to wear it anyway. An alternative option is to have it replicated. For instance, gold filled chains are great alternatives. No one will be able to tell the difference. The best part of it is that it looks great, doesn’t fade, and is only a fraction of the cost of your high-value jewelry. So if you don’t already have this type of jewelry, you may want to add it to your collection of wardrobe accessories. After all, you want to enjoy your time and not have to worry about your jewelry while looking good.

Blazer

Yes, indeed, a blazer is a staple in any wardrobe. So if you have a couple of them, don’t let either one of them go. Blazers are practically an all season fashion and are far from being boring. They don’t ever go out of trend, and they can be worn at any number of events. Wearing a blazer turns heads. It gives that “I mean business” element in your look. Even if you don’t really mean “business” in a strict way, it still gives a look of modesty and professionalism without sacrificing fashion. Blazers come in all sorts of colors. For instance, do you see that solid mustard-color blazer in your closet? Pair it with that patterned blouse. Add on some accessories and a great pair of pumps and, voila! May I present to you, the modern-day femme fatale or the next corporate fashionista. Whatever the case, hold on to your blazers. If you don’t have any, get a hold of some, quickly.

Cardigan

Cardigans can be lighter than a blazer but are equally quintessential in any closet. Varying in colors, cuts, fabrics, and styles, cardigans are also suitable for any event or season. You can wear them at a concert, you can wear them on the beach, you can wear cardigans practically anywhere. Are you going for a hipster-inspired look? Pair that thick-knit oversized cardigan with a v-neck t-shirt or a spaghetti strap, and a pair of jeans. Complete the look with a pair of sneakers or boots. Don’t forget to accessorize. Compliment the outfit with a pair of shades. You’ll be turning heads and people will be thinking, “Oh, she probably knows her coffee for sure!” Lighter cardigans are especially useful at concerts. In place of a hoodie, wear a cardigan. If you start to burn up from the excitement, you can always stuff it in your bag or purse. So if you’re thinking of getting rid of all your cardigans, think again. Don’t do it! You never know when you’ll need a cardigan.

Dress Pants

Dress pants are another essential piece of wardrobe. Sometimes referred to as trousers, dress pants are fashionable yet comfortable. Trousers can be worn in lieu of gowns or dresses at black-tie events or weddings. They can be worn at work, but can also be worn while shopping. Dress pants, when paired with any particular blouse, will have you looking chic while leaving you feeling agreeable with your outfit. Pair them with a pair of pumps or ankle strap sandals, and you’ll soon be asked to be in a leadership role.

These are only a few fashion staples that should never be discarded from your closet. If you look closely at the clothes and accessories you have, you may find that some can be fashionably worn all year round.