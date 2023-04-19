Featured Posts

19 Apr

One-Piece Swimsuits That Will Make You Ditch Your Bikini

by Gabi
Shopping
woman in a swimsuit

One-piece swimsuits are a popular choice for women who prefer more coverage and support than a bikini provides, or for activities such as swimming, water sports, or sunbathing. They come in different styles such as high-neck, plunge, halter, strapless, and backless, with various embellishments such as ruffles, cut-outs, and mesh panels.

It is typically made of stretchy and quick-drying material such as nylon or spandex, and comes in a variety of styles, colors, and patterns. One-piece swimsuits can be paired with beach cover-ups, sarongs, shorts, or skirts for a versatile beach or poolside look. They are also available in different sizes and shapes, including plus sizes and maternity styles, to fit and flatter different body types.

Who says a one piece is for hiding behind? With a cut-out one piece, you’ll be the center of attention. Look for uniquely designed one piece that features a plunging neckline with a fringe trim and a sexy low cut back that shows just the right amount of skin.

Turn to your favourite brands for heart-stopping that sizzles with style, for example a timeless one piece. This summertime essential for every beach starlet features side cut outs to show off your curves. The gold banded details at the straps will create a look that is captivating and luxurious.

The best beach designs are defined by exceptional balance of grace, natural beauty and the simple elegance. The posh halter swimsuit with removable jewel accessory and draping details on empire waist should be completed with a luxurious silk cover-up for an extraordinary look.

Chic one-piece in a statement colour can feature a stylish detail such as a cowl-necked collar or a deep plunging neckline. Perfect for jet-setting to fabulous destinations, or simply enjoying luxurious poolside lounging. The couture swimsuit is an instant favourite that will have you feeling and looking stylish.

Seaside chic is easy in the fun and flirty one piece in clean black. Made with a cotton blend, it might feature rolled cap sleeves, and a print design on the front. The wonderfully crafted piece is unique yet simple for a style you will love every time you are near the water.

