pastel manicure
The Best Pastel Nail Polish Colours For Spring
As seen in the local flower shops and ice-cream stores, laydylike sheer pastels reign supreme this spring. They epitomize femininity and project the fresh romanticism of young love. Add a touch of flair to your nails thanks to these refreshing pastel nail colours for spring.
spring fashion woman
Dreamy Pastel Outfit Ideas To Get You Excited For Spring
Elegant and flattering pastels are one of spring's biggest fashion trends. On-trend shades of baby pink, soft green, pastel blue, and sorbet yellow were used prominently on the Prada, Givenchy and Louis Vuitton's catwalks. So, are you passionate for pastels?
distressed-denim
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
29 May

Rediscovering Your Style As a Busy Mum

by Gabi
Lifestyle Blog

Being a parent is a completely rewarding experience. But one thing that many mothers miss about their lives pre-children, is the confidence they had in their own personal style – and after so many months and even years of getting used to how their bodies have changed, and wearing comfortable, simple and straightforward styles in order to get their bigger priorities sorted first, it’s no wonder that many mums struggle to find a look that makes them feel as good as they used to. It can be even more difficult in the warmer months, when we can no longer hide behind big coats, thick tights and cat eye sunglasses

So, what’s the answer? Well, feeling and looking good in your own skin doesn’t mean you have to be up at 3am every morning and present yourself at the school gates with perfectly blow dried hair every day or wear towering heels that might make chasing after your 3 year old a bit of a challenge…no. I’ve put together some simple ways that you can rediscover your style as a busy parent to help, so read on.

Embrace and accept

woman body

The first step is to accept the amazing work your body has done and embrace how it has changed. Unless you’re hitting the gym hard – and even then your body shape will have probably altered -you’re going to be waiting a long time for your body to ping back into its pre-baby shape, so embrace it. Never try to squeeze into old clothes, or even buy clothes that are far too big. Look at your body and fall back in love with it. We all have parts of our bodies that we love, so choose outfits that accentuate those areas. As for the parts you’re not 100% on board with yet, just skim over them.

Check out your smalls

woman in a bra and a sweater

Now is the time to go through your underwear drawer and get rid of all those old pants, those laddered tights, stretched and stained nursing bras etc. Go and get yourself measured for a new bra and treat yourself to some new smalls. They don’t have to be sexy and lacey – although I’d advise getting something fabulous to give yourself a boost – they can still be super comfortable. Opt for some seamless pieces so you can wear what you want without worrying about a VPL.

Get down with the basics

girl in a white t-shirt

Getting yourself a seasonal uniform with some super simple pieces is the perfect foundation for boosting your confidence and feeling good. Try adding some of these to your new wardrobe.

  • Shoes go for function over style – flat boots/converse sneakers/high tops/pretty flats/pumps
  • High waisted jeans and jeggings – conscious of your tummy? High waisted is the way to go.
  • Maxi dresses – perfect for an instant chic look. You can move easily in them too.
  • Cardigans – flattering and feminine and they go over anything. Ideal for cooler days.
  • A blazer – meeting the girls for brunch? A blazer is stylish and formal yet causal too.


Related Posts

  • 7 Best Tips to Look Stylish at the Gym7 Best Tips to Look Stylish at the GymWe all come across that one person at the gym who always seems to look stunning even when they are covered in sweat. You know exactly who we are talking about. It’s that girl or guy who looks so put together they could actually be a model in some fitness magazine—and we envy that person! […] Posted in Lifestyle Blog
  • Trendy E-Commerce Fashion Sites That Won’t Break the BankTrendy E-Commerce Fashion Sites That Won’t Break the BankEveryone loves getting a bargain, especially when it comes to the latest fashion trends. People who love wearing on-trend styles can easily spend an entire paycheck at a hip boutique or department store. But if fashion is your passion, doing a bit of shopping around online can not only […] Posted in Lifestyle Blog
  • Looking Your Best Any Time You Walk Out the Front DoorLooking Your Best Any Time You Walk Out the Front DoorImpressions matter in the modern age. You just never know who you'll meet any time you're out and about in public. You can never guess who may spot you when you're totally unaware. If you want to avoid embarrassment and awkward situations galore, then you need to make it a goal to always […] Posted in Lifestyle Blog
  • The Top Dating Mobile AppsThe Top Dating Mobile AppsYou have to admit it is single can be tedious. Everyone wants to find their Mr. and Mrs. Right, but then dating can be a long process. However, with the digital world, everything is changing because dating is brought closer to your door. Nowadays there is an app for everything including […] Posted in Lifestyle Blog
  • The Best 6 Ways to Save Money on Clothes And Still Look GreatThe Best 6 Ways to Save Money on Clothes And Still Look GreatFashion is always changing and trendsetters are looking to charge you a hefty price for something that’s pretty basic. Instead of allowing yourself to go broke just trying to keep up with the fashion trends, why not stay fashionable on a budget? Check out these best six ways to save […] Posted in Lifestyle Blog
  • Three Interesting Things to do in your Spare Time as a CreativeThree Interesting Things to do in your Spare Time as a CreativeAlways looking for something fresh and new, you are most likely the kind of person who loves to try out new things and gain new experiences. In order to help you out, this quick guide will give you three great ideas to get your mind engaged and planning your next day off so that you are […] Posted in Lifestyle Blog
Trendy E-Commerce Fashion Sites That Won’t Break the Bank
