Being a parent is a completely rewarding experience. But one thing that many mothers miss about their lives pre-children, is the confidence they had in their own personal style – and after so many months and even years of getting used to how their bodies have changed, and wearing comfortable, simple and straightforward styles in order to get their bigger priorities sorted first, it’s no wonder that many mums struggle to find a look that makes them feel as good as they used to. It can be even more difficult in the warmer months, when we can no longer hide behind big coats, thick tights and cat eye sunglasses…

So, what’s the answer? Well, feeling and looking good in your own skin doesn’t mean you have to be up at 3am every morning and present yourself at the school gates with perfectly blow dried hair every day or wear towering heels that might make chasing after your 3 year old a bit of a challenge…no. I’ve put together some simple ways that you can rediscover your style as a busy parent to help, so read on.

Embrace and accept

The first step is to accept the amazing work your body has done and embrace how it has changed. Unless you’re hitting the gym hard – and even then your body shape will have probably altered -you’re going to be waiting a long time for your body to ping back into its pre-baby shape, so embrace it. Never try to squeeze into old clothes, or even buy clothes that are far too big. Look at your body and fall back in love with it. We all have parts of our bodies that we love, so choose outfits that accentuate those areas. As for the parts you’re not 100% on board with yet, just skim over them.

Check out your smalls

Now is the time to go through your underwear drawer and get rid of all those old pants, those laddered tights, stretched and stained nursing bras etc. Go and get yourself measured for a new bra and treat yourself to some new smalls. They don’t have to be sexy and lacey – although I’d advise getting something fabulous to give yourself a boost – they can still be super comfortable. Opt for some seamless pieces so you can wear what you want without worrying about a VPL.

Get down with the basics

Getting yourself a seasonal uniform with some super simple pieces is the perfect foundation for boosting your confidence and feeling good. Try adding some of these to your new wardrobe.