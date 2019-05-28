Featured Posts

pastel manicure
The Best Pastel Nail Polish Colours For Spring
As seen in the local flower shops and ice-cream stores, laydylike sheer pastels reign supreme this spring. They epitomize femininity and project the fresh romanticism of young love. Add a touch of flair to your nails thanks to these refreshing pastel nail colours for spring.
spring fashion woman
Dreamy Pastel Outfit Ideas To Get You Excited For Spring
Elegant and flattering pastels are one of spring's biggest fashion trends. On-trend shades of baby pink, soft green, pastel blue, and sorbet yellow were used prominently on the Prada, Givenchy and Louis Vuitton's catwalks. So, are you passionate for pastels?
distressed-denim
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
28 May

Trendy E-Commerce Fashion Sites That Won’t Break the Bank

by Gabi
Lifestyle Blog
woman in a beautiful shirt dress

Everyone loves getting a bargain, especially when it comes to the latest fashion trends. People who love wearing on-trend styles can easily spend an entire paycheck at a hip boutique or department store. But if fashion is your passion, doing a bit of shopping around online can not only save you a lot of money, it can also save you the time and hassle of visiting brick and mortar stores. Buying the latest fashions and accessories online can also help you find unique items that you will love and that no one else you know will have, making you the envy of your fashion-loving friends. Read on to discover five low-cost fashion e-commerce sites, selling everything from women’s suits and dresses to trendy jewelry.

Wallis-Fashion.com

woman wearirng trendy sunglasses

This women’s fashion e-commerce site offers great deals on items such as jeans, shorts, swimwear, women’s suits and blazers, jackets, dresses for business, formal or casual occasions, shoes and accessories. A popular fashion site for bargain hunters, the site’s “Style Inspirations” tab offers advice on current fashion trends, and Wallis frequently posts images of new and popular styles on its Instagram page and under the hash tag #WallisLoves. The company supports a number of charities including Young Lives vs. Cancer, a leading children’s charity in the U.K.

Amazon Fashion

woman in a floral print brocade dress

Most people aren’t aware that Amazon has its own fashion site. You can find some great deals there on all types of clothing and accessories for men, women, babies and kids. The site offers great sales on name brands such as Calvin Klein, Nike, Clarks and Champion, as well as deals on its own Amazon Essentials brand, which offers low-cost basics such as socks, undershirts, t-shirts and jeans.

If you are an Amazon Prime member you can register for Amazon’s Prime Wardrobe service. After filling out information about your size and clothing preferences, the service will automatically send you new clothes to try on a regular basis. You can keep the items you like and send back what you don’t want. Shipping is free both ways, and you only pay for the items you keep.

Another unique service offered by Amazon Fashion is called The Drop. This service offers customers limited edition fashion items for women and men designed by global influencers. Each new collection offered by The Drop is available for only 30 hours, and each item is made to order with the aim of reducing waste. People interested in what The Drop has to offer can sign up for text message alerts that let them know when a new collection goes on sale.

Boohoo.com

casual spring fashion

With a large selection of on-trend fashions for both women and men, Boohoo is a popular e-commerce site for students as well as for anyone else who wants to look good and save a bit of money in the process. The site offers everything from dresses and beachwear to tops, shoes and accessories. Boohoo allows you to shop by size or by clothing type. There is even a sale tab where you can find some great deals.

For the environmentally conscious, Boohoo.com also offers its customers information about clothing reuse and recycling options that can help keep clothing out of landfills.

The website’s Instashop lets you easily shop for items that are popular on the company’s Instagram page.

GoldUrban.com

brooch

Gold Urban is a low-cost hip hop jewelry e-commerce site where you can find some great deals on all kinds of men’s necklaces, chains, bracelets, pendants and rings in either yellow gold or white gold. Gold Urban’s “Bundles” tab offers some great deals on items such as matching necklaces and bracelets. The site offers free shipping on orders of $50 or more as well as a lifetime warranty on all the items it sells. Gold Urban even offers financing options for some of the more expensive jewelry on its site.

DorothyPerkins.com

black leather handbag

Another low-cost fashion e-commerce site popular with students and people looking for great deals, Dorothy Perkins offers women’s clothing that is more on the formal or dressy side than some of the other women’s clothing sites, which trend toward more casual looks. Dorothy Perkins sells everyday and formal dresses, women’s separates, shoes and accessories. The site’s “Inspire Me” tab is a great place to get ideas and inspiration for dressing for a particular event, such as a wedding, job interview or tropical vacation.

For socially conscious shoppers, Dorothy Perkins has also made a commitment to support the United Kingdom’s Modern Slavery Act, stating that they are committed to “reducing the risk of slavery, servitude, forced or compulsory labor within their business and supply chain.”


