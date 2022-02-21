With loungewear uniforms and minimalist accessories dominating the fashion scene for the last couple of years, everyone is going bold with their wardrobe — and that includes jewelry too. This season, dangle your earlobes with oversized earrings that make a bold statement solo or when layered with other over-the-top pieces.

Mirror a look that’s making its way down the spring/summer runways when wearing bold statement earrings. The ornate and oversized pieces add an eye-catching appeal to any ensemble and any occasion. From Oscar de la Renta to Bottega Veneta, funky, bedazzled, chandelier style, cluster or tribal-inspired, these are currently the hottest earring trends.

Looking for some inspiration? Have a look at the editor’s picks. The collection consists of reasonably priced yet still bold and couture-looking pieces including tasteful, eye-catching earrings. Check out the below collection of statement earrings that show how this jewelry trend translates to everyday.

True Decadence statement loop earrings in silver crystal

Add a touch of elegance to your ensemble with the gorgeous classic True Decadence earrings. Depending on your own sense of style, these statement earrings can easily pair with black tie or jeans and a crisp white shirt. Includes rhinestone embellishment and unique loop design.

ALDO Ulerana palm statement earrings in gold and emerald

Classic glam is all about minimalist style and fine details. Inspired with beauty and femininity, the ALDO Ulerana bold earrings feature gold and emerald accents. Designed for the ultimate fashion experience.

True Decadence stud earrings with mixed crystal cluster-Silver

Dress your ears with these elegant statement earrings that bring to mind the elegant trend of the season. Accompanied with sparkling crystals, these earrings add vintage fabulousness that brings any outfit to the next level of glamour and sophistication.

ALDO Asterran drop statement earrings with tiger head in gold

Let your style reach new heights when wearing a charming pair of tiger earrings to symbolize your feel-good character and passion for carefree style. Not only do they take a cue from the animal print trend, but also work as talismans to bring you freedom and happiness.

Continuing the trends seen on fall runways and red carpets, chunky accoutrements, and retro jewellery punctuated the spring/summer 2022 shows. However, dainty earrings and layered strands have been among the most enduring jewelry trends, but statement earrings are back with a boom in 2022. So, larger-than-life links are among the top 2022 jewelry trends.