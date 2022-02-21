Featured Posts

pastel heels
Pastel Spring Time Accessories for Work and Play
Whether it’s wearing colorful pants in mint, sorbet yellows or corals, or adding a simple pop of colour to a subdued neutral or black ensemble, spring is the perfect season to incorporate more cheerfulness into your wardrobe.
View Post
distressed-denim
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
View Post
woman getting tan
Top Beach Essentials For A Super Chic Summer
Packing for a beachside vacation can be a challenge. Whether you're planning to lounge on the shores of St. Barts or explore the eclectic island streets, you're sure to need some versatile and comfortable options. But not to worry — we've got your style needs covered thanks to this fashion guide.
View Post
To top
21 Feb

Bold Jewelry Trend: Statement Earrings

by Gabi
Shoes & Accessories
woman with big earrings

With loungewear uniforms and minimalist accessories dominating the fashion scene for the last couple of years, everyone is going bold with their wardrobe — and that includes jewelry too. This season, dangle your earlobes with oversized earrings that make a bold statement solo or when layered with other over-the-top pieces.

Mirror a look that’s making its way down the spring/summer runways when wearing bold statement earrings. The ornate and oversized pieces add an eye-catching appeal to any ensemble and any occasion. From to Bottega Veneta, funky, bedazzled, chandelier style, cluster or tribal-inspired, these are currently the hottest earring trends.

Looking for some inspiration? Have a look at the editor’s picks. The collection consists of reasonably priced yet still bold and couture-looking pieces including tasteful, eye-catching earrings. Check out the below collection of statement earrings that show how this jewelry trend translates to everyday.

True Decadence statement loop earrings in silver crystal

Add a touch of elegance to your ensemble with the gorgeous classic True Decadence earrings. Depending on your own sense of style, these statement earrings can easily pair with black tie or jeans and a crisp white shirt. Includes rhinestone embellishment and unique loop design.

ALDO Ulerana palm statement earrings in gold and emerald

Classic is all about minimalist style and fine details. Inspired with beauty and femininity, the ALDO Ulerana bold earrings feature gold and emerald accents. Designed for the ultimate fashion experience.

True Decadence stud earrings with mixed crystal cluster-Silver

Dress your ears with these elegant statement earrings that bring to mind the elegant trend of the season. Accompanied with sparkling crystals, these earrings add vintage fabulousness that brings any outfit to the next level of glamour and sophistication.

ALDO Asterran drop statement earrings with tiger head in gold

Let your style reach new heights when wearing a charming pair of tiger earrings to symbolize your feel-good character and passion for carefree style. Not only do they take a cue from the animal print trend, but also work as talismans to bring you freedom and happiness.

Continuing the trends seen on fall runways and red carpets, chunky accoutrements, and retro punctuated the spring/summer 2022 shows. However, dainty earrings and layered strands have been among the most enduring jewelry trends, but statement earrings are back with a boom in 2022. So, larger-than-life links are among the top 2022 jewelry trends.

Related Posts

  • Beaded Bags That Update Boring Party OutfitsBeaded Bags That Update Boring Party OutfitsDesigned exclusively for sophistication in mind, a beaded bag promises to pull out all the stops. Check out the most stylish editor's choices inspired with 's Spring 2012 fashion show where Karl Lagerfeld presented a cute shell-shaped pearl-beaded clutch. Ready to shop the bags […] Posted in Shoes & Accessories
  • How To Wear The Head-To-Toe White Trend?How To Wear The Head-To-Toe White Trend?White seems legit in the summer time and it is no wonder it has become such a popular choice on the streets and world’s red carpets. There are at least seven ways to rock this so-right-for-now colour into your wardrobe. However, head-to-toe whites are the chicest way to refresh your look […] Posted in Fashion Trends
  • How to Create the Perfect Wardrobe For Tween GirlsHow to Create the Perfect Wardrobe For Tween GirlsStyling up a tween progressing into adolescence can be a challenging task. The huge influence of social media and the early exposure of this generation to technology often leads to parents questioning their day-to-day decisions. Creating the perfect wardrobe for your tween might not […] Posted in Fashion
  • Expression, Innovation, and Craftsmanship: Dolce Gabbana’s Casa Collection is HereExpression, Innovation, and Craftsmanship: Dolce Gabbana’s Casa Collection is HereDolce and Gabbana are bringing Italian craftsmanship and bold exciting self-expression off the runway and into the home with the new Casa collection. It’s an exciting next step for the brand’s evolution into a full lifestyle experience and presents an innovative offering at the forefront […] Posted in Lifestyle Blog
  • 7 Reasons to Buy Preloved Designer Bags7 Reasons to Buy Preloved Designer BagsDesigner bags are some of the pretty things that you can’t help resist. You can buy them directly from a retail store, but you can also opt to get them from a legitimate reseller or a consignment store. Preloved designer bags are not just an investment, though. They’re a practical […] Posted in Shoes & Accessories
  • Top 2021 Lingerie Trends That We Totally LoveTop 2021 Lingerie Trends That We Totally LoveBeing comfortable with your body and mind will undoubtedly make your year ten times better and relaxed. The lingerie trends ahead in bright and invigorating colors, seductive details, and soft and luxurious fabrics are exciting yet practical. Read more about lingerie trends that will […] Posted in Fashion
Previous post
Beaded Bags That Update Boring Party Outfits
Next post
How to Wear Mules, Spring’s Signature Shoe Style
You might also like
beaded bag
Beaded Bags That Update Boring Party Outfits
2022-02-17
beautiful woman
How To Wear The Head-To-Toe White Trend?
2022-02-07
watch for a woman
Classic and Timeless Crystal Swarovski Watches
2018-11-09
})(jQuery)