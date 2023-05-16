Featured Posts

16 May

Top Spring / Summer 2023 Fashion Must-Haves

by Gabi
Fashion Trends
lingerie elegant woman

If you’ve been following the fashion streams lately, you will have undoubtedly seen several new trends gaining momentum, like maxi skirts, cinched blazers, Mary Jane shoes, and a few more. Scroll down to explore the list of absolute clothing must-have pieces that will be in heavy rotation in your Spring / Summer 2023 wardrobe.

Skirt suit

One of 2023’s most prominent fashion trends is the skirt suit. More tailored skirt suits are slowly taking fashion reigns, replacing blazers with wide-leg pants (they still look stylish, though). Skirt suits in bold colours and playful prints from and Chanel dominate Spring / Summer 2023 season runways bringing fresh and fashion-forward looks. show displayed super stylish skirt suits during Paris Fashion Week.

Cinched blazer

Blazers never go out of style, but cinched ones are at the top of the Spring / Summer 2023 fashion agenda. Blazers given the structured treatment at Givenchy’s show, Proenza Schouler’s waist-defining blazer and Chloé’s waist-cinching silhouette exhibit a top 2023 trend. This is the shape to stick to if you’re aiming for elegance and refinement.

maxi skirt

The trend is not only having a moment right now but also amazingly versatile, as it can be worn for any occasion or season. Floor-skimming denim skirts are getting popular as the first choice for the casual chic aesthetic of the early 2000s. The style icon reinterprets the maxi skirt on the streets of New York City. Also, denim maxi skirts made their way onto the Spring/Summer 2023 runways of Burberry, Balenciaga, and MM6 Maison Margiela.

Tights

Tights are one of the Spring / Summer 2023 must-haves. They are back in trend but not as you knew them before. Better trade your neutrals for brighter and bolder colours this summer. Valentino, Born in Exile, and Anna Sui’s Spring / Summer 23 fashion shows exhibited tights in bold hues, while lace at Victoria Beckham, floral at Valentino, and patterned styles at Sportmax.

Mary Janes

The cool-girl version of Mary Janes has made its way to the latest collections of luxury designers like Bottega Veneta, Khaite, and Prada. Mary Janes have been spotted on the likes of J-Lo and Marlowe Sturridge at New York Fashion Week. Reinvented Mary Janes is the best way to elevate your look most convincingly.

shirt

shirts are having a bit of a comeback. The effortless tomboy-chic choice for spring is also the most fashion-forward alternative to a cardigan or a sweatshirt. To elevate your effortless-chic style, choose the fitted western shirt. If you are lucky enough to find a tie-dye version, you can call yourself an it-girl already.

Biker jacket

The forever favourite biker jacket gets a cool modern redux in warm-weather leather version. Blending edgy streetwear and the on-trend attitude, this spring biker style jacket is your #1 essential for a go-anywhere look. Wear it with everything you like, for example a printed dress unless you choose a biker jacket in a statement-making print).

Trench coat

If there’s one item a woman can’t live without in spring, it is a great trench coat. Invest in classic elegance with a traditional tailored trench, which counts as a sophisticated, multi-season investment. Although most of us got used to going safe with a creamy neutral iteration, some may go trendy with a bold colour, sophisticated embellishments and surprising proportions we have seen at Burberry.

You would think after a lifetime of loving classic we would be growing somewhat tired. Nothing could be further from the truth. The Spring / Summer 2023 Must-Haves list is so energetic and playful that it will brighten the sunny days ahead. What are your favourite looks that have dominated the Spring / Summer 2023 fashion landscape?

