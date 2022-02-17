Whether it’s wearing colorful pants in mint, sorbet yellows or corals, or adding a simple pop of colour to a subdued neutral or black ensemble, spring is the perfect season to incorporate more cheerfulness into your wardrobe.
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
Packing for a beachside vacation can be a challenge. Whether you're planning to lounge on the shores of St. Barts or explore the eclectic island streets, you're sure to need some versatile and comfortable options. But not to worry — we've got your style needs covered thanks to this fashion guide.
Both elegant and fashionable, a beaded bag is a versatile choice for an unforgettably glam evening. Designed exclusively for sophistication in mind, its beaded jewel detailing promises to pull out all the stops. Any clues where inspiration comes from? Surprise, surprise!
During the Paris Fashion Week, Karl Lagerfeld presented a fashionable interpretation of underwater world, defining new trends. His Spring 2012 collection for the iconic fashion powerhouse Chanel was loaded with white sea shapes including corals, sea horses, stingrays, and most importantly, shells. What stroke me the most, shell shape emerged as pearl beaded bags, perfect for Spring Summer 2012 evening soirees in luxury and glare. Ready to shop the bags that give our summer looks a little extra zip?
True Decadence Exclusive pearl embellished grab bag-White
Designed by True Decadence, this monochrome encrusted envelope clutch is embellished with pearl beads. Perfect accessory for simple elegance ensembles like a little black dress.
ASOS DESIGN silver ball embellishment grab clutch bag
Do you have a very important night coming up? Carry this sweet beaded bag from ASOS DESIGN will leave a lasting impression to everyone you encounter. How? Thanks to the timeless shape and sparkling overlay that glistens and gleams.
Skinnydip Pyramid bag in black and blue-Multi
Make a statement with this unique beaded clutch from Skinnydip. This cute pyramid bag features a soft-side body that will impart a luxury and glamour in keeping with such a special occasion. Includes matching butterflies.
The beaded bag elevates any outfit with an equal mix of edgy and playful touch. Or call it a statement accessory designed with both fun and function in mind. These pretty vintage pieces have their own history, but their sudden reappearance is a small reflection of a more significant trend.
The beaded and pearl-encrusted handbag has quickly become the bag of the moment, as many celebrities have been seen carrying them. Popularity will naturally lead to others following, easing our wallets a bit.
