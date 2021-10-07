Winter is right around the corner girls and with the changing of the season come new makeup tips! Every season new beauty trends emerge but for at least a few good years, there have been some key beauty looks that are not going anywhere. This is a kind of beauty base you need to incorporate into your everyday beauty regime. Learn what is hot in makeup now.

Pink blush

Rose-tinted cheeks are associated with a baby blush. These pinkish hues radiated from cheeks across the fashion shows to match models’ juicy red lip and ladylike oxblood pouts. Remember that the essential makeup product to recreate the look, blush has to match your natural blush shade. Applying a blush can be a bit tricky and the technique depends on your face shape. Here are a few tips on how to apply blush for your face shape:

Round face – apply along cheekbones and sweep upwards to slim the face

– apply along cheekbones and sweep upwards to slim the face Oval face – apply to apples of cheek and sweet upwards for a natural look

– apply to apples of cheek and sweet upwards for a natural look Long face – blush onto the apples of cheek torwards the ear to widen the face

– blush onto the apples of cheek torwards the ear to widen the face Heart face – apply under apples of cheeks and sweep upward to soften the chin

– apply under apples of cheeks and sweep upward to soften the chin Square face – apply directly to the apples of the cheeks to soften angles of the face

Strong eyebrows

No more tweezers, no more plucking! The strong eyebrows are a beauty trend again, and even Victoria Beckham ditched her thin brows. The trend was popularised on the catwalks and Cara Delevingne is its number one ambassador. Although thin brow lovers accuse that strong eyebrows look somewhat neglected, but the truth is quite the opposite. To do it yourself, let your eyebrows grow out. When you achieve the desired shape, thicken them with a shade or a brow pencil. In the end, use a gel that grooms and slicks brows into shape.

Glowing skin

The skin glowed with health, radiance and perfection is always in. However, not everyone is blessed with a flawless complexion. To get the clear, radiant skin you have always wanted, you need to eat healthy, use creams for your skin type and always wear a sunscreen. The good news is that beauty products can help as well! You can achieve the luminous effect with a base and a concealer. The bronzer which is a new makeup essential will strenghten the healthy, glowing look. At least a full blown fake tan will do no harm in comparison to the tanning beds.

Spider lashes

In Fall, don’t you dare to stretch the dollar on mascara! This time eyelashes go 60’s in a bit Twiggy-inspired manner. Since this look is reminiscent of spider’s legs it is more commonly known spider lashes. Lashings and lashings of mascara create the thick, cloggy and clumpy look this dramatic trend needs.