If you’re looking for the way to incorporate an edgy hardware in accessories, think about footwear armoured with studs (or rockstuds, if you prefer). Fashionably fierce and totally unfussy, studded boots are the ultimate bad girl shoe.

From many different types to choose from, a tough-chic motorcycle boot will complement this season’s leather trend for a timeless rocker chic glam. To pair off a military look, choose cool studded boots with a combat attitude. Alternatively, studded loafers will recreate the effortless style of the quintessential laid-back it-girl.

Studded boot inspiration from the best designers

Today’s it-girls’s shoe closet wouldn’t be complete without a pair of freaking dangerous lace up boots from Jeffrey Campbell. Lita Spike CMYK boot, as they call it, has become the global phenomenon – many fashionable ladies have shared huge amount of inspirational photos featuring looks with Jeffrey Campbell’s Lita Spike. There are also numerous testimonials stating that the boot is super stylish, surprisingly comfortable to walk in, and is an amazing confidence booster!

Still not convinced that contemporary fashion can’t go by without studs? Check this out! The surprising fact is that even Valentino fashion house rocked the fashion world with a standout Rockstuds range of accessories including covetable rockstud pumps and handbags. If you know Valentino with the last owner’s idea of the utterly feminine styling you will realise that the new head designers Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pier Paolo Piccioli changed Valentino’s way to accessorize dramatically.

How to wear studded boots?

Studded boots or shoes can change your style depending on what you pair them with.

Studs can make a perfect match with a feminine style – try to mix a floral print dress with a pair of studded shoes or a belt and go out to steal men’s hearts. They might deny they don’t like such combinations, but they will definitely pay attention and hey that’s the point after all!

Next idea is a classic rocker style which involves at least a studded leather motorcycle jacket and a pair of studded booties. I have already bought a jacket and a studded belt the next step is to accessorize them with a pair of fine studded boots.

Recreate a typical 1980's look and take a heavy dose of inspiration from Madonna. This means strong shoulders, oversized clothes, metallics and of course, studded accessories that add an edgy style to your overall look.

These are my studded boot types: