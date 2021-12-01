Featured Posts

1 Dec

Ankle Cuff Heels We Are Currently Lusting After

by Gabi
Shoes & Accessories
red sandals

The heels with cuff fastened around the ankle are not only the sexiest shoe style, but they also make your legs look longer. Women to show their legs, and ankle cuffs and straps make sure that your pins look hot and long!

Ankle straps in anything-shoes; pumps, pointed toes, flats, heels can make your legs look slimmer and longer, but the best way to accentuate those pins is to invest in some ankle cuff heels. But why are these unassuming straps so special? It turns out that ankle straps accentuate the slimmest part of your leg, which is your ankle, and hence thinner = longer.

A lot of celebrities are commonly seen wearing these ankle cuffs time and again. And shoe stylists are literally going bonkers over them. From and to Rihanna and Beyonce, everyone is wearing ankle cuff heels. Extremely popular on the runway (Esteban Cortazar, Saint Laurent, , ), these high-heeled dress shoes are designed to keep your dance card full.

Public Desire Superior ankle chain heel sandals in snake print-Neutral

With this ultra-sexy offering, Public Desire pinpoints the must have look of the season, translating what is fun, hip, and of the moment. The ladylike sandal with gold-tone polished hardware is set apart from the pack with a casual snakeskin print. Wear these heels with rolled skinny jeans for a glamorous casual look.

ASOS DESIGN Placid high block heels in black

Captivate your onlookers with the darling block heels by ASOS Design. Extremely versatile with an adjustable ankle strap, open sides and a pointed toe made out of black suede. Judging from customer reviews, you will not want to take these classic ankle strap pumps off!

Rebel embellished bridal block heel sandal in ivory-White

Two pieces highlight two distinct textures in this dressy, ankle-strap number from London Rebel. A classic white faux-leather drapes the upper, adjusting ankle strap and a block heel. Faux-gem embellishment creates contrast for the smooth upper for a spring-forward look.

Stradivarius heeled shoes with ankle strap in light pink

The iconic Stradivarius dress pump showcases a chic and classic shape, dealt in clean lines. Made of smooth, faux leather, this sexy high-heeled shoe features a metal-accented ankle cuff detail and a midpoint heel. The classic silhouette and a neutral colour palette perfects this must have pump.

Lamoda platform heeled shoes with ankle strap in pale pink

Feel out your flashy side in the jazzy platform pump from Lamoda. The eye-catching design delivers a pink upper with a flawless rounded toe. The 5 inch heel requires support from a platform for an added lift and comfort. An ankle strap and back zipper finish up this feisty look.

Check Out More Affordable Ankle Cuff Heels

Isn’t it interesting how ankle strap heels always win the ‘best choice shoes’ title for these celebs so their longer – and sexier-looking legs can draw attention?

Such heels bring an elegant, feminine vibe with a solid and sexy tone. Whether you pick a flashy pair of pants or an evening gown, these should be your go-to shoes. Because no matter what’s the season, festive or chilly, these shoes are sure-fire to turn a lot of heads!

