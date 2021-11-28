Dressing professionally is key to being taken seriously at the workplace. And even if your office doesn’t follow a strict dress code, you should take time to dress appropriately every time. This can help you build a favourable impression in front of the company higher-ups, as well as your colleagues.

But deciding what to wear for work every day is a common dilemma. For many of us, it has become almost a routine to spend a good amount of time in the morning scanning our wardrobes to locate a suitable work attire.

Wondering how to dress perfectly for work? Here are a few tips to get you started on mastering workwear.

1. Fittings Matter

The most important thing to do is to wear clothes that fit perfectly. Loose clothes can make you look clumsy, while too tight ones can put pressure on your joints or cause skin irritation. In other words, if your clothes don’t fit well, you won’t feel comfortable in them. And this can reflect on your confidence too.

Make sure you choose clothes that are the right fit as per your body shape. And in case you are struggling to find perfectly fitting clothes, contacting a reputable workwear supplier such as RWW Group is a good idea.

2. Follow the Industry Dress Code

The right dress code may vary according to the industry you are working in. For example, if you work in the corporate sector, you are expected to show a high level of professionalism in all aspects. And this includes your dressing style too.

On the other hand, if you are employed in any creative field, the dress code isn’t as strict. You can choose to wear work clothes that are more on the casual side. But beware, you need to dress smartly and avoid going over the top with your attire.

3. Choose the Colours Wisely

When it comes to office wear, not all colours are suitable. For example, colours that are too bright and flashy can make you stand out in the workplace, and not in a good way. This will be especially distracting if you need to attend a meeting.

Choose neutral or muted colours instead. And if you are feeling unsure of which colour to wear for an important meeting, stick to shades like navy blue, grey, or brown. These colours convey professionalism.

4. Avoid Strong Perfumes

Strong perfumes are a complete no in the workplace. Even if you love the fragrance, someone else at work might not. In fact, perfume sensitivity is a common issue among people, and your perfume may make a colleague feel uncomfortable.

If body odour is an issue, you can go for lighter fragrances that one can’t smell unless they are standing right next to you.

5. Pay Attention to Accessories

Last but not least, do not go overboard with accessories. If you are wearing a watch, make sure it complements your work attire. Also, make sure your shoes are clean and well-polished, as it’s one of the first things people notice.

These were some tips to help you dress right at the workplace. Make sure you spend some time getting your attire right before stepping out for work. A little effort is sure to go a long way.