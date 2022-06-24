Featured Posts

pastel heels
Pastel Spring Time Accessories for Work and Play
Whether it’s wearing colorful pants in mint, sorbet yellows or corals, or adding a simple pop of colour to a subdued neutral or black ensemble, spring is the perfect season to incorporate more cheerfulness into your wardrobe.
distressed-denim
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
woman getting tan
Top Beach Essentials For A Super Chic Summer
Packing for a beachside vacation can be a challenge. Whether you're planning to lounge on the shores of St. Barts or explore the eclectic island streets, you're sure to need some versatile and comfortable options. But not to worry — we've got your style needs covered thanks to this fashion guide.
24 Jun

The Best Technique To Tackle Naturally Curly Hair

by Gabi
Beauty & Hair
woman with beautiful hair

For some, having naturally curly hair is a blessing, others wish they, could have hair like it, and some spend hours trying to straighten and style it. You’re certainly not alone if you want to tackle your naturally curly hair. It’s estimated that 65% of Australians have natural curls.

Start With The Right Shampoo

If you want to tackle your naturally curly hair you need to start at the beginning. That means choosing a shampoo which doesn’t have any chemicals in it. Shampoos are essential to remove dust, debris, and other contaminants from your hair. This allows it to breathe, hydrate, and stay strong.

It’s best to stick to a natural shampoo and choose one from the Oz Hair & Beauty range, they offer something for every type of hair. Just remember, shampooing is good, using too much is bad as it can remove moisture from your hair. Moisturizing shampoos are the best option.

Use Conditioning Oil

beautiful black woman

This is actually a pre-shampoo treatment but it doesn’t need to be done every time you shampoo your hair. Simply add some conditioning oil to your hair and let it soak for 20 minutes. Using a shower cap at the same time allows the heat from your head to help open cuticles and ensure your hair is fully hydrated.

Keep Away From the Heat

Heat styling tools are definitely not the best option when dealing with natural curls. High temperatures will remove moisture and leave your hair looking dull. It will also make it harder to style. If you need to use heat styling tools then use them on the coolest setting.

Avoiding the heat also applies when you’re showering and shampooing your hair. While a hot shower feels great, it will open up your cuticles and, surprisingly, can strip the moisture from your hair. It’s better to use cooler water when you are shampooing and conditioning.

Comb Only

denim on denim girl

Brushing curly hair is a definite no. It will damage your curls and places additional stress on your roots, potentially pulling hairs out. Instead, use a wide-toothed comb. This will allow you to style it however you like. You can even use your fingers if you prefer. Don’t forget to hold your hir above where you are combing. This will protect your roots from stress and strain.

Keep It Trimmed

Naturally curly hair is more prone to split ends, which means you need to get it trimmed regularly to make sure it keeps looking good. It’s advisable to get it trimmed every 6-8 weeks although you may prefer to do this more often.

Think About How You Sleep

Naturally curly hair can be damaged overnight as it rubs against your sheets. To avoid this and keep the healthy shine, put all of your hair on top of your head and create a loose ponytail or even a bun. This reduces the amount of rubbing and protects your hair, allowing it to shine the way you want it to. It can also help to use cotton pillow cases.

