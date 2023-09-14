Featured Posts

pastel heels
Pastel Spring Time Accessories for Work and Play
Whether it’s wearing colorful pants in mint, sorbet yellows or corals, or adding a simple pop of colour to a subdued neutral or black ensemble, spring is the perfect season to incorporate more cheerfulness into your wardrobe.
distressed-denim
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
woman getting tan
Top Beach Essentials For A Super Chic Summer
Packing for a beachside vacation can be a challenge. Whether you're planning to lounge on the shores of St. Barts or explore the eclectic island streets, you're sure to need some versatile and comfortable options. But not to worry — we've got your style needs covered thanks to this fashion guide.
14 Sep

The Best Nail Polish Colours For Fall

by Gabi
Beauty & Hair
woman nails

Nail polish trends can vary from year to year, but these are timeless choices for the fall season. Here are some of the top trends:

Dark Colours: Dark nail polish colours are always a classic choice for the fall season. This year, colours like deep reds, navy blues, and dark greens are particularly popular.

Rich Jewel Tones: Deep, rich jewel tones like burgundy, emerald green, sapphire blue, and amethyst purple are classic choices for fall. These colors add a touch of sophistication and drama to your .

Metallics: Metallic nail polishes, particularly in shades like copper, bronze, and gold, add a touch of glamour to your fall look. They're great for holiday parties and special occasions.

Warm Neutrals: Warm neutral shades like caramel, taupe, and chocolate brown are perfect for creating a cozy, autumnal look. They complement fall fashion and pair well with earthy tones.

Matte Finishes: Matte nail polish is a trend that continues to gain popularity in the fall. It offers a velvety, non-shiny appearance that can make your nails look sophisticated and understated.

Nail Art: Fall-themed nail art, such as leaves, pumpkins, plaids, and sweater-inspired designs, is a fun way to embrace the season. Nail stickers, stencils, or a skilled nail technician can help you achieve these looks.

Gradient Nails: Gradient or ombre nails that blend two or more fall-inspired colors together can create a stunning and artistic effect. You can experiment with various colour combinations.

Overall, the fall nail polish trends for women are all about rich, bold colors with a touch of sparkle and shine to add some seasonal cheer to your manicure.

dark vampy nails

What are the latest nail trends for fall?

Basically, this season designers bet on a typical autumnal colour palette. There is a royal gold, sophisticated burgundy, deep violet, mysterious navy and a smudgy silver. May I present the best nail polish colours for fall.

Burnt Orange: Burnt orange is a quintessential fall color. It evokes the changing leaves and pumpkin spice lattes. It's a bold and vibrant choice for the season.

Oxblood Red: Oxblood red, a deep and dark red with brown undertones, is a timeless fall favorite. It's elegant and versatile, suitable for both casual and formal occasions.

Dark Greens: Dark green shades, like forest green or khaki, are a less conventional but stylish choice for fall. They represent the changing foliage and add a unique twist to your manicure.

Deep Plum: Deep plum or eggplant shades are elegant and complement fall wardrobes. They add a touch of mystery and sophistication to your nails.

Purple Nail Polish

Dress up your nails with a deep violet nail varnish (just like I do) for the perfect marriage of fashion and fun. Apply just two coats of this chip-resistant, intense purple nail polish and turn your fingertips into a glamorous fashion statements.

Gold Nail Lacquer

Look for the lush, shimmering gem-inspired gold shade with a hint of green. Peridot, as they call it, is sure to leave you with a sensational finishing touch. Your fingertips and toes will love this boost of colour and lasting shine!

Burgundy Nail Varnish

Taking its cue from the the runways, burgundy is a trending colour not only in clothing, but also in fall make up. The best choice is a high-gloss nail lacquer painted on short, well-groomed nails paired with a burgundy lipstick.

Silver Nail Polish

Ready for some fun? You'll love this graphite-inspired, sparkling, and a bit futuristic nail colour! Its lustrous disco ball shade infuses a punk-rock edge with a touch of irresistible . Totally dramatic and undeniably fashionable.

Navy Nail Lacquer

The icon of nail colours: classical and timeless, perfect for a high-fashion manicure. This deep nail polish (technically dark blue without shining) in 's collection is called tuxedo. Wear it day and night to suit your style.

Remember that nail polish trends are a matter of personal preference, and you should choose the colours and styles that make you feel confident and express your individuality. Feel free to mix and match these trends or even create your own unique fall nail looks.

