Cheerful, energetic, and totally attention-drawing. Yellow, the hottest colour of the season!

Although Spring / Summer is still a lot about neon, a softer approach torwards colours is visible. Instead of last season’s neon yellow taken straight from school’s whiteboards fluorescent markers, this time fashion designers stick to kitchen influences. Lemonade lemon (as seen in Mulberry, note the yellow bag too), yummy banana (Akris), mellow yellow sunflower (Burberry Prorsum) and pastel lemon ice cream (Blugirl) take your clothes on a sleek, modern edge with a bold colour.

With Spring/Summer 2022 Fashion Months in full swing, the fashion trends hot off the 2022 runway are too good to wait around for, y’all! There were a few trending colours on the Spring / Summer 2022 runways, but none triumphed more than neon yellow. The fragile sprouty shade with a green tinge might be a difficult colour to pull off, but for those that love to wear vibrant colours, there are certainly options on where to get inspiration from. After all, we all seemed to be enamoured with the cheerful yellow.

Prominently part of Blumarine’s, Eudon Choi’s, and David Koma’s collections, the spring 2022 colour trend found its way onto everything, from cut out minis to feathered dresses. Moschino, Staud, and pretty much every other prominent designer had pops of yellow, bringing a cheerful burst of colour. These undeniable standouts simply stole the show.

Also, Gwen Stefani gave a lesson in wearing vibrant colours for the biggest night in fashion. She appeared at ‘The 2022 Met Gala’ with a neon yellow dress by Vera Wang that brought the drama and packed a vivid punch.

Whether you opt for a casual top or something a bit more ladylike, this hue guarantees a bit of whimsy.

Choosing a yellow shade that will frame your face and match your complexion beautifully is like choosing the right red lipstick. You just need to work it out. Here’s a little clue: pastel yellow will look better on blondes and light brown haired women. Brunettes should choose an empire yellow shade, while lime neon will suit all women with a sun-kissed skin.

Charming silhouette of this skin-baring peplum dress is complemented with a bold and beautiful yellow. With a feminine and vintage touch, it looks best with a pair of classic pumps, and a pearly hair comb. 100% flirty!

Add a dose of sunshine to your summer ensembles with this chic and vibrant bag. With a relaxed straw design and a lemon shape, this clutch bag hints at your girlie side.

Too colour-shy to commit to acid neon dress? Choose a demure, limoncello-yellow top instead! Eye-catching but not overbearing, the top will complement your wildest girls’ night outs filled with Limoncello, an Italian lemon liqueur.