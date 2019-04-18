You have to admit it is single can be tedious. Everyone wants to find their Mr. and Mrs. Right, but then dating can be a long process. However, with the digital world, everything is changing because dating is brought closer to your door. Nowadays there is an app for everything including dating apps. However, there is still a lot of stigmas which revolves around dating apps.

Moreover, there are horror stories about dating apps gone wrong. But much of the stigma is fading and a lot more people are open towards dating apps.

The Best Online Dating Apps

If you are looking to enjoy dating through an app, but you are scared, here is a look at some of the best apps.

#1. Tinder

Everyone who has tried online dating has heard of Tinder. It is the most popular dating site in the world. This can be attributed due to the fact it connects people from different countries. Moreover, there are a lot of success stories about people finding love which leads to marriage straight from tinder.

However, for you to join the dating app, you have to be 18 years and above. In the past, you were required to have a Facebook account so that you could join Tinder. But nowadays that is no longer a requirement. Once you open your tinder account, you can link it to your Instagram account. Moreover, the app gives you the options to set your profile so that you see who you want.

When you are going through another person’s profile, you will view their photos, age and other information about them. If you like them you can give them “super likes”, and if by chance you have matched then you can message each other. However, you have to be careful with the app because there are individuals who only come to the site to collect swipes.

#2. OkCupid

OkCupid is another dating app which you should try out. It is similar to Tinder since it is global. Once you create your profile, you can start to answer questions which you will respond and what kind of responses you would like others to answer. It will help check for compatibility with other users.

However, anyone can message you which can be nagging. But the app uses Facebook verification which helps to limit the number of catfishers.

#3. Coffee meets bagel

The name of the dating app is beautiful; you have to admit. Unlike OkCupid Coffee meets Bagel does not require you to verify your account using Facebook. The app will offer you several bagels a day which you can choose to like or pass in the next 24 hours.

The app offers you various options which you can use to Narrow down your significant other. If you are looking for more specifics such as religion and ethnicity, then coffee and bagel give you these options. However, the chatroom expires after a week which might prompt you to change phone numbers with your bagel.

Let us know what you think about this dating app and which is your favourite. You might never know cupid may be waiting for you in these dating apps.