Have you noticed that everywhere you go, women seem to be wearing cowboy boots? Unlike so many fashion trends that come and go, cowboy boots have a rich history steeped in tradition, folklore, and pop culture that makes them unique in the world of design.

Find out why top brands have been adding their own flair to classic cowboy boots and how to make them work for you.

Cowboy Boots Work for Any Season

One reason why you may have a hard time keeping up with the latest trends is that once you have filled your wardrobe, the season shifts. This can sometimes make you feel like you have to start all over without enjoying the rewards of the savvy collection on your hands.

Unlike many other trends, cowboy boots work well for so many women because they go great in any season. In the colder months of autumn and winter, you can slide on a pair of boots over your skinny jeans and everyone can still see the colors, styles, and intricate stitching.

What about when the warmer months come along? You can just as easily exchange those heavy pants or leggings for a spring floral dress, denim shorts for the summer, or a variety of skirt lengths for everything in between.

You Can Evolve With the Latest Trends in Cowboy Boots

When you first think about cowboy boots, your imagination might take you away to the adventures portrayed on a Hollywood set, or you might think of them as something relegated to a farm or ranch. But their versatility might surprise you.

While those classic cowboy boot styles fashioned with denim and leather work just as well today, you can also mix up your wardrobe with a little bit of imagination. You only need to look to some of today’s top models — many of whom have been inspired to add bright colors or metallics to the traditional look — changing the pattern of the boot itself, or even modifying the texture to match their personal wardrobe.

Cowboy Boots Are Practical for Outdoor Activities

If you’ve ever been put in the position where you had to choose between your own level of comfort and looking your best, you’re not alone, but it doesn’t have to be that way. Not only are cowboy boots a time-tested piece of western culture, but they’re also remarkably comfortable, particularly when you have the right fit.

Once you’ve picked out the pair that best matches your style — whether you prefer to go with a classic denim style, floral dress, or animal print — you can take them for a stroll in various walks of life. Contrary to popular opinion, you can enjoy your boots not only while horseback riding, but also during a casual hike through the woods, a day at the office, or a night out in the city with friends and loved ones.

Now that you know why cowboy boots are back in style, take the time to find what works best for your sense of fashion, and have fun making the most of this trend for your wardrobe.