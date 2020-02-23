Featured Posts

winter fashionista on the snow
Outfit Ideas For This Tricky Transition Fall-Winter Weather
Whether you like it or no, the cool weather is around the corner. The good news is that Fall is the best season for fashion because it is the time to master layers, jewel colours and bold accessories. Let’s talk about the must have items for your wardrobe.
View Post
work clothes and louis vuitton bag
Stylish Office Essentials Every Woman Should Own
Looking for the Fall office essentials you'll want to wear to the office? This is the best where you could go! Read about the top stylish workwear clothes for fall to effortlessly incorporate into your existing workwear.
View Post
woman in a winter coat
10 Women’s Winter Wardrobe Essentials
Fighting off those frigid temperatures with appropriately warm and winter-proof ensemble is a walk in the park. Make your wardrobe a sartorial winter wonderland with these essential clothing staples to keep you looking stylish yet feeling all warm and fuzzy during Jack Frost’s favourite time of year.
View Post
To top
23 Feb

Hair Loss & Re-finding Your Confidence

by Gabi
Beauty & Hair
woman hair

Hair is so intrinsically linked with our identity, both for men and women. But for women, it’s also a sign of femininity, a way to express ourselves and a social standards. When it starts to fall out – whether because of hormonal fluctuations or genetic predispositions – it can be a really tough pill to swallow.

Whether you’re concerned about the amount of hair you find in your brush every morning or are at the stage where you are considering a hair transplant, read our article to find out more about hair loss, losing your confidence and what you can do to pick it all back up again.

The Causes Of Hair Loss

hair dryer

Depending on the severity of your hair loss, you may already know the cause. The most common type for women is hormonal changes, followed by stress. Hormonal changes can be because of contraception, pregnancy, menopause or anything that fuels or dramatically impacts the hormones in your body.

For most women, hormonal hair loss is repairable over time. Stress, the big monster on our backs, sometimes also comes with the added joy of losing your locks – which doesn’t help the situation. The only advice for stopping this kind of hair loss is to remove the source of stress or find a way to manage it. Unfortunately, this is much easier said than done as this could involve major lifestyle changes or require a long-term process.

Environmental and conditioning things, like heat styling and over-pulling or certain grooming practices can cause hair to fall out. If you often use heat or pull the hair tight against the head or into a really tight style, you might have triggered traction alopecia.

The other cause of hair loss is female pattern baldness. Most people have heard of male pattern baldness but are unaware that it also occurs in women. This can be a receding hair line but is more likely to be a deepening in the parting and losing hair around the temples or on the crown.

The Impact On Your Mental Health & Self Confidence

hair dryer

Hair loss for everyone can be distressing. However, for women, it can be particularly distressing because, unlike other conditions, it cannot be hidden permanently. This means a lot of people become hyper alert and traumatised by their loss, worried that people will discover a bald spot. Anecdotal reports indicate that it can trigger OCD, anxiety, depression and other serious mental health concerns.
Dermatologists and hair loss specialists indicate that whilst hair loss, brought about by non-medically concerning triggers – is not life threatening, “it is life altering” because of the impact on confidence. Some women have refused to leave the house.

What You Can Do To Revive Yourself & Your Hair

bad hair day

Come To Terms – Your attitude to your hair is self-constructed and imposed by societal pressures and standards. Although you may believe them to be true, they are mouldable. You can choose something different. Hair loss can be a completely natural thing, especially because of hormonal changes after pregnancy or as you age. You can choose to cut and re-style your hair to reclaim your confidence and redefine your style and their beauty standards.

Consult Your Diet – Anaemics, low iron, low B12, those lacking protein – there are so many deficiencies that can cause radical hair loss. However, to fight hair loss, you might consider changing your diet to bolster health-hair vitamins and minerals to boost your growth. Although it might not help you regain lost hair, it could slow down the rate of loss.

Consult Your Doctor – Hair loss can be the first sign of an underlying issue, including those that occur in the pancreas, the thyroid and the liver. Don’t panic, you might just want to consult your doctor to make sure everything is okay. Once you know what you’re dealing with, your perspectives on hair loss may well change.

Consider A Hair Transplant – A hair transplant may seem like a dramatic commitment, but it is the only permanent solution to combat hair loss. It is suitable for the very vast majority of patients and you can have more control over how new hair can grow. Sophisticated procedures don’t even require you to shave your head any more, the recovery period is minimal and you’ll be back to looking – and feeling – more like your old self, in no time.

Related Posts

  • The Often Skipped Beauty Tips For Black WomenThe Often Skipped Beauty Tips For Black WomenBlack women often battle for beauty tips that deal with their issues, that help them find makeup with the right pigmentation for their skin tone, and tips that actually work. We have curated some top tips for you to try at home and enjoy some new techniques. Posted in Beauty & Hair
  • Blonde Is Trending in 2020 But Should You Go for It?Blonde Is Trending in 2020 But Should You Go for It?Blonde hair is trending this year. But going blonde is still a big change, and it might affect your life in ways you haven’t anticipated. Therefore, be sure to consider the following things before you make the final decision. Posted in Beauty & Hair
  • Elevator Shoes and Their BenefitsElevator Shoes and Their BenefitsPeople often say, “Don’t judge a man by his appearance.” We might hate to admit this, but everyone judges to some extent. And, when it comes to appearance, height is one of the most important factors. Posted in Shoes & Accessories
  • Heat Styling Is Not the Devil (If You Do It Right)Heat Styling Is Not the Devil (If You Do It Right)If you look up “common causes” of hair damage online, you might rightfully assume that heat styling is responsible for every single hair problem of every person ever. Your hair is brittle? Heat styling! But if this is true, why are people still using those tools? If they are so damaging […] Posted in Beauty & Hair
  • 5 Ways You Can Feel Glamorous Every Single Day5 Ways You Can Feel Glamorous Every Single DayIt's not easy to feel glamorous when we're trying to get the kids to school on time or we're dealing with disgruntled customers at work, however, there are some simple, straightforward ways you can look and feel gorgeous. Posted in Beauty & Hair
  • 4 Steps to Customizing Your Skincare Routine4 Steps to Customizing Your Skincare RoutineYour skin is the first impression you make. Before someone makes eye contact, before you even get the chance to speak to a new acquaintance or a potential client - people will see the skin on your face first. Fortunately, skincare has made great strides in the last decade. Posted in Beauty & Hair
Previous post
Why Cowboy Boots Are the Latest Trend for Women
Next post
What is Tabata and Should You Try It?
You might also like
woman hair
Heat Styling Is Not the Devil (If You Do It Right)
2020-02-13
woman in a sporty jumper
5 Ways You Can Feel Glamorous Every Single Day
2020-01-31
beautiful woman
What Are Dermal Fillers and Do You Need One?
2020-01-17
Follow Me On Instagram
Kitku wieczorową porą #cats_of_instagram #catrelax #catscatscats #catsoninstagram #catsofinsta #catsofinstagram #cats_of_world #catsoftheday #catlover #catseverywhere #catsruleeverythingaroundme #catsofig #catlady #catofday #catstagram #catlounge #catig #catoftheday #potd📷 #potd #poland #animallover #animallovers #animals
Mediolan w styczniu 😍 #mediolan #mediolan #milanfashion #milano #milanfashionweek #milanfashionweek2020 #milano🇮🇹 #travelbook #traveller #travels #travelgram #travelphotography #travelgirl #travelling #travel #traveltheworld #italianstyle #italy #italy🇮🇹 #italian_city #milan #milanostreetstyle #milanotoday
Love Moschino ❤ #moschino #lovemoschino #moschinobag #moschinobags #moschinolove #fashionlovers #fashionista #fashionblog #fashionweek #fashionworld #fashionblogger #fashionistas #fashionable #milano #milan #milanfashionweek #milanfashion #milanfashionweek2020 #valentinesday #valentines #valentinesday2020 #handbags #handbag #bags #bag #baglover #bagaddict #handbagaddict
5 Reasons Why 14k Gold Rings Are Never a Bad Decision check out the new blog post at Fashion Allure #instafashion #fashion #fashionista #fashionblogger #fashionblog #fashionable #fashionstyle #styles #styleblogger #styleblog #inspo #trend #trendy #trends #trending #trendalert #photooftheday #styleoftheday #stylegram #newpost
Blonde Is Trending in 2020 But Should You Go for It? check out the new blog post at Fashion Allure #instafashion #fashion #fashionista #fashionblogger #fashionblog #fashionable #fashionstyle #styles #styleblogger #styleblog #inspo #trend #trendy #trends #trending #trendalert #photooftheday #styleoftheday #stylegram #newpost
4 Tips to Look and Feel Your Best in 2020 check out the new blog post at Fashion Allure #instafashion #fashion #fashionista #fashionblogger #fashionblog #fashionable #fashionstyle #styles #styleblogger #styleblog #inspo #trend #trendy #trends #trending #trendalert #photooftheday #styleoftheday #stylegram #newpost
Personal Branding: Is It Possible To Change Yours? check out the new blog post at Fashion Allure #instafashion #fashion #fashionista #fashionblogger #fashionblog #fashionable #fashionstyle #styles #styleblogger #styleblog #inspo #trend #trendy #trends #trending #trendalert #photooftheday #styleoftheday #stylegram #newpost
This site uses cookies Find out more
})(jQuery)