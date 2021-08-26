There’s still some time before hot summer days give way to crisp autumn mornings and chilly evenings, but it isn’t too early to start thinking about how to prepare your wardrobe for the upcoming season. For more than a year, fashion designers have been working with unprecedented challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While life has begun to resume some semblance of normalcy, things are still a lot different than they were in a pre-pandemic world. Despite the challenges, though, creativity continues to flourish.



Source: nataliakul/Shutterstock.com

In fall 2021, expect to see collections that align with the ideas of embracing a new normal and finding comfort in old favorites. As the world begins its slow approach to normal, the fashion industry is preparing for a new-era Roaring ’20s, and this fall will be a great time to give your wardrobe a fresh new look while hanging on to classics like tie dye shirts and tailored denim.

Whether you think of yourself as a bit of a fashionista or you are just looking for some simple ways to spruce up your wardrobe, keep reading to discover a few fall fashion trends for 2021 you won’t want to miss out on!

Sequins, Sequins and More Sequins

The shimmering look of sequins is lighting up the runways, and this look is amazing for anyone who wants to break free of boring fashion and embrace a bold new look. This fall, don’t expect to exclusively see sequins on clubwear. From dresses and jackets to trousers, just about every type of garment is getting some sequin bling this season.

Tailored Looks

As people return to work and resume their normal lives following more than a year of quarantine, fashion designers are ditching the athleisure look in favor of more tailored styles. This fall, it’s time to trade in your sweats and casual knits for well-tailored trousers and smart button-down vests and jackets. And don’t forget to complete the outfit with a simple yet sophisticated pair of loafers! This trend is all about embracing the classics and putting your best foot forward in stylish, polished outfits.

Roaring ’20s Rewinds

If you have been dreaming of a 21st century Roaring ’20s, you’ll love this look. The fall fashion runways have been filled with flapper dresses made from lovely lace and silk, and they are a great option if you are looking for something that is perfect for enjoying the nightlife. Pair your modern flapper dress with a long overcoat to stay stylish and toasty warm on chilly fall evenings.

Fashion-Forward Knitwear



Source: Victoria Chudinova/Shutterstock.com

Cozy knits are fall fashion staples. This year, be on the lookout for wool and cashmere knits in body-flattering silhouettes rather than the bulky sweaters from past seasons. And if you think that knitwear only encompasses sweaters and cardigans, think again! Expect to see everything from the classic knits to maxi dresses, skirts and two-piece sets this fall.

Puff It Up

Puffer coats have enjoyed “in” status for the last several years, but this season, the puffier, the better! And if you are thinking about pulling your old black or neutral-colored puffer coat out of the closet, you might want to reconsider. This year, it’s all about oversized and overstuffed styles in bright, bold colors. From brilliant red to deep eggplant purple and even vibrant prints and patterns, this season’s outerwear is meant to turn heads. If you prefer sticking with neutral colors, an extra-long black puffer is a solid compromise. Just make sure it’s nice and puffy!

Acid-Wash Denim

Acid-wash denim is making a big comeback this fall. This ’80s-inspired look is perfect for casual days, and it is a unique departure from the dark denim that we’ve been wearing for the last several seasons. Look for well-fitting jeans or a nice acid-wash denim coat to complete your look. Don’t overdo it with denim-on-denim, though. That look has stayed back in the early 2000s where it belongs.

Colorful Couture

Muted shades of orange, brown and eggplant usually dominate fall fashion. This year, though, designers have ditched those classic fall hues in favor of bright, vibrant colors generally reserved for summer. Wearing bright colors can lift your mood, so it’s no surprise that people are wearing hot pink, lime green and other highly saturated colors as the world emerges from a global pandemic. Give yourself a much-needed mental boost by filling your fall wardrobe with bright, energetic colors.

Jumbo Jeans



Source: Victoria Chudinova/Shutterstock.com

This year, skinny jeans are out and super wide-leg styles are in. Slouchy and baggy jeans are dominating runways, and online searches for these styles are on the rise. When paired with well-fitting wholesale t-shirts, they are the perfect look for casual weekends and evenings out with friends.

Sophisticated Crops

You don’t have to put your favorite crop tops away just because summer is coming to an end. The trend is alive and well this fall, too. Unlike the easy, breezy styles of summer and the mini tees of your youth though, this season’s style is all about sophistication. Show off your midriff in a chic and sophisticated cropped tee or jacket, and you will be sure to turn heads for all of the right reasons. Layering a fitted crop top under a long, tailored jacket or duster is a cozy and stylish autumn look, too.

Snow Bunny Style

As the weather turns cooler, look for après ski fashion to dominate the streets. Fair isle knits perfect for Aspen will be big this year — even among those who have never spent a day on the slopes. Think of après-ski as the new athleisure! When it comes to staying warm and cozy on a chilly fall day, you can’t go wrong with a bright, colorful fair isle sweater and a pair of toasty leggings.

Closing Thoughts

This fall is all about ditching the black yoga pants and sweats in favor of more tailored, fashion-forward looks as the world slowly gets back to “normal.” Whether you love high fashion or prefer more budget-friendly options, it’s easy to fill your wardrobe with this fall’s hottest styles.