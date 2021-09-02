Featured Posts

pastel heels
Pastel Spring Time Accessories for Work and Play
Whether it’s wearing colorful pants in mint, sorbet yellows or corals, or adding a simple pop of colour to a subdued neutral or black ensemble, spring is the perfect season to incorporate more cheerfulness into your wardrobe.
View Post
distressed-denim
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
View Post
woman getting tan
Top Beach Essentials For A Super Chic Summer
Packing for a beachside vacation can be a challenge. Whether you're planning to lounge on the shores of St. Barts or explore the eclectic island streets, you're sure to need some versatile and comfortable options. But not to worry — we've got your style needs covered thanks to this fashion guide.
View Post
To top
2 Sep

How to Choose the Right Clothing for Your Body Type

by Gabi
Fashion Trends
clothes on hangers

Any -related articles highlight the latest trends, fabrics, styles, and accessories. While these are all very important when choosing the best ensemble for your needs, let’s remember that everyone is unique in regards to their body type. So, it only stands to reason that certain styles work better than others.

The only issue is that it can sometimes be difficult to know what types of clothes to select. Let us therefore take a quick look at some professional tips so that you can save time as well as money during your next shopping session.

beautiful clothes

Be Sure to Take Preliminary Measurements

Perhaps one of the most common mistakes is to be unaware of your body measurements. All of us change over time, so even measurements taken a year ago may need to be updated. This is the very same reason why we are suddenly unable to fit into the very same pair of trousers that seemed to be quite comfortable in the past. So, make it a point to measure various areas of your body. These should include:
• Your shoulders
• Your bust
• Your waist
• Your hips

Use a cloth measuring tape and if it is difficult to reach certain areas, ask a friend or family member for help. You can then take these measurements into account when deciding upon which garment will fit the most comfortably.

Become Familiar with Different Body Shapes

Society tends to lump body types into a handful of generic categories such as “thin”, “muscular” and “obese”. However, the truth of the matter is that there are actually many different shapes. Each of these dimensions can benefit from specific types of clothing. Let’s describe each body shape in greater detail.

Apple Body Shape

Apple-shaped bodies are characterised by those who consider themselves to be “curvy” with a less-defined waist. This is also known as a round or circular body.

Pear Body Shape

Those who have a pear-shaped body tend to hold more weight in their legs when compared to their upper torso. In the event that your hips are broader than your shoulders, the chances are high that you will fall into this category.

Hourglass Body Shape

As the term suggests, hourglass bodies are known for shoulders and hips that are in proportion with a slim waist. When referring to males, this is often termed an x-shaped body.

Inverted Triangle Body Shape

Some individuals possess shoulders that noticeably broader than their hips and waist. So, they are broadly characterised as mimicking the shape of an upside-down (inverted) triangle.

Rectangle Body Shape

Those with a straight build and who have measurements that are relatively uniform with one another are classified as having a rectangular body type. Please note that this shape is not reliant upon your weight. In other words, those who are considered petite or plus-sized can still have a rectangular body shape.

Plus-Sized Body Shape

Those who are carrying a bit of extra weight will often fall into the plus-sized category. This can also depend upon your height as well as your weight.

Choosing the Right Type of Clothing

fashion wardrobe

Now that we have examined the different body types, how can you select the appropriate clothing? In this sense, comfort is king (or queen). We should still mention that aesthetics will come into play.

So, those with an apple- or pear-shaped body will often choose loose garments with vertical lines (vertical patterns provide the illusion of length and they are often said to be slimming). Individuals who are instead associated with an inverted triangle or x-shaped body could instead choose to accentuate these features with clothing that is tighter around the waist.

Of course, personal taste will also come into play. Men and woman who wish to accentuate their body often take advantage of a siksilk sale in order to find the most trending and cutting-edge garments that help to highlight their unique frames. Plus-sized individuals can likewise opt for clothing that tastefully shows off their curves. Those who are instead more interested in comfort or remaining cool during the warmer months of the year will select loose-fitting garments that provide plenty of breathability.

All About Personal Preferences

Ultimately, there is no “wrong” way to dress. The most important takeaway point is that you should feel comfortable with the styles and accessories that you choose. Just as our bodies change over the years, most of us will have different preferences from time to time. This is why it is important to learn about what fashion trends resonate with your tastes as well as those which do not seem suited to your personality. Either way, it has never been easier to come across a truly stunning ensemble with the help of the Internet. Feel free to perform additional research and never forget to have fun!

Related Posts

  • Dressing for a Romantic Date Night … At HomeDressing for a Romantic Date Night … At HomeGoing out for dates can be a whole load of fun. However, it isn’t even possible, what with all the never-ending lockdowns and restrictions. That doesn’t mean you need to miss out on those well needed nights where you get all dolled up and showered in affection and attention. Bring the […] Posted in Lifestyle Blog
  • 5 Best Spring Summer 2021 Makeup Trends5 Best Spring Summer 2021 Makeup TrendsThe makeup trends for spring/ summer 2021 fill us with much-needed excitement. Some of us have embraced the bare minimum look, while others are ready to take a chance and experiment with new trends. No matter what kind of makeup lover you are, the spring/summer makeup trends have some […] Posted in Beauty & Hair
  • How Lockdown Can Open Doors in Terms of How You Pass the TimeHow Lockdown Can Open Doors in Terms of How You Pass the TimeThe pandemic and the various ensuing lockdowns have had a myriad of negative effects on people that range from tragic to rather trivial. While the more tragic effects might be a little bit more obvious, most people will be experiencing some shade of the trivial impacts, with perhaps the […] Posted in Lifestyle Blog
  • 4 Things You Need To Help Your Skin After Flying4 Things You Need To Help Your Skin After FlyingFlying is fun and it takes us to where we want to go, but believe it or not, it can wreak havoc on our skin! You should try to take care of your skin before and while in-flight, but especially when you reach your destination you’ll want to give it a little extra TLC to ensure your skin […] Posted in Beauty & Hair
  • Halloween 2021: 7 Great Horror Outfit Ideas for AdultsHalloween 2021: 7 Great Horror Outfit Ideas for AdultsHalloween is just four months away, and with the world being closed for over a year, people are looking forward to getting their scary on and unleashing their inner-thriller. With plenty of to draw on, from horror movies, to popular culture, and the global pandemic itself, […] Posted in Lifestyle Blog
  • The Stylish and Classy Nature of Gold Chains for MenThe Stylish and Classy Nature of Gold Chains for MenGold Chains for Men can be styled in different ways. Have you ever wanted to style it but weren’t sure how to do it; read on. Gold Chains for men are the subtlest and impactful ways to attain a stylish look instantly. If you’re ready to try out something unique, then gold chains for men […] Posted in Shoes & Accessories
Previous post
10 Fall Fashion Trends for 2021
Next post
How to Create the Perfect Wardrobe For Tween Girls
You might also like
airport beauty stewardess
Airport Fashion: Luxury Outfit and Accessory Ideas
2021-04-20
banana print
Here’s How To Wear The Fruit Prints Trend This Summer
2021-03-19
women in winter clothes
Most Expensive Clothing Brands
2021-02-15
This site uses cookies Find out more
})(jQuery)