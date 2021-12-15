Dropping temperatures mean makeup and especially lipstick shades getting deeper and our skin-care formulas getting richer, accommodating the drier climate. But fortunately, Fall / Winter 2021 has a lot to scoop on the season’s beauty trends to keep things fresh and exciting.

Fall is here, and you know what that means – it’s time for a brand new look to suit the changing of the leaves. Whether you’re going for this season’s glam modern goth trend, retro Great Gatsby-esque twenties inspiration, or more of a fresh-faced look, here’s a rundown of everything you need to know about looking on-trend for fall.

Berry Beautiful

Embed from Getty Images

If Fall / Winter 2021 were a colour, it would be a deep burgundy. The sumptuous hue has been spotted everywhere in beauty and fashion this season, from the catwalk to the sidewalk – so if you want an instant trend update, this is the place to start! From the blackened red oxblood seen at Fendi, to the gorgeous wine colour at Versace, it seems the simplest way to update your makeup is with a beautiful berry pout.

The best thing about this colour is that you can pick your poison in terms of texture – anything goes! If you prefer the long-lasting, slightly sheer qualities of a stain, there are some beautiful options to choose from. Likewise, if lipstick is your thing, prepare yourself for some serious fun when choosing your ideal berry shade. This is a trend that will extend right the way into this winter, too.

The Perfect Flush

Embed from Getty Images

In sharp contrast to the darkness of the glam-goth trends of the autumn, fresh-faced flushed cheeks were big news on the Fall Winter 2021 runways such as Etro. This youthful look does wonders for the complexion, working to make it look as though you’ve had your full eight hours’ sleep in an instant. The key thing to note about the application of this trend is the location of the blush: your rosy cheeks should be taken right up to the temples and quite low down on the face to simulate the flush of being out in the cold. This is the youthful way to do sophisticated, feminine and groomed.

Defined Arches

Embed from Getty Images

This is a look that spans across the 1920s, glam goth and military trends seen on the runways – and were particularly striking at Boss and Salvatore Ferragamo. Bolder, defined brows instantly bring a look together, and can be created using many different textures. If you prefer a softer look, stick to an eye shadow shade that is close to your natural brow colour and apply with gentle strokes. If a starker look is what you require, stick to a liquid or a wax formula, which will stay in place for longer. There’s nothing worse than being left with part of an eyebrow after your colour has been worn away!

Bright Eyes

Embed from Getty Images

Update your regular slick of black eyeliner and mascara with a real blasé from the past: coloured mascara! Blue is the name of the game this time, as seen over at Miu Miu. Whether you go for graphic art deco-esque glam, or more fluttery, butterfly-inspired lashes like Stella, this is an easy to replicate trend – albeit for those who are feeling a little bit brave!

You can expect plenty of glitter, graphic eyeliner, and rosy blush to make a stunning, beautiful appearance. Your confidence will be the finishing touch to your look this season. So, don’t go slow on wearing a gorgeous loud lipstick or next-level eye look. You’ll also see blinking crystals everywhere.

Do tell us your favourite makeup looks to make 2021 winters brighter and warmer.