Featured Posts

pastel heels
Pastel Spring Time Accessories for Work and Play
Whether it’s wearing colorful pants in mint, sorbet yellows or corals, or adding a simple pop of colour to a subdued neutral or black ensemble, spring is the perfect season to incorporate more cheerfulness into your wardrobe.
View Post
distressed-denim
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
View Post
woman getting tan
Top Beach Essentials For A Super Chic Summer
Packing for a beachside vacation can be a challenge. Whether you're planning to lounge on the shores of St. Barts or explore the eclectic island streets, you're sure to need some versatile and comfortable options. But not to worry — we've got your style needs covered thanks to this fashion guide.
View Post
To top
15 Dec

Top Makeup Trends for Fall / Winter 2021

by Gabi
Beauty & Hair
spring makeup trends

Dropping temperatures mean makeup and especially lipstick shades getting deeper and our skin-care formulas getting richer, accommodating the drier climate. But fortunately, Fall / Winter 2021 has a lot to scoop on the season’s beauty trends to keep things fresh and exciting.

Fall is here, and you know what that means – it’s time for a brand new look to suit the changing of the leaves. Whether you’re going for this season’s modern goth trend, retro Great Gatsby-esque twenties inspiration, or more of a fresh-faced look, here’s a rundown of everything you need to know about looking on-trend for fall.

Berry Beautiful

Embed from Getty Images

If Fall / Winter 2021 were a colour, it would be a deep burgundy. The sumptuous hue has been spotted everywhere in beauty and this season, from the catwalk to the sidewalk – so if you want an instant trend update, this is the place to start! From the blackened red oxblood seen at , to the gorgeous wine colour at , it seems the simplest way to update your makeup is with a beautiful berry pout.

The best thing about this colour is that you can pick your poison in terms of texture – anything goes! If you prefer the long-lasting, slightly sheer qualities of a stain, there are some beautiful options to choose from. Likewise, if lipstick is your thing, prepare yourself for some serious fun when choosing your ideal berry shade. This is a trend that will extend right the way into this winter, too.

The Perfect Flush

Embed from Getty Images

In sharp contrast to the darkness of the glam-goth trends of the autumn, fresh-faced flushed cheeks were big news on the Fall Winter 2021 runways such as . This youthful look does wonders for the complexion, working to make it look as though you’ve had your full eight hours’ sleep in an instant. The key thing to note about the application of this trend is the location of the blush: your rosy cheeks should be taken right up to the temples and quite low down on the face to simulate the flush of being out in the cold. This is the youthful way to do sophisticated, feminine and groomed.

Defined Arches

Embed from Getty Images

This is a look that spans across the 1920s, glam goth and military trends seen on the runways – and were particularly striking at Boss and Salvatore Ferragamo. Bolder, defined brows instantly bring a look together, and can be created using many different textures. If you prefer a softer look, stick to an eye shadow shade that is close to your natural brow colour and apply with gentle strokes. If a starker look is what you require, stick to a liquid or a wax formula, which will stay in place for longer. There’s nothing worse than being left with part of an eyebrow after your colour has been worn away!

Bright Eyes

Embed from Getty Images

Update your regular slick of black eyeliner and mascara with a real blasé from the past: coloured mascara! Blue is the name of the game this time, as seen over at Miu Miu. Whether you go for graphic art deco-esque glam, or more fluttery, butterfly-inspired lashes like Stella, this is an easy to replicate trend – albeit for those who are feeling a little bit brave!

You can expect plenty of glitter, graphic eyeliner, and rosy blush to make a stunning, beautiful appearance. Your confidence will be the finishing touch to your look this season. So, don’t go slow on wearing a gorgeous loud lipstick or next-level eye look. You’ll also see blinking crystals everywhere.

Do tell us your favourite makeup looks to make 2021 winters brighter and warmer.

Related Posts

  • 5 Jackets Everyone Should Have In Their Closets5 Jackets Everyone Should Have In Their ClosetsSo your anorak is starting to look dated. Do you have the right jacket to replace it with? Lucky you, this fall designers pulled out all the stops to make sure you stay warm and toasty. Presenting chic jacket choices to keep you up to date with the best of fashionable outerwear. Posted in Fall Fashion
  • 10 Fall Fashion Trends for 202110 Fall Fashion Trends for 2021There’s still some time before hot summer days give way to crisp autumn mornings and chilly evenings, but it isn’t too early to start thinking about how to prepare your wardrobe for the upcoming season. While life has begun to resume some semblance of normalcy, things are still a lot […] Posted in Fashion
  • Cool Collaborations: When Pop Stars and Big Brands CollideCool Collaborations: When Pop Stars and Big Brands CollideIt’s often said that creativity knows no bounds, and when two or more visionaries meld their talents the possibilities seem truly limitless. It can be particularly exciting when creators cross mediums, as is the case with these huge pop stars who’ve married their visions with some of the […] Posted in Celebrity Style
  • The Stylish and Classy Nature of Gold Chains for MenThe Stylish and Classy Nature of Gold Chains for MenGold Chains for Men can be styled in different ways. Have you ever wanted to style it but weren’t sure how to do it; read on. Gold Chains for men are the subtlest and impactful ways to attain a stylish look instantly. If you’re ready to try out something unique, then gold chains for men […] Posted in Shoes & Accessories
  • Trendy Wedding Decor That Won’t Break the BudgetTrendy Wedding Decor That Won’t Break the BudgetPicking out decor is difficult. You need to rent tables, get centerpieces, and add decorative items so that your day is as special as it can be. All of these things begin to add up and can make your special day incredibly expensive. Below are a few great tips for wedding decor […] Posted in Lifestyle Blog
  • Valentine’s Day Outfit Looks For This Year’s FestivitiesValentine’s Day Outfit Looks For This Year’s FestivitiesValentine’s is upon us once again. This year is a little different as none of us are allowed to go anywhere. Still, you might want to play pretend and dress for an occasion at home, whether it’s a fancy dinner date or just some chocolate and a Valentine’s Day card on your date night. Posted in Fashion
Previous post
Best Leather Thigh High Boots for Fall
Next post
5 Things You Can Purchase for Your Home To Prep for Summer 2022
You might also like
woman in a red leather jacket
5 Jackets Everyone Should Have In Their Closets
2021-09-19
woman and fall leaves
10 Fall Fashion Trends for 2021
2021-08-26
handbag trends
Spring Summer 2020 Bag Trends From Fashion Shows
2020-04-17
This site uses cookies Find out more
})(jQuery)