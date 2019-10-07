As a woman, you’re already feminine and powerful: but you want your fashion to complement that, too. After all, nothing can provide bags of confidence more than a killer outfit. Traditionally, many people may have considered looking feminine to mean a woman looks dainty and delicate; but there’s no reason your fashion can’t encompass both your femininity and power and make a bold statement which declares that yes, you’re a woman: but you’re a force to be reckoned with, too.

1. Combine the Masculine with the Feminine

You want to aim for more structured shapes, such as straight and fitted rather than long and flowing. Masculine features of fashion include straighter lines and a plainer colour palette, such as black and grey or plain check pattern. However, to avoid looking completely masculine, you need to find a structured shape which still fits to your body shape and allows for curves.

Think bodycon pencil skirt rather than free-flowing maxi dress. Embrace your feminine shape and show it off!

2. Purchase the Right Outerwear

There may be an occasion where your carefully formulated outfit is going to be covered by a coat or jacket, whether it’s an outdoor event or simply a trip which will keep you outside most of the time. This means that you need to incorporate your outerwear into your powerful outfit design, too. Think practicality but don’t compromise on style. Also consider fabrics.

Leather is a great choice for combining femininity with power. Leather is strong and masculine but comes in feminine shapes and designs; jack1t.com have a great range of high quality leather jackets for women.

3. Mix Business with Pleasure

There’s no doubt about it: suit jackets and blazers simply ooze power. They make you look professional and business-like, no matter what you’re doing. Wearing an ill-fitted pant suit, however, might make you look professional, but it won’t make you feel any more feminine. The key is to add feminine touches to your business suit. You could choose a form-fitted plain dress which hugs your curves, complete with tailored blazer. Functional, but feminine.

Or you could add splashes of feminine colour by wearing bold shoes or a printed skirt, then tone it down with a more plain, black blazer.

4. Choose Your Shoes Wisely

There’s nothing that can’t be conquered by a pair of killer heels. The right pair of shoes can make or break a carefully-planned outfit. If you’re opting for a powerful figure-hugging business suit, you should use your shoes as an outlet for all that feminine power. While it’s always important to be comfortable, a pair of practical flats don’t particularly scream feminine power.

If you’re planning for plain black business attire, you could opt for a bold coloured heel in striking red. Top it off with a matching lipstick shade, and you’re good to go.

You have the natural ability to make anything you choose to wear look feminine and powerful if you just remember to own it.