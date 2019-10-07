Featured Posts

winter fashionista on the snow
Outfit Ideas For This Tricky Transition Fall-Winter Weather
Whether you like it or no, the cool weather is around the corner. The good news is that Fall is the best season for fashion because it is the time to master layers, jewel colours and bold accessories. Let’s talk about the must have items for your wardrobe.
View Post
work clothes and louis vuitton bag
Stylish Office Essentials Every Woman Should Own
Looking for the Fall office essentials you'll want to wear to the office? This is the best where you could go! Read about the top stylish workwear clothes for fall to effortlessly incorporate into your existing workwear.
View Post
woman in winter coat
10 Women’s Winter Wardrobe Essentials
Fighting off those frigid temperatures with appropriately warm and winter-proof ensemble is a walk in the park. Make your wardrobe a sartorial winter wonderland with these essential clothing staples to keep you looking stylish yet feeling all warm and fuzzy during Jack Frost’s favourite time of year.
View Post
To top
7 Oct

4 Ways to Look Feminine and Powerful

by Gabi
Fashion Trends
mint puffer jacket

As a woman, you’re already feminine and powerful: but you want your fashion to complement that, too. After all, nothing can provide bags of confidence more than a killer outfit. Traditionally, many people may have considered looking feminine to mean a woman looks dainty and delicate; but there’s no reason your fashion can’t encompass both your femininity and power and make a bold statement which declares that yes, you’re a woman: but you’re a force to be reckoned with, too.

1. Combine the Masculine with the Feminine

woman in a chic blazer

You want to aim for more structured shapes, such as straight and fitted rather than long and flowing. Masculine features of fashion include straighter lines and a plainer colour palette, such as black and grey or plain check pattern. However, to avoid looking completely masculine, you need to find a structured shape which still fits to your body shape and allows for curves.

Think bodycon pencil skirt rather than free-flowing maxi dress. Embrace your feminine shape and show it off!

2. Purchase the Right Outerwear

woman in a tweed coat

There may be an occasion where your carefully formulated outfit is going to be covered by a coat or jacket, whether it’s an outdoor event or simply a trip which will keep you outside most of the time. This means that you need to incorporate your outerwear into your powerful outfit design, too. Think practicality but don’t compromise on style. Also consider fabrics.

Leather is a great choice for combining femininity with power. Leather is strong and masculine but comes in feminine shapes and designs; jack1t.com have a great range of high quality leather jackets for women.

3. Mix Business with Pleasure

woman in a pant suit

There’s no doubt about it: suit jackets and blazers simply ooze power. They make you look professional and business-like, no matter what you’re doing. Wearing an ill-fitted pant suit, however, might make you look professional, but it won’t make you feel any more feminine. The key is to add feminine touches to your business suit. You could choose a form-fitted plain dress which hugs your curves, complete with tailored blazer. Functional, but feminine.

Or you could add splashes of feminine colour by wearing bold shoes or a printed skirt, then tone it down with a more plain, black blazer.

4. Choose Your Shoes Wisely

women in high heels

There’s nothing that can’t be conquered by a pair of killer heels. The right pair of shoes can make or break a carefully-planned outfit. If you’re opting for a powerful figure-hugging business suit, you should use your shoes as an outlet for all that feminine power. While it’s always important to be comfortable, a pair of practical flats don’t particularly scream feminine power.

If you’re planning for plain black business attire, you could opt for a bold coloured heel in striking red. Top it off with a matching lipstick shade, and you’re good to go.

You have the natural ability to make anything you choose to wear look feminine and powerful if you just remember to own it.


Related Posts

  • Choosing Romance a With Black Lace DressChoosing Romance a With Black Lace DressRomantic style is still in! Reinvent your cocktail look with these playful lace pieces - get metro chic with sleek and sophisticated dresses or try one of the timeless lace accessories. Posted in Fashion Trends
  • How To Have a Killer First Date OutfitHow To Have a Killer First Date OutfitMultiple surveys over the years have revealed that men who take care of themselves and dress to look good are perceived as more attractive by women. Still, men often forget about the significance of their first date outfit. Don't make this mistake. How you look on your first date will […] Posted in Shoes & Accessories
  • Summer Street Styles that Won’t Break the BankSummer Street Styles that Won’t Break the BankSummer's just around the corner which means it's time to swap out our beloved sweaters and boots for tank tops and shorts. There are plenty of affordable staple summer pieces you can buy to mix and match throughout the season in order to create fantastic outfits without leaving your pockets bare. Posted in Summer Fashion
  • Menswear For Women Back In Full ForceMenswear For Women Back In Full ForceShow the boys who really wears the trousers! This fall and winter, menswear-inspired style continues to gain momentum with a feminine kick. There are a ton of ways to make your mark in masculine pieces. Slick blazers, mannish vests, tailored suit, white shirt and brogues lend a chic […] Posted in Fashion Trends, Fall Fashion
  • These Chic Blazers Will Instantly Update Your ClosetThese Chic Blazers Will Instantly Update Your ClosetChic boyfriend-style blazer is a wardrobe essential. It offers a lightweight protection from unstable weather and adds a masculine touch to your outift. As seen on runways and A-listers such as Sarah Jessica Parker and Kate Moss. Posted in Fashion Trends
  • Mind-Blowing Tips On How to Dress To KillMind-Blowing Tips On How to Dress To KillBack in the day for one to dress to kill it would mean the lady in red and the man in a tuxedo has done the most in terms of looking good. These odds have changed, many fashion trends have come and gone and now it goes down to what one feels comfortable in. Read about how you can still […] Posted in Shopping
Previous post
Getting the Most Out of Your Carry-On
You might also like
woman wearing fall fashion trends
Fashion Trends To Watch For In Fall 2019
2019-09-15
casual spring fashion
5 Spring 2019 Fashion Trends You Can’t Afford to Miss
2019-05-09
woman in a beautiful spring dress
5 Chic Dresses to Wear for Easter
2019-04-19
Follow Me On Instagram
Pierwsza dynia z mojego ogródka 🎃🎃🎃 #pumpkin #pumpkinfarm #pumpkinsoup #dynia #dynia🎃 #falliscoming #fall ##fallvibes #fall2019 #jesień #jesien #garden #ogród #eco #ecofriendly #foods #foodstagram #instaphoto #instapic #greenlife
Koncert Michaela Buble w Krakowie 😍 #michaelbuble #mbworldtour #kraków #krakow #concert #liveshow #livemusic #live #koncerty #koncert #musiclover #culture #tauronarena #music #musician #ontour #fridaynight #friday #fridaymood #fridayfun #aboutlastnight #michaelbubleconcert #ballads #amazing #whenifallinlove
Kitku 😍 #nightnight #night #aboutlastnight #kitku #cats_of_instagram #catrelax #catscatscats #catsoninstagram #catsofinsta #catsofinstagram #catsoftheday #catlover #catsofig #catlady #relaxation #relax #furry #animallovers #animallover #animalkingdom #polishwoman #polishgirl
W urodziny (oczywiście osiemnaste) poszłam na ciastko lawa - mega słodki fondant 😍 @pizzahutpolska #fondant #fondantcake #fondantcakes #urodziny #urodziny🎂 #birthday #birthdaycake #birthdaygirl #bday #pizzahut #pizzahut🍕 #foods #foodgasm #foodstagram #foodporn #foodphotography #foodie #cake🎂 #cakes #cake🍰 #chocolate #chocolatecake
The Best 5 Step Plan To Stop Smoking check out the new blog post at Fashion Allure #instafashion #fashion #fashionista #fashionblogger #fashionblog #fashionable #fashionstyle #styles #styleblogger #styleblog #inspo #trend #trendy #trends #trending #trendalert #photooftheday #styleoftheday #stylegram #newpost
10 Mistakes Music Festival Newbies Make and How to Avoid Them check out the new blog post at Fashion Allure #instafashion #fashion #fashionista #fashionblogger #fashionblog #fashionable #fashionstyle #styles #styleblogger #styleblog #inspo #trend #trendy #trends #trending #trendalert #photooftheday #styleoftheday #stylegram #newpost
Tips For Looking Fashionable On a Budget check out the new blog post at Fashion Allure #instafashion #fashion #fashionista #fashionblogger #fashionblog #fashionable #fashionstyle #styles #styleblogger #styleblog #inspo #trend #trendy #trends #trending #trendalert #photooftheday #styleoftheday #stylegram #newpost
This site uses cookies Find out more