The big day is almost here, and we have got the perfect high street style picks to go along!

Tracey Lea Sayer

Tracey is the fashion director at Sun’s Fabulous magazine. She is quite a social media influencer and knows how to make others look gorgeous. She adores the festive season and waits for it every year.

She spends Christmas by having dinner with the whole family and spends the day making merry with drinks and prepping roast potatoes. She recommends trying out old comfortable clothes for the occasion, but this year she suggests a change inspired by her Instagram followers.

Tracey wants to go along with loose fitting elastic pants with a silky finish to make it perfect for the season. Put on a long-sleeved top to go along with your pair of pants and take along your favorite bag.

Lynne Mckenna

Lynne is a 39-year-old fashion editor and has worked for several magazines. Her fashion advice has inspired the trends quite often, and she always has something special for Christmas. She says that she can’t wait to open the fizz and watch her family open the presents. She goes on making toasts and drinking cocktail happy to get together with her family.

This year she is going for a dress made by the No. 1 Jenny Packham from Debenhams. The designer dress is out to inspire her fans so they may search for Margot from Good Life.

Lynne says that the dress doesn’t come with an expensive price tag so that all the folks can try it out. The stylish gown is a wrap around, keeping you comfortable till the party ends. You also have a sweet side tie detail that gels well with the orange dress.

Nana Acheampong

Nana is a renowned shopping editor creating style statements on the go. She is also a famed celebrity stylist and created awe-inspiring dresses for various big names in the glam and movie industry.

She is always cheerful during the Holiday Season and loves to dress up for the special occasions. If you want her word, she vouches for sequins for the big day. You can have it in different styles, whether as a dress or a jumper top.

Nana was seen wearing an all gold sequin with an elegant bell sleeve detail. It also had a front slit that gave the perfect edge to the dress. She says the dress will be loose enough to let you eat all you want all day long without feeling a bit uncomfortable.

Daisy Jordan

Daisy is a 27-year-old fashion assistant with a flair for creating styles. She loves to dress up for Christmas with bright colors and luxe fabrics with matching accessories to go along. You might not think pink is a festive shade, but she opts for the bright color.

Add some frills and diamante belt for a complete look!