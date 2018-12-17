Out of all the nights of the year, New Year’s Eve presents one of the best opportunities to dress to the nines. If you’re in for a preppy night of celebration, there’s no need to stress when deciding what outfit will turn heads. Take a look at the following list of preppy outfit ideas for New Year’s Eve to say goodbye to 2018 in style.

Feather it up

Whether it’s a dress with a feathered hem or a glamorous, fluffy jacket, choosing to rock feathers on New Year’s Eve will be sure to make you stand out from the crowd and give you an instant, ultra-feminine look. Plus, if you end up going to a party with any theme from Masquerade to Midnight in Paris, a feathered look will add a vintage flavor to your outfit.

All-white

An all-white outfit is the ultimate sign of having your life together–you know you’re not planning on spilling a thing on your clothes! On top of that, wearing all white gives you a crisp, clean feeling while heading into a new year, and falls in with red, silver and gold as a festive holiday color. As an added bonus, wearing all one color is proven to make you look taller in photos, giving you a modelesque look.

Metallic

If you want all eyes on you when you hit the dance floor this New Year’s Eve, a metallic outfit is the way to go. Whether it’s a full metallic look, a dress with metallic accents or a metallic top, your shiny threads will catch all the light in the room, bringing attention to you wherever you go and whenever you move. If a full-on metallic outfit seems a little too bold for your taste, try adding metallic accessories to an otherwise-subdued outfit, like a metallic purse, shoes or hair accessory.

Flapper

If you’re going to a 1920s or Great Gatsby themed New Year’s Eve party, a flapper dress is a no-brainer. But, bringing a little bit of flapper style to any party is a great way to make your holiday look unique and festive. Make this style more modern by picking a dress that uses fringe, velvet or a drop waist in an updated way, whether that means a trendy bright color or a more minimalist approach to embroidery. The basic flapper look is classic and elegant, and can help put you in the mood to have a night for the ages.

Sequins

Otherwise known as paillettes, sequins are actually one of the oldest ways we humans have been adding a little extra excitement to our regular clothes, and while they may have a somewhat childish reputation, that’s mostly because we all learned how fun it is to sparkle at a young age. Sequins can absolutely be worn in a sophisticated way, whether that means pairing a well-made sweater or silk blouse with a sequined skirt, or finding an elegantly embroidered top with sequined accents.

Casual and Cozy

Maybe you’re going to a New Year’s Eve party that’s set to be laid-back and carefree, or maybe you’ll be spending your night outside with friends at a beach or a bonfire while setting off fireworks. If that’s the case, you have the perfect opportunity to go for an ultra-cozy and casual look that is still coordinated and stylish. For this look, pick out a clean-cut, well-fitting pair of jeans and bundle up with a stylish wool trench coat or quilted pullover, gloves and a colorful scarf. Don’t forget to pick out a pair of boots that look nice on the outside, but will still keep your feet warm and dry!

Sweater dress

This is another look that’s great for a more casual New Year’s Eve get-together, but don’t forget that a cable-knit or sweater dress in cashmere or high-quality sheep’s wool can also be an incredibly elegant and cozy choice for a dinner-and-drinks holiday get-together. Pair it with leggings, knee-high socks or boot cuffs and a high-heeled boot for a luxuriously comfortable evening outfit.

Updated LBD

A little black dress is a classic choice for any party, of course, but New Year’s Eve calls for a little extra something. For an LBD look that will send you into the new year in style, try ramping it up by picking a cut that shows off your best feature or choosing a unique fabric, like velvet or sequins. Pair that with a bright shoe or bag and an expertly applied smokey-eye and you’ve got a recipe for great photos all night.

Jumpsuit

For all the sophistication of a floor-length gown with an added boost of comfort and range of motion, go for a jumpsuit! There’s a reason so many singers–from Beyoncé to Shania Twain–wear jumpsuits on stage, and it’s because this garment is the ultimate when it comes to versatility. A suit-style jumpsuit gives you an instant refined appearance, while one of the catsuit variety is fabulously sultry and oh-so-easy to dance in. With so many options available, like satin, sequined, bedazzled and patterned numbers, a good jumpsuit is sure to give you a huge confidence boost.

Color-pop

Is there one color that you’ve been seeing all over social media and have been dying to try, or a favorite color of yours that always puts you in a good mood? New Year’s Eve is the perfect time to wear it! This is a night for celebrating all the good things that have happened in the past and all the fresh opportunities lying ahead of you, so make your outfit look like your future: bright!

With these preppy outfit ideas for an ultimate New Year’s Eve look, you’re practically guaranteed to be the best-dressed person in the room. Happy holidays!