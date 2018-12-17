Featured Posts

Ralph Lauren turtleneck
New Ways to Style a Turtleneck
Cozy and chic, a simple turtleneck is a luxe sweater weather staple. Although every woman has at least one turtleneck in her wardrobe and certainly knows how to wear it, a turtleneck has undergone a major fashion update.
girl wearing plaid scarf
6 Ways To Wear Your Favourite Plaid
Since plaid is a must-have pattern for cold-weather styles, it is no surprise this fall season it gets a fashionable upgrade. Rooted in the classics, the plaid will satisfy fans of heritage-style clothing, outdoor enthusiasts and sophisticated ladies alike.
woman in a trench coat
Trench Coats That Save The Day
If there is one item a woman cannot live without in spring, it is a basic, functional, and well-tailored trench coat. During the tricky trans-seasonal months, the trench coat saves the day, especially when it is windy or rainy.
17 Dec

10 Preppy Outfit Ideas for New Year’s Eve

by Gabi
Fashion
new years eve photo

Out of all the nights of the year, New Year’s Eve presents one of the best opportunities to dress to the nines. If you’re in for a preppy night of celebration, there’s no need to stress when deciding what outfit will turn heads. Take a look at the following list of preppy outfit ideas for New Year’s Eve to say goodbye to 2018 in style.

Feather it up

Whether it’s a dress with a feathered hem or a glamorous, fluffy jacket, choosing to rock feathers on New Year’s Eve will be sure to make you stand out from the crowd and give you an instant, ultra-feminine look. Plus, if you end up going to a party with any theme from Masquerade to Midnight in Paris, a feathered look will add a vintage flavor to your outfit.

All-white

white sporty dress

An all-white outfit is the ultimate sign of having your life together–you know you’re not planning on spilling a thing on your clothes! On top of that, wearing all white gives you a crisp, clean feeling while heading into a new year, and falls in with red, silver and gold as a festive holiday color. As an added bonus, wearing all one color is proven to make you look taller in photos, giving you a modelesque look.

Metallic

If you want all eyes on you when you hit the dance floor this New Year’s Eve, a metallic outfit is the way to go. Whether it’s a full metallic look, a dress with metallic accents or a metallic top, your shiny threads will catch all the light in the room, bringing attention to you wherever you go and whenever you move. If a full-on metallic outfit seems a little too bold for your taste, try adding metallic accessories to an otherwise-subdued outfit, like a metallic purse, shoes or hair accessory.

Flapper

new years eve dress red

If you’re going to a 1920s or Great Gatsby themed New Year’s Eve party, a flapper dress is a no-brainer. But, bringing a little bit of flapper style to any party is a great way to make your holiday look unique and festive. Make this style more modern by picking a dress that uses fringe, velvet or a drop waist in an updated way, whether that means a trendy bright color or a more minimalist approach to embroidery. The basic flapper look is classic and elegant, and can help put you in the mood to have a night for the ages.

Sequins

Otherwise known as paillettes, sequins are actually one of the oldest ways we humans have been adding a little extra excitement to our regular clothes, and while they may have a somewhat childish reputation, that’s mostly because we all learned how fun it is to sparkle at a young age. Sequins can absolutely be worn in a sophisticated way, whether that means pairing a well-made sweater or silk blouse with a sequined skirt, or finding an elegantly embroidered top with sequined accents.

Casual and Cozy

neon fluoro fashion trend

Maybe you’re going to a New Year’s Eve party that’s set to be laid-back and carefree, or maybe you’ll be spending your night outside with friends at a beach or a bonfire while setting off fireworks. If that’s the case, you have the perfect opportunity to go for an ultra-cozy and casual look that is still coordinated and stylish. For this look, pick out a clean-cut, well-fitting pair of jeans and bundle up with a stylish wool trench coat or quilted pullover, gloves and a colorful scarf. Don’t forget to pick out a pair of boots that look nice on the outside, but will still keep your feet warm and dry!

Sweater dress

This is another look that’s great for a more casual New Year’s Eve get-together, but don’t forget that a cable-knit or sweater dress in cashmere or high-quality sheep’s wool can also be an incredibly elegant and cozy choice for a dinner-and-drinks holiday get-together. Pair it with leggings, knee-high socks or boot cuffs and a high-heeled boot for a luxuriously comfortable evening outfit.

Updated LBD

A little black dress is a classic choice for any party, of course, but New Year’s Eve calls for a little extra something. For an LBD look that will send you into the new year in style, try ramping it up by picking a cut that shows off your best feature or choosing a unique fabric, like velvet or sequins. Pair that with a bright shoe or bag and an expertly applied smokey-eye and you’ve got a recipe for great photos all night.

Jumpsuit

For all the sophistication of a floor-length gown with an added boost of comfort and range of motion, go for a jumpsuit! There’s a reason so many singers–from Beyoncé to Shania Twain–wear jumpsuits on stage, and it’s because this garment is the ultimate when it comes to versatility. A suit-style jumpsuit gives you an instant refined appearance, while one of the catsuit variety is fabulously sultry and oh-so-easy to dance in. With so many options available, like satin, sequined, bedazzled and patterned numbers, a good jumpsuit is sure to give you a huge confidence boost.

Color-pop

red dress

Is there one color that you’ve been seeing all over social media and have been dying to try, or a favorite color of yours that always puts you in a good mood? New Year’s Eve is the perfect time to wear it! This is a night for celebrating all the good things that have happened in the past and all the fresh opportunities lying ahead of you, so make your outfit look like your future: bright!

With these preppy outfit ideas for an ultimate New Year’s Eve look, you’re practically guaranteed to be the best-dressed person in the room. Happy holidays!


