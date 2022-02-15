It is no secret that the fashion industry is constantly evolving. Because of the various trends that are emerging on the street and runways, fashion lovers often find themselves in a pickle trying to put together a stylish outfit. While their decision is generally based on the occasion, they may still have difficulties creating a look that is both trendy and chic.

Fortunately, this fashion dilemma can be easily solved simply by combining a few staple pieces that have the power to bring out the most confident version of yourself while also turning heads wherever you go.

From the classic pair of denim jeans and a graphic tee to the cool leather moto jacket and flowy skirts, there are numerous clothing garments you can rely on to create fashion combos you can wear anywhere and anytime.

If you don’t know where to start, check out our list of the five most popular combinations that are always looking good.

Photo by The 5TH from Pexels

Denim jeans and a statement graphic tee

Pairing denim jeans with a statement graphic tee is a fashion combo that is ideal for both casual and formal events. These graphic shirts are very versatile as you can find them in all kinds of designs with attractive images and funny quotes that represent your personality.

For example, if you are into the gothic clothing style, then you might want to go for a top featuring wicked prints or spooky sayings to add a touch of edginess to your outfit.

Complete your look with a pair of white sneakers, a black shoulder bag and some funky rectangular shades.

A-line skirt with a solid color top

A fashion combo you can wear on a casual brunch date with your friends no matter the season is an A-line skirt and a solid color top. This look is both simple and chic and can be easily accessorized in a number of ways to introduce more vibrancy.

For example, if you have a suede skirt, you should consider pairing it with a striped shirt to create an undeniably fashionable outfit. Accessorize your look with a short golden chain necklace and a leather watch to add a touch of flair. Finish with a wide hat and white sneakers to stand out.

Slim trousers and a silk blouse

Putting together a stylish ensemble for the office can be a bit challenging especially if you have to follow a strict dress-code policy. However, a fashion combination that is always a great idea for this setting are black slim trousers and a silk blouse.

Depending on your preferences, you can opt for a monochromatic blouse to keep things simple or a top with subtle details to break off the monotony of the look. Complete your outfit with a pair of black pumps and a matching pearl jewelry set to make your ensemble more feminine and sophisticated.

A flowy dress with killer shoes

Whether you are running errands, attending a party or going out with your friends, a fashion combination you can never go wrong with is a short, flowy dress and killer shoes. The thing about this dress style is that you can find it in many colors and designs, allowing you to easily pair it with any type of shoes, be they heels, slides or even sneakers.

This look can be flawlessly completed with statement pieces of jewelry such as hoop earrings and a bangle bracelet. As for a purse, go for a cute crossbody bag to keep things interesting.

Black and white combos

The best way to avoid going through much of a hassle when putting together a fashionable combo is to jump into classical black and white looks. Whether it is a black skirt with a white shirt or black denim jeans with a white top and a black blazer, these are stylish pairings that work well for every occasion and can suit anyone’s style.

Because your ensemble will consist of two colors, avoid accessorizing with multicolored ornaments. Instead, keep it simple with a gold wristwatch, a black handbag and matching shoes.

Photo by Elias de Carvalho from Pexels

Final thoughts

With the numerous fashion trends emerging nowadays, putting together a stylish combination can be a bit challenging. However, with just a few staple pieces, you can easily create trendy looks which you can wear anywhere and anytime.

Whether it is denim jeans with a graphic tee, a short skirt and a patterned shirt or a flowy dress with chic shoes, there are endless fashion combos that are always a good idea.

If you need inspiration, borrow some of our looks here and be fashionable at all times.