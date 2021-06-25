The beauty industry is highly competitive, but not so surprisingly, celebrities have got an edge to expand their fortunes by catapulting their beauty businesses to great success. It can be overwhelming to follow such a crowded beauty world, but here are five beauty brands running by celebrities that offer affordable and luxurious options with colossal success.

Celeb Beauty Brand #1: KYLIE COSMETICS by Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner laid the first stone of the Kylie Cosmetics empire with a lip kit in 2015 and quickly grew into a mega beauty brand. Her cosmetics brand’s success played a vital role in her financial success that Kylie was declared a billionaire by Forbes Magazine in 2020. Her beauty product lines are versatile, from lip products to mist and setting powder. Kylie’s fans love her creations for the variety of colors and textures that are perfect for any occasion.

Celeb Beauty Brand #2: HONEST BEAUTY by Jessica Alba

Jessica’s brand is much more than merely a beauty and skincare brand. It provides its consumers with everything they need for beauty, bath, baby, and household since 2011. Being all the ingredients ethical, clean, and green, Jessica called it ‘Honest Beauty.’ The fanbase has a huge liking for the complete line of skincare essentials and color cosmetics, while the actress endorses the 2-in-1 mascara and primer combo for a well-defined, full lash look for any occasion.

Celeb Beauty Brand #3: RARE BEAUTY by Selena Gomez

Selena’s brand lives up to the hype. The star launched her brand in 2020, focusing on a unique approach to promote self-love and self-confidence. Her products are designed to enhance and boost everyone’s natural beauty, not mask their authentic natural look. Fans are in love with the colors and textures of Rare Beauty products, so the philosophy of the brand.

Celeb Beauty Brand #4: KKW BEAUTY by Kim Kardashian

We’ve to admit that Kim’s brand is so consistent in releasing big hits. The celebrity founded KKW Beauty in 2017. She promotes her products with such grace that KKW beauty products fly off the shelves. The beauty house provides all the tools to replicate Kim’s look. Fans love KKW Beauty’s highlight and contour sticks, but there’s a lot more to try.

Celeb Beauty Brand #5: JLo BEAUTY by Jennifer Lopez

Who does not admire Jennifer for her flawless, glowing skin? The famous celebrity founded JLo in 2001 with the release of her debut fragrance. The brand expanded lines to clothing, accessories, perfumes, skincare, and more and got a huge success. Those looking for impeccable, clear skin, and cruelty-free products love to purchase the skincare items listed on the website of JLo Beauty.

Which celebrity brand’s products are your skincare and makeup ritual essentials like holy grail?