Whether faux or the genuine article, leather is set to be one of this year’s hottest trends. We’ll tell you exactly how to wear this sleek and sexy material.

Leather jacket is a wardrobe staple

No one can argue with a classic biker jacket. Whether you’re vamping it up for a full-on rock chick look, or adding a twist to a soft summer dress, the leather jacket is a wardrobe essential. A leather jacket instantly adds a bold element to your outfit, so you can make it as subtle or daring as you wish depending on the other clothing, colours, accessories and shoes you choose to wear. Be as brave or daring as you wish.

Leather skirts and shorts are a great way to get the look without all the edge

For an underplayed but statement look, a pair of leather shorts or a skirt can automatically add interest and intrigue to an outfit. Opaque tights make leather shorts appropriate for any season. For skirts, choose a bodycon style for a sleek silhouette, or to hide lumps and bumps try a flattering A-line fit.

Leather pants are making a comeback

Move over Slash, the ladies are taking back leather trousers. From sexy skinny to boyish baggy, leather trousers make a statement that’s hard to ignore. Layer up with chunky knits or elegant lace to create a look that’s unique to you. A blazer also adds a touch of sophistication, which makes it a perfect ensemble for a night on the town. You’re not limited to black as many other colours are now widely available, from bottle green to wine red.

Wear your leather dress with ladylike accessories

Leather dresses have taken the fashion world by storm and with the huge variety of colours, patterns and styles available, it’s hard to describe them all. Wearing a skater dress style will lengthen your legs for an oh-so-flirty look. For a day look, try layering a sleeveless dress with a delicate sheer shirt and some dainty patterned tights.

Leather detailing and panelling will set you apart from the rest of the wool coat pack

If you’re not brave enough to take the plunge and acquire a full article of leather clothing you’ll probably be better off trying those with leather detailing instead. Some pieces feature cute and subtle detailing such as panelling on dresses or Peter Pan collars on shirts. Tops and jackets with leather sleeves provide a stunning and unique look.

Alternatively, heavy coats with leather bodies and cloth arms create a casual retro look. Accessories also create a statement look with leather infiltrating jewellery stands and ‘leather look‘ nail varnishes appearing in beauty stores. And who can deny how classic a pair of leather heels and matching leather clutch look? Instant elegance.