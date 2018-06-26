With summer on our doorsteps and warmer, longer days on the horizon, it’s a good time to start rethinking our skincare routine. Every season brings along its own set of complexion busters, and summer’s no exception. So as we find ourselves getting outside more and soaking up all those rays, here are a few tips to help keep your skin glowing… and by glowing we don’t mean burned (Spoiler alert: this list includes sunscreen…sorry, but there’s just no avoiding it!)

Buff

If you think that deliciously smelling brown sugar body polish you got in your stocking last year was just for the dry and cool seasons, you are sadly mistaken my friend. Exfoliation is a year-round deal—summer included! Even if you live in a more humid climate, hotter days and harsher rays can dry out our skin just as much as dry, winter wind… especially if you’re planning on spending long days outside this season! Don’t overdo it, though. Try using a gentle exfoliant, such as a brush or buffing cloth twice a week. And make sure to skip any salicylic, or other acid-based exfoliants before long outdoor outings. These ingredients can make your skin more sensitive to sunlight and result in some not-so-pleasant burns.

Use Protection

You were warned, and there’s no way around it. If you want clear, healthy skin, first and foremost you need to protect it. SPF moisturizers are simply not enough! Layer, layer, layer on that sunblock. If you love your moisturizer, keep it in your routine, but make sure you don’t skip the extra SPF this summer. If you’re going to be outside for long periods of time, make sure to reapply frequently. Spray-on sunscreens aren’t usually as effective as lotion, but it’s better than nothing. So if you hate reapplying lotion (especially over your makeup) then make sure you carry some spray-on so you can spritz where and when needed. Oh… and those lips. You can’t forget the lips! Use a SPF lip balm to keep your pucker protected. When all else fails, grab a hat. After all, it’s one of summer’s favorite accessories.

Stay Hydrated!

Most all of us know that to really get clear, radiant you need to drink your H20. It’s easier for some of us than others, but really and truly, you need to drink as much water as possible. If you’re wondering exactly how much you should be drinking, try using an online hydration calculator, like the one on the Camelbak website. It not only helps you calculate daily intake, but also makes adjustments for specific activities, temperature and even how much you sweat! Or simply multiply your weight by two-thirds to calculate the target number of ounces you should aim to drink each day. If you’re still struggling to meet your daily water goal, consider using some seasonal fruits or herbal or elements (lavender and rosemary anyone?) to add a punch to your hydration efforts. Or instead of starting your day with your usual cup of joe, switch it out for warm lemon water with a touch of honey. Trust us, your complexion will thank you!

Moisturize

So while all of summer’s heat and humidity may trick you into thinking it’s okay to skip the extra moisture, we’re here to tell you: don’t let it. Believe it or not, moisture is an important part of keeping your skin clear. People with sensitive or acne prone skin may think moisturizing will make turn skin oily, but dry skin can cause breakouts too. So the takeaway here is keeping skin balanced. If you do have acne prone skin, try a lighter formula, or try using a moisturizing SPF with zinc oxide (one of the ingredients found in sunscreen that can help fight pimples).

Boost

So what else can you do if you’re drinking your water, keeping a consistent skincare routine, and making sure to protect your skin when going outdoors? Help boost your body’s vitality by vitamins for clear skin. Vitamins can be a powerful ally when it comes to keeping your skin in tip top shape. Vitamin A, for example, not only helps protect against the harmful effects of the sun, but also works to fight infection and inflammation, while B-complex vitamins assist in enzyme activation and help support hormone production, which ultimately affects the balance in our complexions!

With these tips in mind, you’ll have clear, sun-kissed skin in no time!