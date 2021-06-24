One of the best ways to make the most of your new bedding is to layer it on top of the existing bedding. If your new duvet is a solid color, you can use other flat sheets to layer to create a patterned look. You can also customize the look even more by buying flat sheets with a graphic print and a solid-color top sheet. Add a throw blanket, some decorative pillows, and you have a luxurious and inviting bedroom.

Bedding trends don’t just hit for the holidays. Rather, they are constantly changing. It’s important to mix up your look so that your bedroom feels like it is always a work of art and not your ordinary bedroom. Expanding market for bedding continues to grow year over year as consumers have a more discerning eye when shopping for bedding. Also, check on the sizes of beds.

The Latest in Bedding Trends

Ditching the full-on bedspread for a simple, streamlined duvet cover is a great way to incorporate fresh new elements into your bedroom. Swap out your big comforter for a sophisticated blanket for the perfect weekend nap. Perfect for long winter nights, the blanket will keep your body toasty warm without waking you up in the middle of the night. Pair your look with a cozy blanket skirt for a sexy fashion statement. Get cozy with a fuzzy, plush throw with all the warmth of a classic wool one but comes in a much more lightweight material.

Vintage Tees – Have you ever noticed that you have always been attracted to one thing but never noticed the other until someone pointed it out? Sometimes it’s best to discover your true colors when they are already sitting in front of you. Add some customized vintage tees to your bedroom that are neutral and can be paired with a simple black or white bedding set.

Black and White Prints – A black and white bedroom is the perfect place to show off some creativity. Who says all prints have to be bold and bright? However, if you want some bright colors with your black and white, that is always a fun look. Use a similar color palette to add some color to your bedroom without it feeling overwhelming.

The Boho Look – Boho, or hippie, was first popularized in the ’60s. Trends are changing, though. More often than not, soft, comfortable bedding with subtle detailing is in vogue and trending, but there are different trends out there.

Monochromatic – Highlighting contrasting textures, colors, and patterns give a contemporary feel to the room, and it creates a space that feels more personal and intriguing than a bare room. If you want to bring some color into your space, consider layering the color with brighter, complementary colors. The rich burgundy color will work well with the neutral tones of your bedding, and the gold trim will harmonize nicely with your furniture and artwork.

Colors and Patterns

Colors in the bedroom are just as important as their design qualities. Consider experimenting with one soft, muted color and coordinating pillowcases and sheets with the other two. For a moodier look, opt for black, navy, and khaki instead of neutrals.

You can pair bold prints with neutral, earth-toned shades or go with darker tones for a cozy, mellow look. A mix of all three is always a go-to, especially for smaller spaces and extra flair. For larger spaces, you can use traditional bedding in all different colorways. In both of these cases, you can layer prints and colors for a unique and eclectic look.

Hand-embroidered designs in solid colors are another popular look. Choose a vivid color like red or purple, add a beautiful flower, or pick a vivid pattern, like a floral print, and tie the whole look together. For a simpler, more modern look, try a solid monochromatic piece. Keep colors fresh and bright by investing in statement lampshades or bedside tables.

One final thought – a bed that’s open and inviting takes work to look right. Create a welcoming vibe, hang a few wreaths and photos, and place two candles in each corner sconces.

Light-Filled Rooms – A lot of young couples have an aversion to “stuff.” If you’re anything like me, that probably means you’ll never be rich, but having a cluttered, dark, and dingy bedroom can also be challenging to update and transform.

Brightly colored pillows and throws in mint green and blue colors are popular ways to transform a neutral bedroom into a popsicle pink and lime green den. Black gives the room a polished, calm look. Blue is the most popular color for bedroom accessories, as blue makes a bold statement with bold colors. White is another popular choice for accents.

Blue and orange are always famous, and blue is the most popular color choice for accent pillows and bedding. Peruse the bedding section for bright enough options to stand out on their own but not so bright they overpower any room. Grey and green are also common choices for bedding.

Whether you choose to incorporate bedding into your new decor or bring it into your existing space, be sure to remember that comfort and sleep are vital. If you’re unsure of your aesthetic, order it in a sample size so you can test it before making a full investment. No matter what you decide, remember that decor can be transformative, but only when it’s done thoughtfully. Take a look at the bedding trends that are currently taking over, both in-home and online.

One of the best parts about these trend-led bedding collections is that you can make your customized décor. Even if you’re not the biggest or best at decorating, it is vital that you are comfortable and that your bed is the most crucial piece of furniture in your room. As always, making sure your home feels alive and personal is vital to happy home life.