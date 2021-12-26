Maybe you are looking around your home or flat and thinking about updating its furniture and decor for an all-new look this summer. Start prepping now with these 5 things that you can purchase for your home for this coming summer of 2022.

Sun Lounger

vidaXL has many options when you are deciding on a sun lounger. Great for your porch, by your pool, or in your front or backyard, a sun lounger will become your favorite place to relax, maybe underneath an umbrella on a hot summer day.

Some sun loungers are equipped with a canopy so that you do not have to purchase a separate umbrella. Whether in one or two packs, you can select from a variety of colors such as blue, red, grey, pink, brown, black, or tan. Choose from models reinforced with aluminum rods or those made entirely of wood.

Garden Storage Box

A garden storage box is such a versatile product to purchase to get your home ready for summer because you can store anything you want inside of it. Leave it next to your shed to store your most used tools for woodworking, gardening, or another outside technical hobby.

Families with children who play sports will love the fact that they now have a place to store their sporting equipment between games. If you love to decorate your backyard swing with seasonal pillows, consider installing a garden storage box on your porch to hold all the out-of-season pillows and decor.

If you have an inground pool, place a garden storage box close by to keep pool toys, furniture, and decor safely stored. Hence, the possibilities are endless with what you can store inside of this versatile backyard product.

Bed Frame

Summer isn’t all about getting your backyard fixed up with seasonal amenities. Have your bedroom summer ready with a new bed frame.

Select from pinewood and metal bed frames for a daybed in your sunroom or your regular bed ini your bedroom. Besides standard bed frames, you can also purchase one that comes with a rectangular frame up top for you to affix a bed canopy.

If you are fortunate enough to have a sunroom, a day bed frame would be a great way to lounge under the sun and take a small nap or enjoy a book when you are inside your home relaxing.

Garden Lounge Set

Especially if you have many family and friends that visit your home or flat, you will need ample space for everyone to sit and enjoy one another’s company. A garden lounge set is almost like a sectional sofa that is in the shape of half a rectangle. It can seat up to 5 people comfortably at a time.

Place the garden lounge set in your sunroom, porch, or backyard. If you decide to store it in the backyard, be sure to cover the garden seat lounge when rain is to be expected to extend the furniture’s lifespan.

Vases

Whether you like to decorate your home with faux plants or flowers or if you love the smell of real flowers and plants in your home, consider investing in a few vases to keep around your home. Place one in the living room to match the room’s color palette. You can place another on your outside porch near your seating area for a pleasing naturistic look. Another vase can go into your room, so you can see a lovely display every time you wake up in the morning.

Get Your Home Summer Ready Today

No matter how you wish to decorate your home or flat this coming summer, make it your style and keep within your budget, too!