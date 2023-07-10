Featured Posts

pastel heels
Pastel Spring Time Accessories for Work and Play
Whether it’s wearing colorful pants in mint, sorbet yellows or corals, or adding a simple pop of colour to a subdued neutral or black ensemble, spring is the perfect season to incorporate more cheerfulness into your wardrobe.
View Post
distressed-denim
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
View Post
woman getting tan
Top Beach Essentials For A Super Chic Summer
Packing for a beachside vacation can be a challenge. Whether you're planning to lounge on the shores of St. Barts or explore the eclectic island streets, you're sure to need some versatile and comfortable options. But not to worry — we've got your style needs covered thanks to this fashion guide.
View Post
To top
10 Jul

How to Achieve Perfect Beach Waves: A Step-by-Step Guide

by Gabi
Beauty & Hair
woman on the beach

Because they have the “This is how I got up” attitude that average people strive for every day, carefree beachy waves are the It Girl fashion preference. Fortunately, having a mane of disheveled hair does not require being an aquatic being.

For straight hair girls, in particular, there is a method to getting beautifully imperfect beach waves. The appropriate curling iron and styling equipment must be used, and even though it’s not difficult, tidy preparation is still important.

Although we can’t guarantee you a trip to the beach, this fashionable haircut will get you there anyway, even though it’s only mentally! Continue reading to find out how to achieve perfect beach waves quickly:

1. Add some hair extensions if you have thin hair

Start by adding some clip-in extensions if your volume falls short of giving the whole appearance some bounce. Once you have added some hair extensions, don’t forget to spray some heat-protectant serum uniformly on your hair. After that, you can use a hair brush to detangle your hair by making a middle partitioning to the back.

beach woman straw hat

2. Beach waves on long hair with a curling iron

You’ve likely heard that using a large barrel curler will produce large, loosely curled waves, while using a thinner curling iron would produce little, firm curls. This, however, is untrue! Your long hair can be curled fast and effectively into voluminous waves if you divide it into broad sections with a small barrel curling iron. Remember that a conditioning hair treatment is necessary to safeguard your beachy waves.

3. Get beachy waves with a bathrobe

You need 4 hair ties, a bathrobe belt, and hairspray for this. Initially, you need to place the robe belt on the middle of your head like a headband. After that, wrap it with 2-inch hair pieces, linking each segment to create a single and long twist.

Now, lock the end with a hair scrunchy and twist it into a high bun. Prior to hitting the bed, repeat this process on the other side of your head, and once you get up, untwist everything carefully. To set the look, apply hairspray, and use your hands to isolate the waves.

curly haired woman

4. Achieve beach waves with braids

In order to obtain such waves with braids, you need an elastic band, a mousse, and a brush. It’s the easiest way to get that sleek beach wave look when you adore the beach life and go to a beach to bask in the sun.

So, brush your hair evenly to eliminate all tangles and knots, bend forward and start weaving a regular three-strand braid in the vicinity of the crown by flipping your hair over. Secure the braid with an elastic band, and leave the hair braided overnight. Undo the braid the next morning, and apply hair mousse to protect the waves.

Once considered a summertime essential, beachy waves are now obtainable throughout the year, thanks to these straightforward step-by-step techniques mentioned above. No need for saltwater or sand!

Related Posts

  • What You Need To Know About Antique JewelryWhat You Need To Know About Antique JewelryThe key difference between antique and vintage jewelry is the time period of manufacture. Vintage jewelry falls between 20-100 years old while antique jewelry is usually defined as jewelry crafted more than 100 years ago. Posted in Shoes & Accessories
  • How To Look Cool In Aviator SunglassesHow To Look Cool In Aviator SunglassesWhen you think of sunglasses, there is perhaps one style that comes to mind: Aviators. They were originally developed and sold by Ray-Ban and since the beginning aviators have been some of the ultimate fashion accessories. There’s nothing quite like wearing designed for […] Posted in Shoes & Accessories
  • Trench Coats That Save The DayTrench Coats That Save The DayIf there is one item a woman cannot live without in spring and fall, it is a basic, functional, and well-tailored trench coat. During the tricky trans-seasonal months, the trench coat saves the day, especially when it is windy or rainy. Do you need any more reasons to invest in this […] Posted in Spring Fashion
  • 5 Ways You Can Feel Glamorous Every Single Day5 Ways You Can Feel Glamorous Every Single DayIt's not easy to feel glamorous when we're trying to get the kids to school on time or we're dealing with disgruntled customers at work, however, there are some simple, straightforward ways you can look and feel gorgeous. Posted in Beauty & Hair
  • Update Your Winter Wardrobe With These Chic Sweater DressesUpdate Your Winter Wardrobe With These Chic Sweater DressesFuzzy, warm, printed or minimalistic – we love all styles of the sweater dress. Made of wool, cotton or cashmere, this dress type is the easiest way to achieve the effortlessly chic work-to-weekend look. Will you cozy up this Fall and Winter in a stylish sweater dress? Posted in Winter Fashion
  • Wide Leg Pants Make a ComebackWide Leg Pants Make a ComebackImpeccably chic 70s-style, high-waisted wide leg pants are making a huge comeback! Love it or hate it, they hit the highs of your figure with a flattering waist and wide legs and promise to bring a sleek, sophisticated new-season look. With the right styling, wide leg pants can be a […] Posted in Fashion Trends
Previous post
Dress Socks for Men in Popular Patterns
You might also like
woman with pastel pink hair
What to Consider Before Coloring Your Hair Pastel Pink
2023-05-25
woman in a sporty jumper
5 Ways You Can Feel Glamorous Every Single Day
2023-05-17
beautiful pastel pink nails
The Best Pastel Nail Polish Colours For Spring
2023-04-02