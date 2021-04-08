Featured Posts

pastel heels
Pastel Spring Time Accessories for Work and Play
Whether it’s wearing colorful pants in mint, sorbet yellows or corals, or adding a simple pop of colour to a subdued neutral or black ensemble, spring is the perfect season to incorporate more cheerfulness into your wardrobe.
distressed-denim
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
woman getting tan
Top Beach Essentials For A Super Chic Summer
Packing for a beachside vacation can be a challenge. Whether you're planning to lounge on the shores of St. Barts or explore the eclectic island streets, you're sure to need some versatile and comfortable options. But not to worry — we've got your style needs covered thanks to this fashion guide.
8 Apr

6 Top Casual Hairstyles for Women

by Gabi
Beauty & Hair
woman wearirng trendy sunglasses

It can be overwhelming for women with long hair to style their hair every day, although the possibilities for styling are endless. Many quick, easy, and stylish hairstyles are perfect for casual everyday attire, and they can save you a lot of time in the morning.

But beware Rapunzel hair beauties! Outdated hairstyles can ruin your entire chic look and make you look a bit older. Here are a few latest stunning hairstyles to give your style an instant uplift.

1. Straight Half Up Half Down Messy Knot

The straight, messy on purpose finish of this half-up half-down knot gives this simple, fashionable style a cool, relaxed appearance. This hairstyle gathers the top layers of your hair in a lump at the top of your head. The lump in the back helps keep your hair from your eyes, and the loose strands in the front help to provide an effortlessly flattering finish to your face.

2. Wavy Half Up Half Down Bun

Women who are looking for a casual and cool hairstyle that looks less messy and sleeker should try the stylish half-up half-down bun. The half up half down provides a sleek and professional look, and it is also very easy to style yourself. You have to secure the uppermost layers of your hair at the crown of your head in a slack classic ballet bun and leave the rest of your locks free. For an added look that does not look messy, use a thin flat iron or try using a curling rod to create loose curls at the ends of your hair.

3. Wavy half Up Half Down Twist

This type of half up, half down twist can make one look complex and pretty striking; it is an easy hairstyle that does not need a lot of experience or skill for one to style themselves whilst they are saving time on the other hand. A thin flat iron or curling rod will help women with hair that is not naturally wavy and needs help with volume. Apply a generous amount of texturizing spray or serum through the ends of your hair and squeeze your hair to relax your curls into natural waves.

4. Curly Twisted Up-Do

This can be shocking, but you do not need excellent hairstyling skills to execute a super sleek curly twisted updo like this one. Having your hair prepared with this versatile hairstyle can provide a professional outlook to any outfit. This hairstyle can provide a rapid sleek, elegant finish to any look. All you need to complete this style is a flat iron or curling rod and a few hairpins to secure your updo.

5. Wavy Half Up Half Down Pony with Hair Bandana

This wavy half up half down pony is the ideal casual, trendy hairstyle for women with long hair. It flatters the shape of your face by keeping your hair out of your face. Additionally, it is very easy to do yourself at home, and it takes less than three minutes to complete. You will need to make sure that you brush the front layers of your hair first, straight back. Then, to secure these layers, you use a hairband at the crown of your head in a half-up half-down style. You can put a finishing touch on this look with a colorful hair bandana of your choice.

6. Double French Braids with Curled Braids

This athletic female hairstyle is versatile and very appropriate for ladies with long hair who are tired of their hair always being in their faces. This double French-braided hairstyle with curled ends will be quick and easy for you if you know how to French braid and curl your own hair. This hairstyle has an impressive look, and it will stay secure the whole day.

There are many hairstyles you can do with long hair. The hair forecasts are sunny; it’s good to experience plenty of good hair days on the horizon. So, you just woke up or worked out. Or you took a shower or got a blowdry a few days ago; live in texture for a more natural glam look that will be everywhere in 2021.

Which hairdos will you love to wear for day to day routine?

