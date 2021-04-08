High-end brands and fashion houses are an integral part of the exclusive luxury fashion world, but the names behind these brands and houses certainly play a key role in developing highly innovative and creative fashion pieces; of course, we are talking about ‘fashion designers.’ Let us have love and happiness as we explore the top fashion designers of all time. Without wasting much of your time, let us get into the full details of the people that have been making us look fabulous. Every time you look at yourself in the mirror, you are beaming with that wonderful smile all because you are looking good in the clothes you are wearing.

Ralph Lauren

Birth year: 1939

Birthplace: New York City, New York

Ralph Lauren, who is worth $7.5 billion, is known for his exquisite fashion sense, which embodies trendy elegance, timeless creativity, and style. After starting out at Brooks Brothers, Lauren shot to huge fame with his own Polo Ralph Lauren fashion line. Ralph Lauren's ground-breaking series of women's uniforms, styled in the timeless men's theme, featured the first-ever Polo logo in 1970. The famous short sleeve shirt with the renowned Polo badge reappeared two years later, quickly becoming a classic.

Quintessentially American, Lauren’s brand focus on an upper-class lifestyle and earlier came as a symbolic preppy fashion creation throughout the 1980s, 90s, and 2000s. Lauren is also well-known for his rare automobiles collection, some of which have also been displayed in museum exhibitions.

Christian Dior

Birth year: 1905-1957

Birthplace: Granville, France

The legendary French artist, who was born in 1905, was known for his distinctive “New Look” silhouette, which featured a fitted bodice and an A-line skirt. Following World War II, Christian Dior suits and dresses revolutionized the way women dressed and spoke of clothes, and the style came to define 1950s fashion. The designer is one of those fashion designers that are credited for making Paris the world’s fashion capital.

In July 2016, the house-made headlines when Maria Grazia Chiuri was named the first female artistic director in Dior’s seven decades of male leadership. Christian Dior is recognized as one of the most influential labels in women’s evening wear and couture. His fashion houses are now running all around the world.

Tom Ford

Birth year: 1961

Birthplace: Austin, Texas

Tom Ford is a well-known American contemporary fashion designer who creates high-end, high-fashion accessories and apparel that we cannot get enough of. Before starting his own label, the designer worked as the artistic director for Yves Saint Laurent and Gucci. Ford overhauled the minimalist image of Gucci and led the brand to more vibrant, sexier, and retro-inspired gateways. The Texas native aspired to be an actor, but destiny had other plans for him. The icon's success peaked in the year 2000.

As he received the award for Best International Designer in 2000, the icon’s fame scaled new heights. He has always been the best when it comes to designing top-drawer designs in the fashion world. He launched his eponymic luxury brand in 2006 and created a buzz for his brand posing in Tom Ford underwear on Vanity Fair cover. Grab yourself a Tom Ford garment, and you will never go wrong.

Some of the fashion designers who have had spun the fashion industry continue to have an impact on fashion, while the legends live on through their products. Which designer is your most favorite, and you love to wear their timeless creations?