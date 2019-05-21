We all come across that one person at the gym who always seems to look stunning even when they are covered in sweat. You know exactly who we are talking about. It’s that girl or guy who looks so put together they could actually be a model in some fitness magazine—and we envy that person!

So, what is it that makes them look so cool?

The short answer is; the workout gear!

If heading to the gym makes you feel great, then choosing what to wear at the gym can be even more fun. While the workout always counts, it’s also necessary to have amazing workout clothes that you feel comfortable in and will put you in an instant good mood.

If you’re trying to look more stylish at the gym while at the same time getting in a solid workout, we have just the right tips for you to make you look awesome!

#1: Wear Layers

Let’s face it, not a lot of people look cool in head-to-toe lycra.

That second skin look isn’t very efficient, but that’s what you have to make do with when looking for gym clothes. Thus we recommend you to spice things up with a little bit of layering .

It’s really amazing how far a good jacket can go. It keeps you warm while warming up and sheds off easily as you start sweating like crazy on the treadmill.

Layering can also be fun when it comes to your shirt. Consider wearing a pair of tights under the shorts or two complementary tank tops for a more put together look.

#2: Match It

You may go to the gym for a couple of solid workout sessions, but that doesn’t mean you have to let everything that you know about style and fashion go out of the window.

Ever tried matching the colors you are wearing and the styles?

If you like wearing bright blue shorts, try not to pair them with a red top—unless you’re Superman.

Always keep it subtle.

Try wearing complementary colors. Or, you can pair a neutral top or bottom with color. Let’s be honest; you don’t want to scream “I AM HERE” in lime green and orange.

Beyond color matching, you can also go with matching styles, which doesn’t necessarily mean baggy on baggy—more like the opposite.

Always pair your tight pants with a looser top, and yoga pants with a matching yoga top—not some old t-shirt that has been sitting in your closet for years.

In simple terms, wear clothes that fit your body—that is the main secret!

#3: Keep It Clean

You shouldn’t wear the same clothes to the gym throughout the whole week. Anything that sits next to your precious skin should be washed after every wear—this is very important when you sweat.

Buy some quality gym clothes and wash them regularly after each workout. You don’t want to start working out like a pro only to end up smelling like something has died.

#4: Wear the Right Shoes

You might assume that your old school trainers look great and retro, but they aren’t appropriate gym shoes. You want to wear shoes that are comfortable and suitable for every exercise, including flip-flops for the gym shower.

Remember, you should never go shoeless.

Why?

Well, first of all, it’s absolutely gross. And secondly, it’s harmful to your health—we like our toes un-smashed, don’t we?

Also, wear shoes with firm soles for weightlifting, and running shoes for running. It may sound obvious, but you do look more stylish when you are dressed in a way that shows your personality and says that you know what you’re doing.

#5: Accessorize

No. We aren’t talking about jewelry.

Your gym is no place for a cute necklace. Instead, there are other accessories you should focus on.

Think smart and bring a bottle of water with you.

Remember, getting dehydrated while working out is not very appealing; carrying a Retro Hydration Bottle is.

Other cool accessories include:

A stylish gym bag for your workout clothes

A headband for sweat.

A towel to clean off the equipment once you’re done using it.

A workout tracking device, such as phone, smartwatch, app, foot pod, etc.

#6: Avoid the Stink

Stale sweat may smell horrible, but so can unpleasant perfume or cologne.

When your skin starts to heat up, the fragrance evaporates. This means it gets stronger every minute and mixes with your body odor, which is not a very pleasant combination. Nobody wants to be around a person who smells like a fragrance counter in some department store that went on a bender.

Instead, you can use a sporty fragrance with light, fresh, and non-overpowering notes on your gym days. It wouldn’t be wise to fumigate the gym with your scent.

Consider using deodorant and forget about your cologne or perfume.

#7: Avoid the Mirrors

Want to know what isn’t attractive?

Spending the whole time you’re at the gym staring at your own reflection in the mirror.

Watching yourself break a sweat at the gym reeks of insecurity—not confidence.

While it’s okay to use a mirror to make sure your performance during a lift is going as it should be, staring at your own muscles should NOT be why you hit the gym every day.

Try to focus on your form and ensure that all your exercises are being done correctly.

Wrapping Up

Whether you prefer a relaxing yoga class once a week or like to hit the treadmill full-throttle, wearing the right outfit can benefit your health and encourage the desire to workout.

To get the best out of your exercise, you need to be clothed appropriately, but as we all know, different activities require different dress codes. Make sure you’re wearing the right outfit for your specific workout.

If you made it this far, then it’s safe to say that the above-mentioned tips will motivate you to hit the gym while making you look stylish at the same time.

Did we miss anything out?

Which of these seven tips did you find to be the most helpful for you?

We’d love to hear your thoughts and suggestions regarding how to look stylish at the gym. Let us know in the comments below if you have any further recommendations.