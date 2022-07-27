Featured Posts

pastel heels
Pastel Spring Time Accessories for Work and Play
Whether it's wearing colorful pants in mint, sorbet yellows or corals, or adding a simple pop of colour to a subdued neutral or black ensemble, spring is the perfect season to incorporate more cheerfulness into your wardrobe.
distressed-denim
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
woman getting tan
Top Beach Essentials For A Super Chic Summer
Packing for a beachside vacation can be a challenge. Whether you're planning to lounge on the shores of St. Barts or explore the eclectic island streets, you're sure to need some versatile and comfortable options. But not to worry — we've got your style needs covered thanks to this fashion guide.
27 Jul

7 Tips to Make You Feel More Confident in Swimwear

by Gabi
Fashion Trends
women in swimwear

If you are like most people, then one of the seasons you look forward to is summer. This is the opportunity for anyone with an active to enjoy the outdoors, cookouts, travel, etc. But when it comes to going to the beach or a swimming pool, not all women are confident about putting themselves out there in swimsuits. Certain societal expectations of how women should look can leave one feeling anxious about being in a swimsuit. All women deserve to have a great time at the beach or swimming pool. Take a look at these few tips that can make you feel confident in swimwear.

Understanding That the Phrase ‘Bikini-Ready’ Is Just a Myth

The only thing required of you for a bikini body, is a body and a bikini. Bikinis are not just reserved for a specific type of body. Every day you get bombarded with workouts to do and a meal plan to follow to achieve a certain body. And while there is nothing wrong with these articles, they should not stop you from believing that you can rock in any body. Laying on a beach towel, swimming, walking on the beach, or catching up with a friend by the pool are fun activities you deserve to do in swimwear without feeling any type of way. Eating healthily and being active is good for you, but also understand that your body is ready for swimwear at any time.

Buy Fitting

girl in a bikini

Not all women enjoy shopping for swimwear. However, if you spend a lot of time by the beach or swimming pool, you cannot avoid this. Look beyond color and style when shopping for bathing suits for women and find the right size you will be confident in. Know that there is a difference between fitting and tight. Something that is too tight will give you a bad experience. The last thing you want while swimming is to be worried you might lose your top. If you are buying a swimsuit in a physical store, try it on and then move around, jump or squat just to be sure it is the right fit. If you are buying online, ensure you get your size right when making an order.

Be Honest With Yourself

For some reason, some women tend to wear that is completely the opposite of what they wear daily. There is no reason to pick a swimsuit that does not work for your personality or body. If you have a tomboy personality, it is okay to skip those bikinis as they are not you. You can get tankini sets or another type of swimsuit that matches your personality.

Avoid Comparing Yourself to Other People

red dotted high waisted bikini

While it is easier said than done, try to avoid comparing yourself to other people. It will shake your confidence and make you feel like you are not good enough. People come in different bodies, and if you spend time looking at what other people have worn on the beach, you are likely to feel insecure. All that matters is that you are healthy and happy. Embrace your body and have fun.

Fake It Until You Make It

As much as confidence is sexy, it is not just something that you can just decide to have. Some people are born confident, while others have to learn it. During your learning process, trick yourself into feeling confident until you master it. Even when feeling conscious in your swimwear, walk across that beach like you are on top of the world. No one will notice the ‘fake confidence”. Instead, people will see just how fantastic and glowing you look. With time, you will have built your confidence and no longer need to trick yourself.

Invest in Good Accessories

woman in a bikini

Sometimes, walking from the car to the beach can be a bit uncomfortable. The trick is to invest in a nice cover-up. You will feel less vulnerable during that walk and the whole day. A sheer cover-up dress designed for the beach will still show off your swimsuit while making you feel a bit modest. You can also get a wrap skirt that covers the bottom part while displaying the top. Do not forget to get a nice pair of sunglasses, a beach bag, flip-flops, and a straw hat. These accessories will boost your confidence.

Going to the Beach With Loved Ones

Surrounding yourself with family members and friends will work wonders when feeling self-conscious or nervous. You will be more focused on having fun and forget about how you look. Try and avoid people who compare their bodies to other people on the beach. When you are trying to boost your confidence, the last thing you need is to be around critics.

Despite your height, size or shape, you are beautiful. So, go ahead and choose your with confidence and prepare for some fun at the beach.

