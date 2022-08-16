Can you smell the slight aroma of sizzling barbeque, sunscreen, and salty air? This can only mean one thing: summer is everywhere, and our closets also need some fresh, cool breeze. And when the social events are back in full swing, summer 2022 is bound to be a busy one with countless brunches, rescheduled weddings, trips to the beach, and much more.

Therefore, the fashion vibes are coming bright this season, both literally and figuratively. While cool so many pastels and fail-safe neutrals are here to stay, energetic hues are the blueprint for this season’s optimistic outlook. Picture vibrant greens of lush meadows and the striking reds of blooming poppies. With that being said, summer 2022 must-haves are a mishmash of elevated classics and revivals of past decades. Double-check if you’ve not added the following must-haves to your Wishlist yet.

1. Denim Jacket

With so many styles and cuts available, you’re sure to find the perfect denim jacket for your summer wardrobe. Denim jackets are a closet staple that looks cool and stylish for finishing any outfit on a chilly morning or breezy night.

2. Mules

Instagram and all the stores have already been flooded with mules recently. Fashionistas are obsessed with mules right now, and you can also try them for an affordable price. Flip your summer flip-flops with mules; it’s really fun. They will look great with every outfit, spice your looks for warm months, and have you completely on-trend.

3. White Suit

Summer heat calls for white fabrics, and a serene white suit is unapologetically a summer essential. During hot outdoors, embrace the full-blast air conditioning in office buildings and restaurants with a trending summer staple white suit.

4. Cut-out Dress

As proven on the 2022 runways and the streets of Paris, Milan, London, and New York, cut-outs are here to stay for a long time. So, whether you have an upcoming graduation party or an upscale date night, pick a cut-out dress and let in both the summer warmth and the gaze of others.

5. Bright, vibrant bags

You probably have seen the vivid colour bags everywhere by now because this is a viral trend in fashion! The bright-coloured bags can also be used to add a splash of boldness and fun to any simple-summer outfit, so explore different colour options and find the best one for your wardrobe.

Which 2022 summer essentials are your favourite? What will you be wearing this summer? Which items are you going to purchase? Let us know your season picks.