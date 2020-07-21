Featured Posts

21 Jul

Acne Studio – A Stockholm Luxury Fashion House

by Gabi
Fashion
casual spring fashion

Acne Studio is a brand name that specializes in ready-to-wear of men’s and women’s. It was founded in 1996. And it was founded by Jonny Johansson in Stockholm, Sweden. Acne studio is one of the famous multidisciplinary luxury fashion houses in Sweden. This brand name was labeled from the creative collective ACNE. The executive chairman of Acne Studio is Mikael Schiller. Mattias Magnusson is the CEO of this brand. Jonny Johannson, the creative director has helped to grow this brand as a popular creator of publication, clothing, furniture, exhibitions, and collaborations. The most popular saying of this brand is “Ambition to Create Novel Expression”.

Growth of the Acne Studio

distressed jeans and flats

In 1997, the creative director created denim jeans with red stitching which became very popular in no time. Wallpaper and Vogue Paris supported this brand to grow up. Acne Film, Acne Advertising, and Acne Digital are the name of some standalone companies of Acne Studio. This brand is worldwide popular including Paris, London, New York, Los Angeles, Antwerp, and Tokyo. With a huge collection of ready-to-wear men’s and women’s, annual sales of Acne Studio are over $215 million in 2016. For more expansion of the company, there are some e-commerce operations. Now this company has stakeholders IDG Capital with 30.1% and I. T. Group with 10.9%.

Acne Studio Products – Men’s, Women’s

This brand has a large collection for men’s and women’s fashion including denim jeans, shirts, footwear, handbags, leather goods, and eyewear. There are some other denim styles for men’s including the North, River, and Land, and women’s including the Climb, South, and Log. All six denim styles have replaced existing denim collections.

Other than clothing, face motif collection and clutch are very popular as a unisex collection of fashion and accessories. Some of the trendy products for women are shirt short sleeves, wool blazers, miniskirts, leather jackets, high rise jeans, black coats, black boots, blue tops, and many more including accessories. For men, some of the trendy wears are a striped sweater, H stamp sweatshirt, Logo rib tee, and many more. Acne Studio has more than 300 luxury brands worldwide.

Featured Designers

woman in a sporty jumper

Some of the featured designers of Acne studio are A.P.C, Adaptation, Adidas, Amiri, Agolde, Bally, Bottega Veneta, Brand black, Burberry, Cobra SC, Craig Green, Fendi, Givenchy, Hermes, Jungle, Celine, Balenciaga, Chole, Gucci, etc. All the featured designers are widely known for their outstanding graphic designs.

Fashion Shows

The most popular fashion shows of Acne Studio 2020 is Fall 2020 Menswear, Fall 2020 Ready-to-wear, Spring 2020 Ready-to-wear, Spring 2020 Menswear, etc.

Apart from these, Spring 2021 Menswear, Spring 2021 Ready-to-wear, Resort 2021, Resort 2021 Menswear are some upcoming famous shows of Acne Studio.

Acne Studio has a contemporary culture for its products which helped them to grow as a respected brand. The total worth of this brand is $480 million. Most of the specialized products of the brand are denim products. This brand also has collaborated with the creative industries like Bianchi Bicycles, Carl Malmsten’s sofa Nya Berlin, Lanvin, Katerina Jebb, etc.

