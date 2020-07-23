Gold has always been associated with affluence and longevity. Even its use in figures of speech alludes to wealth and excellent quality. Hence, it does not come cheap. You want to take excellent care of your valued gold jewellery so it can last and retain its lustre.

Like silver, gold goes with just about anything. Maybe it is more precise to say gold makes anything work. Many fashionable personalities wear gold for reasons ranging from making statements to adding timeless class to a look.

A gold bracelet for women certainly looks classy flashed on the red carpet while wearing some haute couture gown. Among all the silver that is happening these days, gold has managed to retain its allure. It is not likely to lose that any time soon.

Should You Wear Your Gold Every Day?

If you take good care of your gold jewellery, it can last for ages. Wearing your gold bracelet every day is possible but you may want to be careful when doing your chores. Banging it against the sink or the wall may put a few blemishes. It is, after all, a soft metal.

Therefore, if you want to wear your jewellery often, here are a few tips to help you keep it looking good.

1. Protect Your Gold While Cleaning

As stated before, you may dent your gold bracelet while cleaning up. Also, some of the household cleaners include harsh detergents with acids and abrasives. They will mess your jewellery’s finish. Protect your jewellery with a rubber glove or remove it altogether when cleaning.

2. Keep it Away from Chlorine

Chlorine and gold are do not see eye to eye. If you expose your gold pieces to chlorine regularly, your jewellery’s structure weakens, and eventually, your precious bracelet may break. Bummer! If you are taking a dip, take your jewellery off.

3. Remove Your Jewellery When Bathing

It is a little cumbersome to bathe with bracelets on anyway. They are best left out. Another reason for removing your gold bracelet while bathing is to protect it from soap. The buildup of soap may create a film on your gold which will make it look dull.

4. Wear Your Gold Last When Dressing up

You don’t want to put makeup, lotions, and sprays on your gold pieces. They may contain elements that may be harmful to gold. Therefore, always put your jewellery on last when the sprays, lotions, and makeup have set.

Cleaning Your Gold Jewellery Regularly

If you wear your gold pieces regularly, they may collect oils, perspiration, makeup, dust, and other harmful elements. To maintain its lustre, you must clean it frequently. A solution of warm water and dish soap to the ratio of 10:2 parts respectively works perfectly.

Additional tips include the following:

1) Soak the Jewellery

• Soak in the above-mentioned solution for up to 3 hours

• Scrub gently with a very soft brush

• Rinse under clean water

• Blot dry with a soft cloth

• Polish with a jewellery polishing cloth to get it extra lustrous

2) Clean with Soap at Home

This need not be an everyday exercise. Clean only when you need to, that is, when it is dirty or piling on a patina.

3) Use Jeweller-Approved Cleaners

An experienced jeweller will advise you to use rubbing alcohol as it is good for cleaning as well as sanitizing. Bleach is not good for cleaning jewellery.

4) Examine for Damage

Before cleaning, check your jewellery for issues such as loose stones. You may lose them while cleaning and end up with damaged pieces.

Conclusion

Taking good care of your gold ensures longevity. More than that, you will have something precious to pass down to your children as heirlooms. Taking care of your gold jewellery is not difficult. Cover it while cleaning or remove it.

Clean it regularly and with the correct ingredients. Most importantly, ensure there is no damage before cleaning as this may aggravate the situation. With these tips, your gold jewellery should last for a few generations.