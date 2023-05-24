Featured Posts

pastel heels
Pastel Spring Time Accessories for Work and Play
Whether it’s wearing colorful pants in mint, sorbet yellows or corals, or adding a simple pop of colour to a subdued neutral or black ensemble, spring is the perfect season to incorporate more cheerfulness into your wardrobe.
View Post
distressed-denim
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
View Post
woman getting tan
Top Beach Essentials For A Super Chic Summer
Packing for a beachside vacation can be a challenge. Whether you're planning to lounge on the shores of St. Barts or explore the eclectic island streets, you're sure to need some versatile and comfortable options. But not to worry — we've got your style needs covered thanks to this fashion guide.
View Post
To top
24 May

Cobalt Blue: Hot Summer Colour Trend

by Gabi
Fashion
woman in a cobalt blue dress

The cobalt blue coluor trend refers to the popularity and prominence of the vibrant and intense shade of blue known as cobalt blue. Cobalt blue is a rich, deep blue hue that is reminiscent of the element cobalt and is often described as a medium to dark shade of blue.

The cobalt blue colour trend gained popularity in the fashion and design world for its bold and striking appearance. It has been embraced across various industries, including fashion, interior design, and graphic design. Cobalt blue has become a popular choice in fashion, making appearances in clothing, accessories, and even footwear. Designers often incorporate cobalt blue into dresses, blouses, jackets, and pants, as well as accessories like handbags, shoes, and statement jewelry.

Cobalt blue pairs well with various colours. It can be combined with neutrals like white, gray, and black for a modern and minimalist look. It also complements other vibrant hues like yellow, orange, and pink for a bold and energetic colour combination.

Whether used as a statement colour or incorporated as an accent, the cobalt colour trend brings a sense of vibrancy, sophistication, and visual impact to various aspects of design and style. Its intense blue shade allows it to stand out and make a bold statement in any application.

How to wear a cobalt blue colour trend?

Incorporating the cobalt blue color trend into your fashion choices can add a bold and vibrant touch to your outfits. Here are some tips on how to wear the cobalt blue color trend in fashion:

Statement Piece: Make a statement by wearing a cobalt blue garment as the focal point of your outfit. Choose a cobalt blue dress, blazer, or coat that flatters your body shape and complements your personal style. Keep the rest of the outfit neutral to let the cobalt blue piece stand out.

Colour Blocking: Cobalt blue pairs well with other colors, so consider creating a color-blocked outfit. Combine cobalt blue with contrasting hues like white, black, or gray to create a striking and modern look. For example, pair cobalt blue pants with a white blouse and black accessories for a chic and sophisticated outfit.

Cobalt Blue Accessories: Add pops of cobalt blue through accessories to elevate your outfit. Opt for cobalt blue shoes, handbags, scarves, or belts to inject a vibrant touch into your look. Cobalt blue accessories can also be paired with neutral or monochromatic outfits for a stylish color accent.

Prints and Patterns: Look for clothing items featuring cobalt blue in prints or patterns. Floral prints, geometric patterns, or abstract designs incorporating cobalt blue can add visual interest and a modern flair to your outfit. Choose garments that complement your body shape and style preferences.

Cobalt Blue Accents: If you prefer a more subtle approach, incorporate cobalt blue through smaller accents. For example, wear cobalt blue statement jewelry, such as earrings or a necklace, to add a pop of color to a neutral or monochromatic outfit. Cobalt blue nail polish or eyeshadow can also be a fun way to embrace the trend.

Mix Textures: Experiment with different textures in cobalt blue. Consider a cobalt blue velvet dress for a luxurious and elegant look, or opt for a cobalt blue suede jacket for a chic and edgy vibe. Mixing textures adds depth and interest to your outfit while showcasing the vibrant cobalt blue color.

Remember, confidence is key when wearing bold colors like cobalt blue. Choose shades and clothing items that make you feel comfortable and reflect your personal style. Have fun experimenting with different combinations and finding ways to incorporate the cobalt blue trend into your fashion choices.

Related Posts

  • Top Spring / Summer 2023 Fashion Must-HavesTop Spring / Summer 2023 Fashion Must-HavesIf you've been following the fashion streams lately, you will have undoubtedly seen several new trends gaining momentum, like maxi skirts, cinched blazers, Mary Jane shoes, and a few more. Scroll down to explore the list of absolute clothing must-have pieces that will be in heavy […] Posted in Fashion Trends
  • Cut Out Dress Is a Trend AlertCut Out Dress Is a Trend AlertOne of the latest fashion trends that have been taking the catwalk and the red carpet is peek-a-boo. This trend is bringing a lot of playfulness to the summer streets. So how about getting your sexy back in a cut out dress yourself? Posted in Summer Fashion
  • Ruffle Blouses That Add A Touch Of RomanceRuffle Blouses That Add A Touch Of RomanceThe ruffle blouse trend complements the style by embodying its femininity, flowiness, and attention to detail. By incorporating ruffle blouses into your wardrobe, you can add a touch of romance and whimsy to your boho-inspired outfits. Posted in Shopping
  • Trench Coats That Save The DayTrench Coats That Save The DayIf there is one item a woman cannot live without in spring and fall, it is a basic, functional, and well-tailored trench coat. During the tricky trans-seasonal months, the trench coat saves the day, especially when it is windy or rainy. Do you need any more reasons to invest in this […] Posted in Spring Fashion
  • Must-Have Items for a Bohemian Chic WardrobeMust-Have Items for a Bohemian Chic WardrobeBoho style is at once chic and laid-back. It is a mix of bohemian and hippie influences which affect summery closets in a healthy mix of high and low, folksy and flowy, new and vintage, conceptual and romantic. This season's free-spirited attitude has an ultra-luxe appeal - meet your new […] Posted in Fashion Trends
  • Envelope Clutch Will Make Your Outfits More ClassyEnvelope Clutch Will Make Your Outfits More ClassyOn the contrary to the classic clutch bag that has timy room for your necessities, an envelope clutch holds your wallet, keys, sunglasses, lipstick and personal technology. Chic and edgy, it's an insanely cute bag that will make admirers green with envy. Posted in Shoes & Accessories
Previous post
1990s Fashion Tips From The Catwalks
You might also like
lingerie elegant woman
Top Spring / Summer 2023 Fashion Must-Haves
2023-05-14
woman wearing a cut out dress
Cut Out Dress Is a Trend Alert
2023-05-13
woman in a trench coat
Trench Coats That Save The Day
2023-05-12