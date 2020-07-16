Featured Posts

16 Jul

The Latest Cosmetic Dental Treatments That Can Transform Your Smile

by Gabi
Lifestyle Blog
woman lips

When it comes to cosmetic dental treatments, this is an industry that has evolved and grown by leaps and bounds in the past couple of decades. Where it used to be that there were very few cosmetic procedures that you could do to transform your smile, today, the options seem almost endless. You can choose based on your expectations, budget, how long the results will last, and how much time you’re willing to put into the transformation.

Of course, with that said, there are a few that stand out in a sea of options. These are the latest and greatest when it comes to cosmetic dental treatments designed to transform your smile.

Dental Implants – Fill in Your Smile

beautiful smile woman

For those who are missing a tooth, dental implants have now become the “go-to” solution to fill your smile. Dental implants are a much more extreme solution since the tooth is surgically placed in the jaw, so this is usually chosen by those who couldn’t get a bridge or another basic procedure to fix their issue. Because it is rooted in the jaw, you can expect an implant to be just as strong as a real tooth. It can make a world of difference for the right candidate.

Invisible Braces – Big Chunky Wire Braces are a Thing of the Past

dentist with a patient

If you have always wanted to get braces but were turned off by the large chunky wire look, you may be interested to see just how far this industry has come in the past couple of decades. Clear braces or invisible braces are the norm nowadays, and they provide people with a more discreet way to straighten their teeth.

Not only are they more discreet, they are still just as effective, and as AlignerCo, a top provider of these orthodontist-designed clear braces, points out, they also tend to cost up to 65% less than traditional braces.

AlignerCo has a huge list of reasons to look into this style of braces, including the fact that they tend to work faster than wire braces, you can remove them when you want, such as for eating, you don’t have to visit the dentist each month, and there is less pain as your teeth are being realigned. There are plenty of great reasons to consider clear braces.

Teeth Whitening – Your Solution for a Glowing and Healthy Smile

woman with big earrings

If teeth whitening is the procedure that you’re most interested in, again, you may be surprised at just how far this procedure has come. Over time, it’s only normal to get stains on your teeth from such things as the food and drinks you choose. And while the typical teeth whitening toothpaste certainly helps, it can’t give those impactful results that professional teeth whitening can.

Today, this procedure has become incredibly cost-effective, quick, and easy, and is able to remove anything from mild to more moderate staining in only one visit. There are also custom-fit at-home whitening trays that you can get from your dentist that you use over time.

Plenty of Options for You

So, when it comes to transforming your smile, the good news is that today there are all kinds of options available to you.

