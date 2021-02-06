Featured Posts

6 Feb

Bring the Spa to You with a Home Spa Day

by Gabi
Beauty & Hair
dark haired woman

Having to stay at home is not only tough on our mental health but on our bodies too. If you’re craving a day of pampering, why not bring the spa to you? With a few simple steps, you can create a luxurious spa day and enjoy it all from the comfort of your own home.

Treatments

woman showing face creams

How do you want to treat yourself? Maybe you want to pick a beauty treatment and give yourself a pedicure. Or perhaps you fancy pampering yourself with a face or hair mask. There are plenty of home spa treatments you can try. Part of the experience could be trying to make some of these pamper products yourself. There are so many mask recipes you can try. You might be surprised to find out how many ingredients are already in your kitchen.

Ambience

beautiful Asian girl

Your home spa day is not just about face masks and doing your nails, although they are a lovely part of it. You want to create a whole experience for yourself and really make the most of the day. Take the time to make a relaxing ambience. Use all of the senses. Set up a diffuser to fill the room with soothing scents, use soft lighting, and wear a fluffy dressing gown. Create a relaxing playlist to make it feel like you’re actually in a spa. A final special touch: treat yourself with a beverage. Glass of Prosecco or a cup of your favourite herbal tea – whichever one is a treat for you.

Spa Zones

spa zone

You don’t have to limit yourself to one room. You can create spa zones. You could start in your bathroom and have a soak in the tub with a hair mask on. Or use your shower to create a mini steam room. Exfoliate and moisturise. After you’ve finished pampering in there, head down to the living room. Put on some music, pour yourself a drink, and let the relaxation continue. Be sure to bring the ambience into each room of your home spa.

Limit Gadgets

woman in a lingerie

To truly make the most of your spa experience, leave gadgets out of it. The last thing you want is to be enjoying your peaceful moment, only to have your group chat kick-off or an unexpected work email come in. Allow yourself to well and truly switch off from the world for a while. Be present in the moment rather than think of other things you should be doing. You’ll feel so much better because of it.

You deserve to take some out of your week and pamper yourself. An all-out home spa day is great for a treat, but make sure to do little things, regularly, too. What are some ways you like to pamper yourself?

