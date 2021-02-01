Valentine’s is upon us once again, and whether you’re 25 years into marriage or at the very beginning of a budding romance, the 14th February is still a day where most of us like to make some magic happen. Of course, this year is a little different as none of us are allowed to go anywhere. Still, you might want to play pretend and dress for an occasion at home, whether it’s a fancy dinner date or just some chocolate and a Valentine’s Day card on your date night.

If you’re keen on dressing to impress this Valentine’s Day, we’ve come up tips on how to create three looks ranging from a classic Netflix and chill get up through to high end glitz and glam – even if you are just sat at the dining table.

The show stopper

Let’s start with the red-carpet level look for those who are taking Valentine’s at home to the next level. Going fancy can be daunting as you’re trying to make an impression, so it’s best to go for something you feel sexy but comfortable in ie. not too over the top or in your face.

That means playing it cool on the colours – perhaps stick to the classic Valentine’s sultry red or black – and sticking to one neutral tone (potentially with one contrast option that isn’t too much). As for the dress itself, a mid or long length cut with a simple clutch is the easiest way to create a super glam look and choose a neckline that also ticks the sexy but comfortable box. If you weren’t about to walk across the living room carpet, we’d say finish off with a pair of stiletto heels.

The dinner date

As we’re taking a step down from Hollywood level here but still staying relatively high end, stick with a dress but on a more casual and relaxed vibe. You can shorten the length and go much more comfortable on the footwear (again, completely optional) – like a pair of ankle boots. Add a cardigan or jacket over the top to find a balance between casual and formal.

Staying home

If you’re taking this year’s Valentine’s Day for what it is and planning a no-frills comfy night in, there are plenty of looks you can go for. If you want to acknowledge the day without going too far, get your best pair of jeans on – something along the lines of classic skinny black pair or some ripped stonewash denim – or stick to some leggings that show off your curves. On top, maybe a cropped sweater or pretty cami top. Oh, and make sure your make up isn’t OTT.

Other options available this Valentine’s Day: joggers and hoodie, snuggliest jumper and pyjama shorts or full fleece onesie – hair in a bun and no makeup for all three.

Valentine’s Day 2021 is set to be like no other, but you still might want to make something of it. Whether you’ve got the most romantic night of your life planned or just want to slob out, we’d encourage you to have some fun and dress for the occasion.