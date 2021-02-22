Featured Posts

22 Feb

Dating in the Age of the Pandemic

by Gabi
Lifestyle Blog
couple at home

The coronavirus pandemic has changed life for everyone and in many different ways. One area which has been significantly changed is dating, which has made life tough for single people out there looking for romance. With re-strictions in place as to meeting people outside of your bubble as well as pubs, restaurants, cafes and even offices shut, where and how are people supposed to date?

Virtual Dating

woman working from home

While things are certainly better these days thanks to online dating, this is still a frustration for those looking to date because virtual dates are clearly no sub-stitute for the real thing, and it is unclear when people will be able to actually meet up. On top of this, as it is coming up to a year of on and off lockdowns in the UK, many people feel that this is a “lost year” in terms of trying to meet a partner and possibly pushing back life goals such as getting married, having children etc.

Workplace Relationships

date night

It is also interesting to consider how the pandemic might change dating and attitudes to dating in the long-term. Booklet printing specialists instantprint carried out a survey prior to the pandemic which revealed just how opposed most are to office romances with 71% of 16-24-year-olds being completely against them and 56% of office workers wanting them banned. This was largely due to the potential for a breakup creating a negative atmosphere in the work-place as well as the potential insensitivity and awkwardness that can occur.

Remote Office Romances

woman listening to music

instantprint has now followed up this research and found some interesting revelations. Now, only 10% admitted to engaging in a workplace romance since the first lockdown and just 16% are now opposed to the idea. Interestingly, the younger generation’s attitude had not changed with 71% stating that they still felt uncomfortable with the idea. It seems that many are also wary following the #MeToo movement with 60% of men shying away from making the first move.

Making the Digital Move

woman during pandemic

So, how might someone make a move on their workplace crush during COVID-19? Leading the way was arranging a virtual lunch with 32% followed by asking a colleague for a virtual drink with 29%. Less popular options included sending an email at 16% and sending a Valentine’s Day card at just 4%.

The pandemic is a difficult time for singles looking to date and it is unclear when people will be able to meet up once again. Interestingly, the switch to remote work could change attitudes to workplace romances moving forward as people would not have to worry about creating a difficult environment in the office, but again this is an area where people need to be careful. Hopefully, re-strictions will soon ease, and people can go back to dating and make up for “the lost year”.

