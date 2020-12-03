Featured Posts

To top
3 Dec

Can a Palm Reading Tell You About Your Future?

by Gabi
Lifestyle Blog
beautiful pastel pink nails

Also known as palmistry, this is merely the art of reading and analyzing an individual’s palm lines in a bid to interpret their personality. But can palm reading help tell you about your future?

Well, the truth is, palm reading is instrumental in telling about ]future happenings of an individual. Ideally, the art of palmistry and chiropractic is time-honored. This means that just like our ancestors used to gaze at the sky to tell about what is about to happen, a palm reader uses your palm lines to accurately tell you about what is going to happen in your future life.

While this is the case, getting a formidable palm reader online or physically can be a daunting task. It’s even harder to determine the best palm reading apps. Even so, you can rest assured that once you identify a formidable palm reader, you will be able to tell what the future holds for you.

Palm Reading History

silver jewelry

Although it’s quite unclear as to where the art of palm reading originated, it’s widely believed that it first came to light from ancient India. However, the art of palm reading has widely been recorded in different cultures such as China, Persa, Tibet, and many more.

It’s worth noting that although it’s difficult to accurately pinpoint the origin of palm reading, each culture has its own story, practice, and ways of reading your palm lines. While this might be the case, one thing is for certain; they all use the shape of the lines to predict the future.

Understanding Palm reading

While palm reading can tell you about your future, getting a better understanding of how it works is of utmost importance. Here are different elements of palm reading.

Hand Shape

silver watch

The shape of your hand plays an integral role in palmistry. Essentially, palmistry believes that every hand is characteristically fitted to a specific shape and aligned with four major elements: water, fire, earth, and air.

Due to this, you shouldn’t be surprised to find different elemental influences present in your single palm. After all, different astrological signs can coexist in a single zodiac chart belonging to one person.

The Heart Line

The heart line is one of the three most important lines in palm reading. Although a vast majority of people will often want to know about their future love, how they can find love online, or where they can specifically find their soulmates, the heart line generally shows your love style.

This means that through the heart line, a reader can know how you would want to relate to people and how you’d wish that people related to you. In other words, the heart lines give a lot of information concerning your love life.

However, always remember that your heart line does not only show you how you are accepted by people but also teaches you how to accept others and yourself.

Although the heart line is mostly found at the top of the palm, there are quite a few trajectories that it takes. For starters, the heart line curves up from the edge of the palm towards the index finger.

In such cases, it means that an individual is not only caring but pathetic as well. The second scenario is when the line curves dramatically upwards towards the middle finger. It suggests that an individual is not only personable but focused on all their desires.

Although there are many other shapes that the heart line can take, their directions towards the index and middle finger could give a reader all the indications about what will happen in the future.

The Life Line

chain necklace and earrings

Another important line in palm reading is the lifeline. The life line is perhaps the least understood line in palm reading as it is always associated with the actual lifetime of an individual.

In real essence, the life line indicates how you are anchored into the earth. In other words, it is a root system as opposed to indicating the length of life for someone.

A life line tells a lot about your vitality. A vibrant person, for example, will most likely have high vitality. When reading the life line, such an individual will have a robust life line that curves through the Venus mount.

Also, a short life line will indicate that you are independent or simply lack groundedness. At the same time, a shallow life line may indicate an individual who is not only chaotic but battling with internal tensions as well. All these indications go a long way in telling about what could happen in the future.

